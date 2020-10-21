(KMAland) -- Red Oak, St. Albert, Stanton, Lo-Ma, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, Southeast Warren, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Melcher-Dallas advanced in regional play on Wednesday.
3A-4: Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 18-9-15
1A-4: Stanton 25-25-25 CAM 13-15-7
1A-5: Southwest Valley 20-25-25-25 Lenox 25-17-12-21
2A-3: Underwood 33-25-25 Tri-Center 31-14-12
Peyton Cook had 39 assists and 11 digs for Underwood in the victory. Macy VanFossan chipped in 11 kills and 17 digs, and Zoe Rus chipped in 12 kills and four aces. Delaney Ambrose added 11 kills, Aliyah Humphrey finished with 20 digs and Leah Hall scooped up 14 digs.
Presley Pogge had 11 kills, seven digs sand three aces for Tri-Center. Miranda Ring added 23 assists, Marissa Ring had 16 assists and Mikenzie Brewer finished with six blocks.
2A-3: Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 16-20-23
Hailey Swanson had a team-high 17 digs for Treynor in the victory. Stella Umphreys added 13 digs, Madeline Lewis chipped in eight kills and n int digs and Kailey Rochholz had a team-best nine kills.
Ally Meyers passed out 22 assists while Grace Porter added 16 digs on the night. Natalie Hagadon chipped in nine kills and 16 digs, and Claire Harris had 10 digs for AHSTW.
1A-2: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-19-25-15 Glidden-Ralston 20-23-25-27-9
Ashlyn Doiel had 43 assists and 11 digs while Ruby Nolting slammed in a team-high 15 kills for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Emilie Thompson added nine kills, six digs and three blocks, Macanna Guritz had 11 kills and nine digs and Ashley Christians had 11 digs for the Panthers.
1A-2: Coon Rapids-Bayard 23-30-25-19-15 Riverside 25-28-18-25-10
Kenna Ford had 36 assists, 24 digs, five kills and four aces for Riverside in the defeat. Izzy Bluml added 15 digs and 14 kills, and Veronica Andrusyshyn had 10 kills, 13 digs and three blocks. Madison Baldwin (18 digs), Ari McGlade (11 digs) and Carly Henderson (11 digs, 3 aces) also had big defensive nights.
2A-3: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-17-19
Lexi Shike passed out 33 assists with Corinne Bond on the receiving end of many, as she slammed in 22 kills on the night. Natalie Yonker (21 digs) and Emma Perkey (4 blocks) topped the defense.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 11-15-17
Brynnan Poppa led East Atchison with 22 assists while Ella Rolf added 10 kills and 10 digs. Sophia Martin also had 10 digs and four aces for the Wolves.
Krista Hart had 14 assists for Nodaway-Holt. Shaina Culp led the offense with eight kills.
MO: East Atchison 25-16-25 East Buchanan 16-25-14
Olivia Morris led the East Atchison defense with 18 digs while Brynnan Poppa finished with 26 assists. Ella Rolf added eight kills and three aces.
MO: East Buchanan 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 15-10
Krista Hart had 12 assists while Shaina Culp added seven digs, five kills and two blocks for Nodaway-Holt.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda 25-25-25 Woodbine 13-11-20
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-19-25-15 Glidden-Ralston 20-23-25-27-9
Coon Rapids-Bayard 23-30-25-19-15 Riverside 25-28-18-25-10
St. Albert 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 13-19-13
Class 1A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
Janesville 25-25-25 Clarksville 7-12-6
AGWSR 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 15-20-15
Newman Catholic 25-25-25 North Butler 15-12-7
Bishop Garrigan 25-25-23-25 West Bend-Mallard 14-18-25-23
Class 1A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
Stanton 25-25-25 CAM 13-15-7
Grand View Christian 25-25-25 Ankeny Christian 19-17-14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 North Tama 19-15-22
BCLUW 25-18-25-25 Lynnville-Sully 16-25-12-12
Class 1A Region 5 – Quarterfinals
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 11-14-21
Southwest Valley 20-25-25-25 Lenox 25-17-12-21
New London 25-25-25 Moravia 8-11-15
Melcher-Dallas 25-24-25-15-16 Lamoni 16-26-18-25-14
Class 2A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Missouri Valley 25-26-18-25 Ridge View 18-24-25-20
Lawton-Bronson 25-25-25 MVAOCOU 9-9-12
Boyden-Hull 25-25-25 Rock Valley 10-9-7
Hinton 25-25-25 Alta-Aurelia 23-16-22
Class 2A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
Underwood 33-25-25 Tri-Center 31-14-12
Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 16-20-23
Van Meter 25-25-25 Central Decatur 11-8-13
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-17-19
Class 2A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
East Sac County 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 9-10-11
ACGC 25-25-25 Earlham 12-19-12
South Hardin 25-25-25 South Hamilton 8-11-10
Woodward-Granger 25-25-25 Madrid 10-12-15
Class 3A Region 2 – Semifinals
MOC-Floyd Valley 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 15-12-19
Humboldt 25-25-25 Greene County 17-11-9
Class 3A Region 4 – Semifinals
Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 18-9-15
Knoxville 25-25-25 Centerville 9-15-4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 11-15-17
East Atchison 25-16-25 East Buchanan 16-25-14
East Buchanan 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 15-10