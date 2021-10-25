KMAland Volleyball

Volleyball on Wood Floor

 Photo: Stock Photo (Matt_Brown)

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Sidney, Treynor, T-C, ACA, Lamoni, East Atchison, Rock Port, Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Johnson-Brock and FCSH all advanced in tournament trail volleyball on Monday.

2A-5: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 South Central Calhoun 20-12-23

Frannie Glynn and Kenzie Schon had 11 kills each while Ashlyn Badding posted 36 assists to lead Kuemper Catholic. Kenya Prescott led the back row with 10 digs.

1A-2: Sidney 25-14-25-20-15 St. Albert 17-25-22-25-11 (On KMA 960)

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

1A-2: Tri-Center 19-25-25-25 Riverside 25-18-18-19 (On KMAX-Stream) 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

2A-2: Treynor 25-23-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-25-10-16 (On KMA-FM 99.1) 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

2A-3: ACGC 15-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-21-12-18

Ryanne Mullen had 21 assists while Charlee Larsen posted 10 kills, Norah Lund had 13 digs and Haidyn Top served five aces for Southwest Valley in the defeat. 

1A-3: Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 CAM 23-12-11 

Katie Quick had a big night for Ankeny Christian with 19 assists, 12 kills, six digs and three blocks. 

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals 

Sidney 25-14-25-20-15 St. Albert 17-25-22-25-11

Tri-Center 19-25-25-25 Riverside 25-18-18-19

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals 

Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 CAM 23-12-11

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 Grand View Christian 17-9-20

Iowa Class 1A Region 8 Semifinals 

Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25 New London 20-17-17

Lamoni 25-24-21-25-15 Southeast Warren 17-26-25-22-10

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals 

Western Christian 25-25-25 Hinton 10-18-11

Treynor 25-23-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-25-10-16

Iowa Class 2A Region 3 Semifinals 

South Hardin 25-25-25 Woodward-Granger 9-10-14

ACGC 15-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-21-12-18

Iowa Class 2A Region 5 Semifinals 

Denver 25-25-26 Aplington-Parkersburg 20-22-24

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 South Central Calhoun 20-12-23

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Tarkio) 

Rock Port 25-20-25-25 Mound City 9-25-17-20

East Atchison 25-28-25 South Holt 23-26-22

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron) 

Cameron 25-25-25 Maryville 21-13-22

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 2 (at Syracuse) 

Syracuse 25-25-25 Conestoga 5-10-4

Ashland-Greenwood 3 Louisville 1

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Falls City)

Falls City 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 15-12-23

Fairbury 25-25-25 Auburn 14-15-16

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Yutan) 

Weeping Water 28-22-25-25-15 Cornerstone Christian 30-25-19-20-11

Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 8-11-13

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Omaha Christian Academy 18-19-13

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 3 (at Palmyra) 

Tri County 24-25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 26-20-15-17

Palmyra 25-25-25 Tri County 12-17-13

Centennial 25-25-25 Freeman 15-20-16

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Johnson-Brock) 

Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 15-15-14

Southern 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-20-22

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Mead) 

Mead 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 9-14-15

Archbishop Bergan 25-23-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-25-19-20

Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart) 

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 14-8-7

Diller-Odell 17-19-25-25-15 Sterling 25-25-16-20-9

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.