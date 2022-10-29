Volleyball

(KMAland) -- It was State Quarterfinal day in the Missouri State Volleyball Tournament, while Nebraska held district finals around the state. Check out all the scores from Saturday below.

MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Class 1 State Quarterfinals

East Atchison 3 Santa Fe 2 -- Find our full recap here

Advance 3 Clarkton 1

Winona 3 Lesterville 1

Miller 3 Drexel 0

Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Jefferson (Festus) 3 Saxony Lutheran 2

East Buchanan 3 Lone Jack 2

Hermann 3 Stover 0

Strafford Fair Grove

Class 3 State Quarterfinals

Ste. Genevieve 3 Ursuline Academy 1

Pleasant Hill 3 Odessa 2

Blair Oaks 3 Lutheran St. Charles 0

Eldon 3 Seneca 1

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Westminster Christian Academy 3 St. Pius X (Festus) 0

Platte County 3 St. Michael the Archangel 0

Incarnate Word Academy 3 Parkway Central 1

Webb City 3 Helias Catholic 2

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

Lafayette (Wildwood) 3 Jackson 0

Liberty North 3 St. Teresa's Academy 1

St. Dominic 3 St. Joseph's Academy 0

Kickapoo 3 Rock Bridge 2

NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINALS VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Class B District Finals

Elkhorn North 3 South Sioux City 0

Skutt Catholic 3 Crete 0

Norris 3 Hastings 0

Bennington 3 Omaha Mercy 0

Sidney 3 Omaha Duchesne Academy 0

Seward 3 Scottsbluff 0

Northwest 3 York 0

Waverly 3 Elkhorn 2

Class C1 District Finals

North Bend Central 3 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1

Minden 3 Ord 0

Grand Island Central Catholic 3 Platteview 0

Gothenburg 3 Fairbury 0

Malcolm 3 St. Paul 2

Adams Central 3 Pierce 2

Kearney Catholic 3 Ogallala 0

Douglas County West 3 Columbus Lakeview 1

Class C2 District Finals

Lincoln Lutheran 3 Summerland 0

Archbishop Bergan 3 Ponca 0

Cross County 3 Wakefield 0

Oakland-Craig 3 Thayer Central 0

Bayard 3 Freeman 2

Southwest 3 Fullerton 1

Amherst 3 Palmyra 0

Clarkson/Leigh 3 Centura 0

Class D1 District Finals

Norfolk Catholic 3 South Platte 0

Cambridge 3 Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Maywood-Hayes Center 3 Pleasanton 0

BDS 3 Johnson-Brock 0

Meridian 3 Elmwood-Murdock 0

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 3 Elgin Public/Pope John 0

Cedar Catholic 3 Axtell 0

Nebraska Christian 3 Hastings St. Cecilia 2

Class D2 District Finals

Howells-Dodge 3 Lawrence-Nelson 0

Overton 3 Leyton 0

Humphrey St. Francis 3 Garden County 0

Shelton 3 High Plains Community 0

Diller-Odell 3 Exeter-Milligan 2

Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Hay Springs 1

St. Mary's 3 Wynot 1

Stuart 3 Wallace 0

