(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Southwest Valley, East Atchison, Rock Port and more picked up wins in KMAland volleyball action on Monday.

H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 20-17-14 

Kuemper’s Ashlyn Badding had 30 assists and eight digs while Kamryn Venner led the offense with 13 kills. Julia Mikkelsen (4) and Frannie Glynn (3) combined on seven blocks, and Kenya Prescott had 12 digs.

MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 19-16-20 

Shaina Culp had nine kills, six digs and five blocks for Nodaway-Holt in the loss. Krista Hart added 11 assists and five digs.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-13-19

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 22-25-15 Paton-Churdan 25-23-10

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal

Other Area Iowa 

Murray 25-25-16-25 Mount Ayr 20-19-25-13

Southeast Warren def. Melcher-Dallas

Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Ogden 14-20

Paton-Churdan at Ogden

Ankeny Christian at Colo-NESCO

Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian (at Colo-NESCO)

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 19-16-20

Rock Port 21-25-25-26 Northland Christian 25-21-12-24

North Nodaway 25-25-25 South Harrison 14-16-20

Maryville at Mid-Buchanan 

Johnson County Central at Malcolm

Syracuse 25-25 Milford 11-12

Nebraska City vs. Milford (at Syracuse)

Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 10-15

