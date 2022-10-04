(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24
Erica Rust had 10 kills and four blocks while Haley Bladt had eight kills and three aces for Harlan in the win.
St. Albert 18-25-32-25 Harlan 25-18-30-16
Sammie Ineson had 13 kills while Haley Bladt and Ava Monson posted 10 kills apiece for Harlan int he defeat.
Other Area Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-16-11
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Red Oak 13-14-13
Glenwood 25-12-25-25 St. Albert 18-25-21-23
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 25-21-25-25 Fremont-Mills 11-25-19-18
Kaden Payne had 19 kills while Avery Dowling posted 44 assists in the Sidney win. Eve Brumbaugh added 14 digs and nine kills, Addy Haning had 13 kills and eight digs and Emily Hutt finished with 15 digs for the Cowgirls.
Other Corner Conference
Stanton 25-19-25-27 East Mills 20-25-20-25
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 25-26-25 AHSTW 14-24-20
Addie Hocker had 35 assists and five aces, and Mattie Nielsen posted 14 kills to lead Audubon in the win. Harlow Miller chipped in 10 kills, and Audrey Jensen added 14 digs.
Halle Goodman led AHSTW with 15 assists and 13 digs, Delaney Goshorn added six kills and two aces and Grayson Gettler posted two aces of her own.
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 13-21-17
Macanna Guritz led Logan-Magnolia with 13 kills and eight aces while Kattie Troxel added 17 assists, 10 digs and eight kills in the win.
Riverside 25-25-25-22-15 Underwood 27-16-22-25-11
Ayla Richardson had 35 assists, four kills, three digs, three blocks and two aces, and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added 12 kills and seven digs for Riverside in the win. Elyssa Amdor tallied 27 digs and five kills, Elly Henderson pitched in 11 kills and Madison Baldwin finished with 19 digs on the night. Also for the Bulldogs, Carly Henderson (13 digs), Sophia Taylor (8 kills, 2 blocks), Addi Feuring (6 kills) and Bentley Rone (3 aces) had key performances.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Tri-Center 20-13-22
Ella Myler led Missouri Valley with 12 kills, 14 digs and three aces while Maya Contreraz finished with 12 assists, eight kills, seven digs and four blocks. Henley Arbaugh passed out 20 assists, and Ava Hilts pitched in eight kills and three aces.
Mikenzie Brewer led Tri-Center with 14 kills while Meya Wingert passed out 30 assists. Taylor Kenkel added 12 digs for the Trojans.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-23-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-25-22-19
Charlee Larsen had 14 kills while Tierney Dalton pitched in nine kills, seven digs and four blocks for Southwest Valley in the win. Ryanne Mullen passed out 28 assists, and Haidyn Top had a team-best eight digs.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 18-11-6
Lenox 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-14-11
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-18-24-25-15 Wayne 23-25-26-22-8
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-25-25-15-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-22-22-25-8
Gracy Johnson had 24 digs, 12 assists, seven kills, six aces and two blocks to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Anna Hart added 18 digs, and Lacie Davis posted 28 digs and four assists. Lydia Hofbauer tallied 12 digs and five kills.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Harrison 13-11-20
Woodbine 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-12-17
CAM 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 22-13-20
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-14-7
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City West 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 LeMars 0
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 25-26-25 Diagonal 17-24-23
Taylor Lumbard had 15 kills and 12 digs while Anna Newton added 15 assists and 10 digs for Diagonal in the loss. Lauren Burton and Alaina Whittington added 16 digs apiece, and Kira Egly added 12 digs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Griswold 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 16-15-10
Carolina Arcia had 28 assists, Makenna Askeland added 13 kills and Emma Mundorf and Marissa Askeland also added eight kills each. Whitney Pennock pitched in 12 digs and three aces, and Makenna Askeland had 10 digs.
Grace Heffernan and Mady Jundt had six kills each, and McKenna McCord finished with 22 digs for Heartland Christian in the loss.
Southeast Warren 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 9-14
Hayden Branson had 10 digs for Melcher-Dallas in the loss.
Melcher-Dallas 26-21-15 East Union 24-25-6
Kasyn Reed had 18 digs, and Gabby Overheard posted five kills for Melcher-Dallas in the win.
Other Non-Conference
Bedford 25-25-25 Murray 20-15-16
Grand View Christian 2 Central Decatur 0
Central Decatur 2 Moravia 0
Moravia Grand View Christian
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-25 Rock Port 14-14-13
Claire Martin had 26 assists and 12 digs, and Natalie Hedlund pitched in 11 kills, 12 digs and six blocks to lead East Atchison. Lizzie Schlueter also served four aces for the Wolves.
Other Area Missouri
Mound City 25-25-21-25 Nodaway Valley 19-16-25-20
South Holt def. North Platte
North Nodaway at Union Star
AREA NEBRASKA
Lourdes Central Catholic 26-25-19-25 Auburn 24-19-25-20
Aspen Meyer had 17 kills and 16 digs, and Sofia Fulton passed out 30 assists with 13 digs for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win. Amelia White added 10 digs and three aces, Kassidy Olson pitched in eight kills and Jenna Box tallied 12 digs and three blocks.
Other Area Nebraska
Bennington 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 8-4-8
Malcolm 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-11-10
Platteview 25-25-25 Louisville 11-7-8
Centennial 25-25 Weeping Water 10-10
Weeping Water Twin River
Omaha Concordia 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 21-9-23
Ashland-Greenwood 16-25-25-26 Yutan 25-17-23-24
Sterling 25-25 Lewiston 12-20
Sterling 25-25 College View Academy 18-14