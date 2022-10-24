(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Sidney, Riverside, Missouri Valley, SE Warren and ACA moved to regional finals, East Atchison & Rock Port will play in a district final and Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Johnson-Brock, Elmwood-Murdock & Sacred Heart are all still alive in Nebraska.
Check out the full KMAland volleyball tournament trail results from Monday below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Riverside 25-20-27-22-16 Stanton 19-25-25-25-14
Ayla Richardson had 36 assists, 13 digs and five kills, and Veronica Andrusyshyn added a big night with 17 kills and five digs for Riverside. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 1A Region 1
Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25 Remsen St. Mary’s 23-20-17
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Ankeny Christian 25-25-23-25 Tri-Center 10-13-25-12
Katie Quick led Ankeny Christian with 29 assists and 10 kills while Carley Craighead added a team-best 12 winners. Macey Nehring, Morgan Fincham and Anna Weathers also had nine kills apiece for the Eagles while Riese Gjerde added 10 digs.
Tri-Center’s Meya Wingert also had a double-double with 21 assists and 11 digs, and Mikenzie Brewer slammed in 13 kills. Avilyn Killpack picked up 17 digs, Kaitlin Kozeal added 12 digs and Emile Sorenson finished with 11 digs for the Trojans.
Sidney 25-25-25 East Mills 21-23-19
Kaden Payne had 15 kills, Aunika Hayes added 13 winners and Avery Dowling passed out 34 assists to reach 2,000 for her career. Find the complete recap linked here.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
AGWSR 25-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 13-13-10
Newell-Fonda 25-25-25 Bishop Garrigan 13-16-9
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
North Tama 25-25-25 Waterloo Christian 12-17-22
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Earlham 20-22-10
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 6-21-11
Ava Hilts topped Missouri Valley with 13 kills and three aces while Maya Contreraz added 18 assists, 11 digs and five aces. Ella Myler also had 10 kills, Henley Arbaugh handed out 14 assists and Addi Huegli had 14 digs for the Big Reds.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Treynor 18-11-20
Sophie Badding posted 12 kills and three blocks for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 — SEMIFINALS
East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 14-12-18
Claire Martin had 28 assist while Natalie Hedlund added 16 kills and four blocks. Lizzie Schlueter pitched in 14 digs, and Emilee Caudill served four aces for East Atchison.
Other Missouri Class 1 District 16
Rock Port 25-25-25 South Holt 22-18-22
MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16 — FINAL
Benton 25-25-14-25 Maryville 23-23-25-22
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 1
Syracuse 25-25-25 Auburn 16-13-16
Fairbury 25-25-25 Falls City 21-19-18
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 2
Conestoga 25-25-20-25 Gross Catholic 28-23-25-11
Platteview 25-25-25 Conestoga 15-20-11
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 20-4-13
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1
Johnson County Central 25-25-27 Tri County 23-17-25
Ashley Beethe had 14 kills, 12 digs and three aces, and Bailee Sterup posted 10 kills, 12 digs and three aces of her own to lead Johnson County Central. Arely Cabrales also had a strong night with 29 assists and seven digs, and Sunnie Rother posted five aces, three kills and two blocks. Cabrales broke the school-record for assists in a season, and Beethe broke the record for kills in a season.
Other Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1
Wilber-Clatonia 22-25-25-25 Southern 25-17-16-21
Freeman 25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 16-13-18
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 2
Weeping Water 25-25-25 Louisville 21-19-15
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Weeping Water 11-11-7
Palmyra 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-20-15
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 1
Dorchester 25-25-25 Pawnee City 21-22-16
Meridian 25-25-25 Dorchester 18-10-22
Johnson-Brock 25-23-25-25 Sterling 18-25-17-22
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 2
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 16-11-7
East Butler def. Cedar Bluffs
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT 1
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Lewiston 16-9-7
Falls City Sacred Heart 22-25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 25-11-19-15