(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A state volleyball tournaments are set following regional final play across the state of Iowa on Wednesday.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Riverside 25-25-14-25 Gehlen Catholic 19-23-25-18
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Sidney 23-19-23
Other Class 1A Regional Finals
North Tama 25-25-25 Southeast Warren 20-12-17
AGWSR 25-25-25 Newell-Fonda 21-19-15
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 Dunkerton 23-6-19
Don Bosco 25-25-25 North Cedar 19-19-10
Springville 27-23-25-25-16 New London 29-25-20-21-14
Holy Trinity Catholic 23-25-25-25 Burlington Notre Dame 25-23-17-21
IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Kuemper Catholic 14-27-25-25 Missouri Valley 25-25-21-14
Other Class 2A Regional Finals
Western Christian 25-25-25 Boyden-Hull 11-19-16
Hinton 25-25-25 Ridge View 21-21-14
Denver 26-19-26-25 Grundy Center 24-25-24-19
Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 Grand View Christian 15-10-17
Sumner-Fredericksburg 23-25-25-25 Lisbon 25-12-23-19
Wapsie Valley 25-25-25 Beckman Catholic 20-13-15
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-25-25 West Burlington 22-13-21