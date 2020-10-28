State Volleyball Tournament
(KMAland) --The Class 1A and 2A brackets are set for next week's state volleyball tournament while East Atchison claimed a district championship in Wednesday night's volleyball action.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals

1: No. 3 Gehlen Catholic 23-25-25-25 MCCRU 25-17-14-15

2: St. Albert 25-25-21-25 No. 6 Newell-Fonda 8-20-25-20 

3: No. 1 Janesville 25-25-27 No. 13 North Butler 14-7-25 

4: No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 vs. Stanton 23-20-14

5: No. 11 New London 25-25-26 No. 5 Southeast Warren 18-22-24 

6: No. 2 Wapsie Valley 25-25-25 No. 9 Saint Ansgar 15-16-14 

7: No. 7 Springville 25-25-25 Belle Plaine 11-14-16

8: No. 14 Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25 WACO 22-18-15

Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals

1: No. 1 Western Christian 25-25-25 Emmetsburg 10-5-12

2: No. 4 Boyden-Hull 25-25-25 Lawton-Bronson 12-6-10

3: No. 11 Van Meter 25-23-17-25 No. 9 Underwood 22-25-25-23-10

4: South Hardin 25-25-20-14-15 No. 5 East Sac County 22-19-25-25-10

5: No. 3 Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 Lake Mills 14-22-10 

6: No. 6 Denver 25-25-25 Grundy Center 21-19-22

7: No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-25-25 No. 10 Hudson 14-19-14

8: No. 2 Wilton 25-25-25 No. 14 West Branch 10-20-17

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Plattsburg)

St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 South Holt 12-13-10

Wellington-Napoleon 25-25-25 Orrick 5-3-12

Championship: 

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Rock Port)

East Atchison 25-24-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 14-26-17-17 

Nebraska Subdistrict Final

B-3: Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-23-18 

 

 

