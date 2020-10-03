Red Oak Volleyball - T-C Champs 2020.jpg
Photo: Red Oak Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Stanton and Lewis Central all had solid days in KMAland volleyball action on Saturday.

Red Oak claims Tri-Center championship 

Red Oak ran their win streak to 14 on Saturday, claiming four sweeps and the Tri-Center Invitational championship. 

The Tigers swept IKM-Manning and Westwood in pool play before sweeps of Tri-Center and Lawton-Bronson in the semifinals and championship, respectively.

Tri-Center went 1-2 while IKM-Manning and Atlantic were both 0-2 on the day. View all scores in the scoreboard below.

Stanton goes 3-0, Lewis Central 2-1 at Greene County 

Stanton went a perfect 3-0 on Saturday at the Greene County Invitational. Nicole Vorhies had 33 assists while Tara Peterson added 25 kills on the day. Brooklyn Adams pieced up 29 digs, and Marleigh Johnson had a big day with at least 11 kills, 15 digs, four aces and two blocks.

The Viqueens swept through Greene County, Boone and Grinnell while Lewis Central was 2-1 in a cross pool. The Titans lost to Carroll but beat both South Hardin and Pella Christian.

View the complete scores in the scoreboard below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Greene County Tournament  

POOL A

Stanton 25-25 Greene County 15-16

Stanton 25-25 Boone 12-14

Stanton 25-25 Grinnell 20-21

POOL B

Carroll 25-25 Lewis Central 14-21

Lewis Central 26-26 South Hardin 24-24

Lewis Central 25-25 Pella Christian 12-20

Tri-Center Tournament 

POOL A 

Tri-Center 21-21 Atlantic 8-19

Lawton-Bronson 21-21 Atlantic 7-17

Lawton-Bronson 21-11-15 Tri-Center 13-21-12

POOL B

Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-12

Westwood 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-15

Red Oak 21-21 Westwood 16-17

BRACKET

Lawton-Bronson 21-21 Westwood 17-10

Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 16-15

Championship: Red Oak 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 13-13

River Valley Tournament 

Boyer Valley River Valley

Boyer Valley Remsen St. Marys

Boyer Valley Woodbury Central

Alta-Aurelia 21-21 Boyer Valley 11-19

Des Moines Christian Tournament  

POOL A

Des Moines Christian 28-11-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-21-12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-21-15 Johnston 21-12-10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Pella 16-14

BRACKET PLAY

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 North Polk 6-15

Championship: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-23 Western Christian 17-21

WDM Valley Triangular 

WDM Valley 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 9-15

Abraham Lincoln vs. Iowa City Liberty

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Maryville 3 St. Joseph Central 0

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-21

Plattsmouth 25-25 Gross Catholic 20-10

Falls City 25-25 Exeter-Miligan 21-20

Falls City 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 9-19

Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City 21-20

Exeter-Milligan 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-12

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 23-20

Plattsmouth 25-25 Gross Catholic 20-10

Seward 25-25 Nebraska City 22-14

Syracuse 25-25-25 Logan View 9-15-13

York 25-25 Nebraska City 11-15

