(KMAland) -- Glenwood went 2-0, LC upset Kuemper, Stanton outlasted East Mills, Underwood stayed hot, Missouri Valley took down T-C and more from a busy Tuesday in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 20-16-13 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Harlan 15-15-21
Zophi Hendricks led Harlan with seven kills and 14 digs, and Madison Kjergaard posted 12 digs. Maci Schmitz had 11 assists for the Cyclones.
H-10: St. Albert 25-25-25 Harlan 15-22-15
Zophi Hendricks topped Harlan with 10 kills while Maci Schmitz handed out 16 assists. Madison Kjergaard led the defense with 20 digs, and Delaney Wegner finished with 10.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-14-19
Avery Dowling had a double-double with 24 assists and 12 digs for Sidney. Kaden Payne added 11 kills and four blocks, Emily Hutt finished with 17 digs and four aces and Eve Brumbaugh had 10 digs.
CORNER: Stanton 25-25-21-24-15 East Mills 17-18-25-26-12
Jenna Stephens posted 14 kills, 15 digs and five solo blocks, and Marleigh Johnson added 12 kills and 25 digs to lead Stanton. Brooklyn Silva tallied 10 kills with nine assists and three aces, Kyla Hart pitched in 17 assist and Evelyn Stoakes finished with four blocks.
Emily Williams led East Mills with 28 kills, and Jamiee Davis (14) and Ryleigh Brodigan (12) also had double-digit winners. Miah Urban passed out 55 assists on the night for the Wolverines.
WIC: Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 14-19-20
Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood with 13 kills and three blocks, and Delaney Ambrose passed out 21 assists. Lesley Morales-Foote chipped in 21 digs, Cassidy Cunningham had four blocks and Aliyah Humphrey finished with 10 digs and three aces.
Ayla Richardson handed out 28 assists, and Veronica Andrusyshyn posted 17 kills and 16 digs for Riverside in the loss. Izzy Bluml pitched in 10 kills and seven digs.
WIC: AHSTW 25-25-25 Audubon 9-12-15
Grace Porter had 15 digs and reached 500 for her career while Halle Hall and Natalie Hagadon slammed in 12 kills each. Ally Meyers passed out 27 assists, and Hagadon finished a double-double with 15 digs. Megan Wise also served six aces for the Vikings.
Jaci Christensen had five kills and 12 digs, and Audrey Jensen added five kills and nine digs for the Wheelers. Kylee Hartl topped Audubon with 12 digs, and Addie Hocker had 11 assists.
WIC: Missouri Valley 18-25-25-25 Tri-Center 25-21-20-19
Maya Contreraz had a big night for Missouri Valley with 27 assists, 15 digs, five kills and four blocks, and Ella Myler added 11 kills and 18 digs. Henley Arbaugh finished with a 15-dig, 11-assist double-double, Ava Hilts pitched in 12 kills and 10 digs and Chloe Larsen finished with seven kills, four digs and four blocks.
Miranda Ring had 38 assists, Mikenzie Brewer posted 19 kills and Tatum Carlson and Marissa Ring finished with 17 digs each for Tri-Center. Meredith Maassen also had a five-ace night.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 20-15-21
Southwest Valley had a strong all-around performance with 22 assists from Ryanne Mullen, eight kills out of Charlee Larsen and 10 digs from Norah Lund. Samantha Larsen led the team with three blocks, and Maggie Haer had six aces.
POI: Lenox 22-22-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-23-23-13
Cadence Douglas had 19 kills and Brooklynn Ecklin finished with 14 assists for Lenox in the win.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 LeMars 20-19-16
Joslyn Verzal had eight digs and five blocks, and Grace Nelson finished with four blocks to lead Heelan, which had 16.0 blocks on the night. Maddie LaFleur posted 16 assists, and Maddie Gengler handed out 11 dimes.
BLUE: Diagonal 22-25-25-25 Mormon Trail 25-20-14-19
Taylor Lumbard had 17 kills, Kerrigan Mobley posted 17 digs and Lauren Burton finished with 13 digs and seven aces. Anna Newton handed out 13 assists, Alaina Whittington pitched in 10 assists of her own and Kira Egly served seven aces for Diagonal.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 18-14-14
Natalie Hedlund had nine kills, three blocks and 19 digs for East Atchison in the win. Claire Martin passed out 22 assists, and Emilee Caudill served five aces.
Emma Bohannon had six kills while Kloe Jenkins added 11 digs and Paidyn Linville pitched in 10 for Nodaway Valley.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 25-25-25 Shenandoah 11-22-18
Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 20-16-13
Glenwood 25-23-25-25 St. Albert 18-25-18-18
Glenwood 25-25-25 Harlan 15-15-21
St. Albert 25-25-25 Harlan 15-22-15
Lewis Central 20-25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 25-22-11-17
Atlantic 25-22-23-25-15 Denison-Schleswig 20-25-25-15-7
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-14-19
Stanton 25-25-21-24-15 East Mills 17-18-25-26-12
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 14-19-20
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 9-11-19
AHSTW 25-25-25 Audubon 9-12-15
Missouri Valley 18-25-25-25 Tri-Center 25-21-20-19
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 20-15-21
Lenox 22-22-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-23-23-13
East Union at Southeast Warren
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 10-13-15
CAM 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 12-8-14
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-22-25-25 Sioux City West 10-25-20-17
Sioux City North 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 LeMars 20-19-16
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 22-25-25-25 Mormon Trail 25-20-14-19
Non-Conference
Griswold 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 17-14-14
Bedford 14-25-25-25 Murray 25-23-22-17
Central Decatur, Grand View Christian at Moravia
East Union vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Southeast Warren)
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 18-14-14
Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Rock Port 0
Mound City at Mid-Buchanan
Platteview 25-28-25 Louisville 17-26-17
Bennington 28-25-25 Plattsmouth 26-20-22
Yutan 25-25-8-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-16-25-16
Auburn 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 22-23-21
Elmwood-Murdock 17-18-25-25-15 Omaha Concordia 25-25-20-18-7
Malcolm 25-25-25 Weeping Water 6-10-14