(KMAland) -- AHSTW came back from down 2-0 and Murray won a tightly-contested match on Monday night.
WIC: AHSTW 21-20-25-25-15 Logan-Magnolia 25-25-9-12-13
The Lady Vikes overcame a 2-0 deficit behind a record-setting night from Ally Meyers, who passed out 37 assists and broke the single-season school record. Natalie Hagadon was on the receiving end of those with 20 kills while Halle Hall had 13 and Meyers helped her own cause with 10 winners. Grace Porter had 18 digs and Hagadon also had 15 digs and served four aces. Megan Wise served a team-high five aces.
Macanna Guritz led Lo-Ma with eight kills and four aces. Ruby Nolting added seven kills and Cara Ohl served five aces.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 13-23-21
Samantha Larsen and Tierney Dalton had eight kills apiece while Kylie Aldrich pitched in seven. Ryanne Mullen handed out 27 assists and had 16 digs. Norah Lund added 10 and Larsen served five aces. Maggie Haer added four.
NC: Murray 25-16-25-27-15 Mount Ayr 23-25-21-29-13
Chloe Church posted eight kills in the five-set doozy while Calleigh Klein and Kassy Saucedo added six each and Jayda Chew passed out 16 assists. Klein and Lynn served three aces each.
BGC: Diagonal 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 19-15-23
Taylor Lumbard had eight kills, 16 digs and two aces to lead Diagonal. Kerrigan Mobley added 10 scoops and served two aces. Kira Burton fired three aces and Lauren Burton added two.
NE: Nebraska City 26-25-25 Ralston 28-15-18
Katie Schreiter (13 kills, four aces, 13 digs) and Halle Thompson (10 kills, 12 digs) led the Pioneers to victory. Laney Denniston chipped in eight kills and 13 digs while Casey Smith had 11 digs and 26 assists.
NE: Milford 21-26-25 Nebraska City 25-24-18
Thompson served 13 kills, Denniston had 12 and Schreiter added 10. Five Pioneers had double-digit digs: Smith (11), Schreiter (12), Thompson (14), Tierra Andrew (13) and Jayce Harrah (15). Smith had 33 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (10/4)
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Non-Conference
Ogden 25-25 Paton-Chrudan 20-21
Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Paton-Churdan 11-16
Glidden Ralston 15-25-15 Ogden 25-22-9
Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement School
Colo-NESCO, Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy
Missouri/Nebraska
Northland Christian 25-25-25 Rock Port 16-13-17
Maysville at Mound City
North Nodaway 25-25-25 South Harrison 9-6-20
Mid-Buchanan at Maryville
Malcom 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 11-15-17
Syracuse 25-25 Milford 8-12
Syracuse 25-25 Ralston 5-20
