(KMAland) -- East Atchison advanced to the state tournament, Syracuse, Palmyra, Johnson-Brock and Sacred Heart won subdistrict titles and the 3A, 4A and 5A state field was set in Iowa on Tuesday.
In Iowa, Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central both lost in regional final action. Find the complete recaps at our Local Sports News Page. The Missouri River Conference’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan Catholic earned spots in the 3A and 4A field, respectively. Find the complete state brackets linked here.
MO 1-16: East Atchison 25-22-25-25 Rock Port 8-25-15-17
Claire Martin passed out 32 assists and had 21 digs while Natalie Hedlund led with 11 kills and four blocks. Sophia Martin and Tommi Martin pitched in four aces each in the win for the Wolves.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-27-25-25 Sioux Center 25-25-20-21
Sheldon 25-20-25-25 Forest City 12-25-15-16
Unity Christian 25-25-25 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15-10-11
Des Moines Christian 25-25-25 Nevada 21-7-11
Mount Vernon 25-22-25-25 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 22-25-18-23
West Liberty 25-25-25 West Burlington 21-11-18
Assumption 25-25-25 Independence 17-6-20
West Delaware 25-25-25 Vinton-Shellsburg 14-9-8
Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-25-25-25 Lewis Central 25-23-22-19
Bondurant-Farrar 25-25-21-25 North Polk 14-13-25-16
Oskaloosa 25-26-25 Pella 19-24-16
Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25 Norwalk 13-16-12
Marion 25-25-25 Benton 13-20-12
Waverly-Shell Rock 25-25-25 Humboldt 21-21-15
Western Dubuque 25-25-25 Decorah 18-21-19
North Scott 25-25-25 Central DeWitt 18-12-10
Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals
Dowling Catholic 25-25-25 Sioux City East 22-15-19
Urbandale 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 21-22-16
Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-20-17
Ankeny 25-25-25 Iowa City High 12-19-9
Johnston 25-27-22-25 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23-25-25-19
Iowa City Liberty 25-25-25 Muscatine 10-6-11
Pleasant Valley 25-25-26-25 Iowa City West 12-20-28-17
Cedar Falls 25-25-25 Dubuque Senior 10-21-18
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Final
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris)
Norris 25-25-25 Nebraska City 6-14-9
Waverly 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 10-15-14
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict Finals
Syracuse 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 18-17-9
Fairbury 25-25-25 Falls City 18-18-19
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict Finals
Yutan 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 21-23-17
Palmyra 19-35-25-24-16 Centennial 25-22-17-26-14
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict Finals
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Southern 18-17-15
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-20-15-25-15 Diller-Odell 20-25-25-14-12