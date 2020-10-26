(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Stanton, Underwood, Southeast Warren, East Atchison, Syracuse, Auburn, Louisville, Palmyra, Johnson-Brock and Sacred Heart were among the area winners in KMAland volleyball tournament trail action Monday.
1A-2: St. Albert 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-15-15
1A-4: Stanton 25-25-25 Grand View Christian 11-17-22
2A-3: Underwood 25-25-26 Treynor 17-15-24
2A-3: Van Meter 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 11-19-16
Lexi Shike had 16 assists and 12 digs for Nodaway Valley while Corinne Bond added 10 kills and Natalie Yonker finished with 16 digs.
MO 1-16: East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-13-11
East Atchison advance behind eight kills each from Cheyenne Gray and Ella Rolf and 25 assists from Brynnan Poppa. Emilee Caudill also served four aces.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 20-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-18-14-20
Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 BCLUW 21-16-16
Iowa Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 14-10-14
New London 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 19-11-3
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals
Lawton-Bronson 25-25-11-17-17 Missouri Valley 13-22-25-25-15
Boyden-Hull 25-25-22-32 Hinton 13-16-25-30
Iowa Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals
Van Meter 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 11-19-16
Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round (at Plattsburg)
South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star 9-12-15
Plattsburg vs. Orrick
Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Rock Port)
North Nodaway 25-25-21-25 Mound City 20-22-25-18
Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 West Nodaway 18-18-20
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-13-11
Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt/West Nodaway
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse)
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fairbury 16-7-10
Auburn 25-25-25 Falls City 14-16-23
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Roncalli Catholic)
Roncalli Catholic 25-25-25 Boys Town 3-10-14
Louisville 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-20-23
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman)
Freeman 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 22-18-23
Wilber-Clatonia 25-25-25 Tri County 12-20-15
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Palmyra)
Weeping Water 25-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 11-9-4
Palmyra 25-25-25 Weeping Water 13-7-15
Brownell Talbot 25-25-19-26 Lourdes Central Catholic 23-16-25-24
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at HTRS)
Southern 25-25-25 Pawnee City 20-13-14
HTRS 25-25-25 Southern 19-17-15
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Diller-Odell)
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Lewiston 6-5-3
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Sterling 16-21-13