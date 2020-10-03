(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Stanton and Lewis Central all had solid days in KMAland volleyball action on Saturday.
Red Oak claims Tri-Center championship
Red Oak ran their win streak to 14 on Saturday, claiming four sweeps and the Tri-Center Invitational championship.
The Tigers swept IKM-Manning and Westwood in pool play before sweeps of Tri-Center and Lawton-Bronson in the semifinals and championship, respectively.
Tri-Center went 1-2 while IKM-Manning and Atlantic were both 0-2 on the day. View all scores in the scoreboard below.
Stanton goes 3-0, Lewis Central 2-1 at Greene County
Stanton went a perfect 3-0 on Saturday at the Greene County Invitational. Nicole Vorhies had 33 assists while Tara Peterson added 25 kills on the day. Brooklyn Adams pieced up 29 digs, and Marleigh Johnson had a big day with at least 11 kills, 15 digs, four aces and two blocks.
The Viqueens swept through Greene County, Boone and Grinnell while Lewis Central was 2-1 in a cross pool. The Titans lost to Carroll but beat both South Hardin and Pella Christian.
View the complete scores in the scoreboard below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Greene County Tournament
POOL A
Stanton 25-25 Greene County 15-16
Stanton 25-25 Boone 12-14
Stanton 25-25 Grinnell 20-21
POOL B
Carroll 25-25 Lewis Central 14-21
Lewis Central 26-26 South Hardin 24-24
Lewis Central 25-25 Pella Christian 12-20
Tri-Center Tournament
POOL A
Tri-Center 21-21 Atlantic 8-19
Lawton-Bronson 21-21 Atlantic 7-17
Lawton-Bronson 21-11-15 Tri-Center 13-21-12
POOL B
Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-12
Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-15
Red Oak 21-21 Westwood 16-17
BRACKET
Lawton-Bronson 21-21 Westwood 17-10
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 16-15
Championship: Red Oak 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 13-13
River Valley Tournament
Boyer Valley River Valley
Boyer Valley Remsen St. Marys
Boyer Valley Woodbury Central
Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 11-19
Des Moines Christian Tournament
POOL A
Des Moines Christian 28-11-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-21-12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-21-15 Johnston 21-12-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Pella 16-14
BRACKET PLAY
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 North Polk 6-15
Championship: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-23 Western Christian 17-21
WDM Valley Triangular
WDM Valley 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 9-15
Abraham Lincoln vs. Iowa City Liberty
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Maryville 3 St. Joseph Central 0
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-21
Plattsmouth 25-25 Gross Catholic 20-10
Falls City 25-25 Exeter-Miligan 21-20
Falls City 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 9-19
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City 21-20
Exeter-Milligan 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-12
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 23-20
Plattsmouth 25-25 Gross Catholic 20-10
Seward 25-25 Nebraska City 22-14
Syracuse 25-25-25 Logan View 9-15-13
York 25-25 Nebraska City 11-15