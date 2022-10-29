(KMAland) -- It was State Quarterfinal day in the Missouri State Volleyball Tournament, while Nebraska held district finals around the state. Check out all the scores from Saturday below.
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
East Atchison 3 Santa Fe 2 -- Find our full recap here
Advance 3 Clarkton 1
Winona 3 Lesterville 1
Miller 3 Drexel 0
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Jefferson (Festus) 3 Saxony Lutheran 2
East Buchanan 3 Lone Jack 2
Hermann 3 Stover 0
Strafford Fair Grove
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Ste. Genevieve 3 Ursuline Academy 1
Pleasant Hill 3 Odessa 2
Blair Oaks 3 Lutheran St. Charles 0
Eldon 3 Seneca 1
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Westminster Christian Academy 3 St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Platte County 3 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Incarnate Word Academy 3 Parkway Central 1
Webb City 3 Helias Catholic 2
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Lafayette (Wildwood) 3 Jackson 0
Liberty North 3 St. Teresa's Academy 1
St. Dominic 3 St. Joseph's Academy 0
Kickapoo 3 Rock Bridge 2
NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINALS VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class B District Finals
Elkhorn North 3 South Sioux City 0
Skutt Catholic 3 Crete 0
Norris 3 Hastings 0
Bennington 3 Omaha Mercy 0
Sidney 3 Omaha Duchesne Academy 0
Seward 3 Scottsbluff 0
Northwest 3 York 0
Waverly 3 Elkhorn 2
Class C1 District Finals
North Bend Central 3 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1
Minden 3 Ord 0
Grand Island Central Catholic 3 Platteview 0
Gothenburg 3 Fairbury 0
Malcolm 3 St. Paul 2
Adams Central 3 Pierce 2
Kearney Catholic 3 Ogallala 0
Douglas County West 3 Columbus Lakeview 1
Class C2 District Finals
Lincoln Lutheran 3 Summerland 0
Archbishop Bergan 3 Ponca 0
Cross County 3 Wakefield 0
Oakland-Craig 3 Thayer Central 0
Bayard 3 Freeman 2
Southwest 3 Fullerton 1
Amherst 3 Palmyra 0
Clarkson/Leigh 3 Centura 0
Class D1 District Finals
Norfolk Catholic 3 South Platte 0
Cambridge 3 Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Maywood-Hayes Center 3 Pleasanton 0
BDS 3 Johnson-Brock 0
Meridian 3 Elmwood-Murdock 0
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 3 Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Cedar Catholic 3 Axtell 0
Nebraska Christian 3 Hastings St. Cecilia 2
Class D2 District Finals
Howells-Dodge 3 Lawrence-Nelson 0
Overton 3 Leyton 0
Humphrey St. Francis 3 Garden County 0
Shelton 3 High Plains Community 0
Diller-Odell 3 Exeter-Milligan 2
Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Hay Springs 1
St. Mary's 3 Wynot 1
Stuart 3 Wallace 0