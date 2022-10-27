(KMAland) -- Missouri Class 1, 2 and 3 state volleyball sectionals were held on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
East Atchison 25-25-25-25 St. Joseph Christian 14-27-18-16
East Atchison moved on to a state quarterfinal with the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 1 State Sectionals
Santa Fe 25-25-25 Osceola 20-16-20
Clarkton 25-25-25 Holcomb 12-13-12
Advance 25-25-25 St. Vincent 20-14-15
Lesterville 25-25-28 Sacred Heart 18-13-26
Winona at School of the Ozark, 6:30 PM
Miller 25-25-25 Galena 8-16-12
Drexel 25-25-25 Jasper 17-16-16
MISSOURI CLASS 2 STATE SECTIONALS
Saxony Lutheran 25-25-25 Portageville 11-8-16
Jefferson (Festus) 25-25-25 Maplewood-Richmond Heights 4-5-4
Lone Jack 25-28-22-25 Lawson 20-26-25-21
East Buchanan 25-25-25 Lafayette 21-14-8
Hermann 25-21-25-25 Whitfield 16-25-12-13
Stover 25-22-25-25 Eugene 16-25-22-17
Strafford 25-26-25 Liberty (Mountain View) 17-24-16
Fair Grove 25-25-25 Diamond 13-8-20
MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE SECTIONALS
Ste. Genevieve 25-25-20-25-15 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 15-27-25-20-12
Ursuline Academy 25-25-25 Gateway 10-1-5
Pleasant Hill 25-25-18-19-15 St. Pius X 25-25-18-19-12
Odessa 27-21-25-25 Benton 25-25-18-20
Lutheran St. Charles 25-25-25 John Burroughs 19-16-19
Blair Oaks 25-25-25 Hallsville 17-12-14
Eldon 22-26-14-25-15 Sullivan 25-24-25-17-7
Seneca 26-25-25 Mountain Grove 24-22-12