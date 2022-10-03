(KMAland) -- Diagonal, Southwest Valley, Twin Cedars, Mount Ayr, Glidden-Ralston, Rock Port, Mound City and Syracuse were all winners in KMAland volleyball on Monday.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-12-15
Charlee Larsen posted nine kills and seven digs, and Katey Lillie chipped in seven kills with two blocks for Southwest Valley. Ryanne Mullen passed out 22 assists, and Haidyn Top finished with 12 digs.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 25-25-23-25 Orient-Macksburg 13-20-25-16
NON-CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Meskwaki Settlement 11-18-13
Rylee Dunkin had 15 assists and eight digs, and Sophie Lyle posted seven digs, six kills and three aces for Twin Cedars. Jillian French added 13 aces, nine digs and four kills, and Ami Mockenhaupt tallied seven digs and six aces.
Other Non-Conference
Ar-We-Va at IKM-Manning
Mount Ayr 25-23-25-25 Murray 13-25-23-13
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Ogden 14-5
Glidden-Ralston South Hamilton
Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 25-27-25 Northland Christian 10-25-19
Mound City 25-25-25 Maysville 7-10-5
North Nodaway at South Harrison
South Holt at St. Joseph Christian
Maryville 25-25-25 Mid-Buchanan 16-18-16
AREA NEBRASKA
Syracuse 25-25 Milford 11-20
Syracuse 25-25 Ralston 14-11