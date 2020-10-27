(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton punched their tickets to state while Maryville, Johnson-Brock and Syracuse advanced in postseason action.
The complete rundown from all the area action, and complete regional results from Iowa can be found below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD– Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals
1: No. 5 Unity Christian 25-25-25 Sheldon 17-17-10
2: No. 10 Humboldt 25-25-21-23-18 No. 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 21-20-25-25-16
3: No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20-25-25-20-15 Des Moines Christian 25-22-16-25-9
4: No. 9 Red Oak 25-25-25 Knoxville 19-15-18
5: No. 1 Osage 25-25-25 No. 15 Forest City 5-14-13
6: No. 7 Union 25-25-25 No. 13 Independence 15-17-21
7: No. 3 Mount Vernon 25-25-25 Davis County 19-14-9
8: No. 4 Assumption 27-25-26 No. 8 West Liberty 25-16-24
Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals
1: No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 No. 13 Carroll 20-20-16
2: No. 4 Glenwood 25-25-25 No. 12 Lewis Central 14-21-17
3: No. 1 Xavier 25-25-25 No. 15 Oskaloosa 16-24-19
4: Dallas Center-Grimes 27-16-25-18-15 No. 7 Marion 25-25-21-25-8
5: No. 10 Gilbert 25-25-25 No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 19-17-23
6: No. 8 West Delaware 25-25-25 Newton 12-15-7
7: No. 5 Western Dubuque 25-25-25 Wahlert Catholic 13-17-18
8: No. 3 North Scott 25-17-25-25 Burlington 9-25-20-20
Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals
1: No. 1 Dowling Catholic 25-25-25 No. 10 Sioux City East 16-15-19
2: No. 4 WDM Valley 25-25-23-25 No. 12 Johnston 16-21-25-22
3: No. 7 Ankeny Centennial 25-22-25-22-15 No. 9 Urbandale 14-22-22-25-9
4: No. 2 Ankeny 25-25-25 Southeast Polk 4-9-17
5: No. 6 Cedar Falls 25-25-25 Waterloo West 17-20-14
6: No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead 25-23-25-25 Linn-Mar 17-25-15-17
7: No. 5 Iowa City Liberty 25-25-25 No. 14 Bettendorf 21-18-9
8: No. 3 Pleasant Valley 25-25-25 Muscatine 14-9-19
Missouri Class 3 District 16 – Semifinals (at Cameron)
Maryville 20-25-26-25 Cameron 25-14-24-19
Savannah 25-25-20-25 Benton 19--23-25-19
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 – First Round (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 6-8-21
Waverly 25-25-25 Platteview 18-8-12
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 4 – First Round (at Norris)
Norris 25-25-25 Crete 2-8-12
Beatrice 26-25-26 Nebraska City 24-13-24
Nebraska Subdistrict Finals
C1-1: Syracuse 25-25-25 Auburn 14-16-15
C1-3: Roncalli Catholic 19-25-26-25 Louisville 25-17-24-19
C2-2: Palmyra 25-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 20-19-22
D1-1: Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 19-10-11
D2-1: Diller-Odell 14-25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-23-16-19