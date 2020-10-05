(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Southwest Valley, East Atchison, Rock Port and more picked up wins in KMAland volleyball action on Monday.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 20-17-14
Kuemper’s Ashlyn Badding had 30 assists and eight digs while Kamryn Venner led the offense with 13 kills. Julia Mikkelsen (4) and Frannie Glynn (3) combined on seven blocks, and Kenya Prescott had 12 digs.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 19-16-20
Shaina Culp had nine kills, six digs and five blocks for Nodaway-Holt in the loss. Krista Hart added 11 assists and five digs.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 20-17-14
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-13-19
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 22-25-15 Paton-Churdan 25-23-10
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Other Area Iowa
Murray 25-25-16-25 Mount Ayr 20-19-25-13
Southeast Warren def. Melcher-Dallas
Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Ogden 14-20
Paton-Churdan at Ogden
Ankeny Christian at Colo-NESCO
Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian (at Colo-NESCO)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 19-16-20
Rock Port 21-25-25-26 Northland Christian 25-21-12-24
North Nodaway 25-25-25 South Harrison 14-16-20
Maryville at Mid-Buchanan
Johnson County Central at Malcolm
Syracuse 25-25 Milford 11-12
Nebraska City vs. Milford (at Syracuse)
Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 10-15