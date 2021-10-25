(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Sidney, Treynor, T-C, ACA, Lamoni, East Atchison, Rock Port, Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Johnson-Brock and FCSH all advanced in tournament trail volleyball on Monday.
Frannie Glynn and Kenzie Schon had 11 kills each while Ashlyn Badding posted 36 assists to lead Kuemper Catholic. Kenya Prescott led the back row with 10 digs.
Ryanne Mullen had 21 assists while Charlee Larsen posted 10 kills, Norah Lund had 13 digs and Haidyn Top served five aces for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
Katie Quick had a big night for Ankeny Christian with 19 assists, 12 kills, six digs and three blocks.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
Sidney 25-14-25-20-15 St. Albert 17-25-22-25-11
Tri-Center 19-25-25-25 Riverside 25-18-18-19
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals
Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 CAM 23-12-11
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 Grand View Christian 17-9-20
Iowa Class 1A Region 8 Semifinals
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25 New London 20-17-17
Lamoni 25-24-21-25-15 Southeast Warren 17-26-25-22-10
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
Western Christian 25-25-25 Hinton 10-18-11
Treynor 25-23-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-25-10-16
Iowa Class 2A Region 3 Semifinals
South Hardin 25-25-25 Woodward-Granger 9-10-14
ACGC 15-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-21-12-18
Iowa Class 2A Region 5 Semifinals
Denver 25-25-26 Aplington-Parkersburg 20-22-24
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 South Central Calhoun 20-12-23
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Tarkio)
Rock Port 25-20-25-25 Mound City 9-25-17-20
East Atchison 25-28-25 South Holt 23-26-22
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)
Cameron 25-25-25 Maryville 21-13-22
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 2 (at Syracuse)
Syracuse 25-25-25 Conestoga 5-10-4
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Louisville 1
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Falls City)
Falls City 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 15-12-23
Fairbury 25-25-25 Auburn 14-15-16
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Yutan)
Weeping Water 28-22-25-25-15 Cornerstone Christian 30-25-19-20-11
Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 8-11-13
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Omaha Christian Academy 18-19-13
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 3 (at Palmyra)
Tri County 24-25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 26-20-15-17
Palmyra 25-25-25 Tri County 12-17-13
Centennial 25-25-25 Freeman 15-20-16
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Johnson-Brock)
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 15-15-14
Southern 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-20-22
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Mead)
Mead 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 9-14-15
Archbishop Bergan 25-23-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-25-19-20
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart)
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 14-8-7
Diller-Odell 17-19-25-25-15 Sterling 25-25-16-20-9