(KMAland) --The Class 1A and 2A brackets are set for next week's state volleyball tournament while East Atchison claimed a district championship in Wednesday night's volleyball action.
The complete results can be viewed below. State brackets can be found here.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals
1: No. 3 Gehlen Catholic 23-25-25-25 MCCRU 25-17-14-15
2: St. Albert 25-25-21-25 No. 6 Newell-Fonda 8-20-25-20
3: No. 1 Janesville 25-25-27 No. 13 North Butler 14-7-25
4: No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 vs. Stanton 23-20-14
5: No. 11 New London 25-25-26 No. 5 Southeast Warren 18-22-24
6: No. 2 Wapsie Valley 25-25-25 No. 9 Saint Ansgar 15-16-14
7: No. 7 Springville 25-25-25 Belle Plaine 11-14-16
8: No. 14 Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25 WACO 22-18-15
Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals
1: No. 1 Western Christian 25-25-25 Emmetsburg 10-5-12
2: No. 4 Boyden-Hull 25-25-25 Lawton-Bronson 12-6-10
3: No. 11 Van Meter 25-23-17-25 No. 9 Underwood 22-25-25-23-10
4: South Hardin 25-25-20-14-15 No. 5 East Sac County 22-19-25-25-10
5: No. 3 Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 Lake Mills 14-22-10
6: No. 6 Denver 25-25-25 Grundy Center 21-19-22
7: No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-25-25 No. 10 Hudson 14-19-14
8: No. 2 Wilton 25-25-25 No. 14 West Branch 10-20-17
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Plattsburg)
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 South Holt 12-13-10
Wellington-Napoleon 25-25-25 Orrick 5-3-12
Championship:
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Rock Port)
East Atchison 25-24-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 14-26-17-17
Nebraska Subdistrict Final
B-3: Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-23-18