(KMAland) – Mound City, South Holt, Rock Port and Maryville extended their volleyball season on Saturday with district tournament wins.

Check out the full scoreboard below.

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at South Holt)

Mound City 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-15

South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star/King City 10-13-13

Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 7-14-16

Missouri Class 3 District 16 — Semifinals (at Savannah) 

Benton 21-25-25-25 Chillicothe 25-16-13-21

Maryville 25-25-25 Cameron 14-15-16

