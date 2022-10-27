MSHSAA

(KMAland) -- Missouri Class 1, 2 and 3 state volleyball sectionals were held on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.

MISSOURI CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS 

East Atchison 25-25-25-25 St. Joseph Christian 14-27-18-16 

East Atchison moved on to a state quarterfinal with the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 1 State Sectionals 

Santa Fe 25-25-25 Osceola 20-16-20

Clarkton 25-25-25 Holcomb 12-13-12

Advance 25-25-25 St. Vincent 20-14-15

Lesterville 25-25-28 Sacred Heart 18-13-26

Winona at School of the Ozark, 6:30 PM

Miller 25-25-25 Galena 8-16-12

Drexel 25-25-25 Jasper 17-16-16

MISSOURI CLASS 2 STATE SECTIONALS 

Saxony Lutheran 25-25-25 Portageville 11-8-16

Jefferson (Festus) 25-25-25 Maplewood-Richmond Heights 4-5-4

Lone Jack 25-28-22-25 Lawson 20-26-25-21

East Buchanan 25-25-25 Lafayette 21-14-8

Hermann 25-21-25-25 Whitfield 16-25-12-13

Stover 25-22-25-25 Eugene 16-25-22-17

Strafford 25-26-25 Liberty (Mountain View) 17-24-16

Fair Grove 25-25-25 Diamond 13-8-20

MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE SECTIONALS 

Ste. Genevieve 25-25-20-25-15 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 15-27-25-20-12

Ursuline Academy 25-25-25 Gateway 10-1-5

Pleasant Hill 25-25-18-19-15 St. Pius X 25-25-18-19-12

Odessa 27-21-25-25 Benton 25-25-18-20

Lutheran St. Charles 25-25-25 John Burroughs 19-16-19

Blair Oaks 25-25-25 Hallsville 17-12-14

Eldon 22-26-14-25-15 Sullivan 25-24-25-17-7

Seneca 26-25-25 Mountain Grove 24-22-12

