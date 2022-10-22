(KMAland) – Mound City, South Holt, Rock Port and Maryville extended their volleyball season on Saturday with district tournament wins.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at South Holt)
Mound City 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-15
South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star/King City 10-13-13
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 7-14-16
Missouri Class 3 District 16 — Semifinals (at Savannah)
Benton 21-25-25-25 Chillicothe 25-16-13-21
Maryville 25-25-25 Cameron 14-15-16