(KMAland) -- Glenwood nabbed two nice wins, Kuemper beat LC, East Mills clinched a share of the Corner, T-C won in five, Treynor beat Nod Valley and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 St. Albert 14-18-20
Grace Boles had 44 assists, passing out assists to Corly Matheny (17 kills, 9 digs), Elle Scarborough (14 kills, 9 digs) and Brynlee Arnold (11 kills, 3 blocks). Kelly Embray had a team-high 13 digs, and Kennedy Jones served three aces.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Harlan 11-14-18
Elle Scarborough led Glenwood with 10 kills, Coryl Matheny added eight winners and Grace Boles passed out 26 assists in the win.
Zophi Hendricks led Harlan with six kills, and Macie Leinen had five kills and two blocks.
H-10: Harlan 19-25-25-25 St. Albert 25-21-23-23
Macie Leinen led the Cyclones with 17 kills, and Zophi Hendricks added 12 of her own in the win.
Allie Petry posted 14 kills, four blocks and two aces for St. Albert, and Lauren Williams had 12 kills.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 26-25-18-27 Lewis Central 24-17-25-25
Ashlyn Badding led Kuemper with 48 assists and 12 digs while Kamryn Venner posted 21 kills and 17 digs. Kenzie Schon (19 kills, 16 digs) and Sophie Badding (10 digs) also had strong nights for the Knights.
Kenya Prescott had a team-high 36 digs and three aces, Avarie Pedelty finished with 11 digs and Frannie Glynn added another four blocks for Kuemper.
H-10: Atlantic 22-25-25-18-15 Denison-Schleswig 25-19-14-25-12
Haley Rasmussen led Atlantic with 23 assists, seven kills and three aces while Alyssa Derby added 10 digs, nine kills and four blocks. Lexi Noelck passed out 15 assists, and Aubrey Guyer had eight kills.
Denison-Schleswig’s Paige Andersen had 16 kills, 17 digs, five blocks and three aces while Kennedy Marten finished with 42 assists and 22 digs. Kira Langenfeld had 16 kills, Sophie Sonnichsen dug up 20 and Ellie Magnuson had 20 digs and 10 kills.
CORNER: East Mills 22-25-11-25-20 Stanton 25-16-25-19-18
East Mills clinched at least a share of the Corner Conference regular season championship. Check out the complete recap from KMA Sports linked here.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-22-15
Paige Smith led Sidney with a 14-kill, 10-dig double-double while Harley Spurlock had 10 kills and Avery Dowling passed out 29 assists.
Kaelynn Driskell topped Fremont-Mills with 19 assists, and Kenna Howard slammed in 13 kills.
WIC: Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 18-21-11
Zoe Rus had a big match with 11 kills and seven aces to lead Underwood while Peyton Cook added 21 assists and Leslie Morales-Foote had 18 digs.
WIC: Tri-Center 20-25-23-25-15 Missouri Valley 25-20-25-21-13
Presley Pogge had a big night for Tri-Center in finishing with 15 kills, 16 digs and five blocks. Miranda Ring added 20 assists and four blocks, and Abby Stamp pitched in 17 digs and six aces. Marissa Ring finished with 15 digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-20-12
Courtney Ohl had a team-high seven kills for Logan-Magnolia while Macanna Guritz did a bit of everything with 15 digs, six kills and three aces. Emilie Thompson had a team-high 16 digs, Ashley Christians dug up 13 and Emme Lake had a team-high 11 assists.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-10-14
Kylie Aldrich led the Timberwolves with 12 kills, Isabelle Inman had 19 assists and Tierney Dalton finished with eight digs and four blocks.
POI: Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 19-8-12
Kaitlyn Mitchell had eight assists and eight digs for East Union while Mikala Sanson posted a team-high four kills.
POI: Wayne 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 7-23-14
Wayne had 16 aces on the night, led by five from Sterling Berndt and four each by Emily Jones and Brooklyn Reed. Berndt also had 14 assists and seven kills, Jones added 10 kills and three blocks and Katy Gibbs had 10 assists.
NC: Murray 25-26-24-25 Bedford 19-24-25-14
Teryn Shields had 11 kills while Kinzee Eggers and Twila Barber added nine winners each for the Mustangs. Eggers led the defense with six blocks, Barber had four aces and Jayda Chew passed out 24 assists. Emma Decker chipped in a team-high 14 digs.
NC: Grand View Christian 25-25 Central Decatur 18-21
Carlee Hamilton had 11 digs, Malloree Horn added three aces and Amy Potter had three kills for Central Decatur in the loss.
NC: Central Decatur 17-25-25 Moravia 25-14-12
Carlee Hamilton led Central Decatur with 14 digs while Mara Dykes had 11 assists, Malloree Horn added four aces and eight digs and River Hamaker chipped in a team-high five kills.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-28-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 25-26-20-22
Cassidy Baker had a big night for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 40 assists and 24 digs while Alaya Betts added 15 kills and four aces. Chloe Parkis posted 17 digs, Brynn Bass had 11 digs and three aces and Alexa Culbertson finished with 10 kills and three blocks. Lacie Davis also had 10 digs for CR-B.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 LeMars 20-17-19
Ellie Gengler had 16 assists and nine digs for Heelan while Avery and Grace Nelson finished with seven kills each. Anesa Davenport had a team-high 17 digs.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Diagonal 15-11-14
Kerrigan Mobley had four ace, and Lauren Burton and Taylor Lumbard posted three kills each for Diagonal.
MO: St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 15-14-16
Brynnan Poppa had 16 assists while Emilee Caudill added 13 digs and Ella Rolf pitched in five kills to lead East Atchison in the defeat.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Yutan 14-20-23
Saige Craven led Ashland-Greenwood with a double-double, finishing with 16 digs and 15 assists. Carly VonRentzell had 12 kills, Jess Stander added 11 winners and Alexa Edmisten posted 19 digs. Brynn Glock chipped in a team-high 20 assists.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Friend 9-14-13
Sofia Fulton led Lourdes Central Catholic with 33 assists and four aces, Gina McGowen posted 12 kills and Emma Heng had four aces.
NE: Platteview 25-25-25 Louisville 16-7-13
Sagan Leach had 12 digs, Lexi Hans added 11 digs and five kills and Lea Kalkowski had 17 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 25-22-25-25 Shenandoah 13-25-22-8
Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 5-11-14
Glenwood 25-25-25 St. Albert 14-18-20
Glenwood 25-25-25 Harlan 11-14-18
Harlan 19-25-25-25 St. Albert 25-21-23-23
Kuemper Catholic 26-25-18-27 Lewis Central 24-17-25-25
Atlantic 22-25-25-18-15 Denison-Schleswig 25-19-14-25-12
Corner Conference
East Mills 22-25-11-25-20 Stanton 25-16-25-19-18
Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-22-15
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-20-12
Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 18-21-11
Tri-Center 20-25-23-25-15 Missouri Valley 25-20-25-21-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 19-8-12
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-10-14
Wayne 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 7-23-14
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK at Paton-Churdan
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-28-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 25-26-20-22
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City West 11-18-7
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 LeMars 20-17-19
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Diagonal 15-11-14
Other Area Iowa
Treynor 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 23-11-19
Murray 25-26-24-25 Bedford 19-24-25-14
Central Decatur 17-25-25 Moravia 25-14-12
Grand View Christian 25-25 Central Decatur 18-21
Area Missouri/Nebraska
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 15-14-16
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 RocK Port 10-11-6
Maryville 3 Rock Bridge 2
Mid-Buchanan 25-27-25 Mound City 20-25-22
South Holt 3 North Platte 1
West Nodaway 3 North Nodaway 1
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Yutan 14-20-23
Bennington 25-25-31-25 Plattsmouth 18-16-33-21
Falls City 25-25-19-25 Conestoga 21-15-25-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Friend 9-14-13
Elmwood-Murdock 25-22-25-25 Omaha Concordia 13-25-15-15
Platteview 25-25-25 Louisville 16-7-13
Lewiston at Sterling
Malcolm 25-25-25 Weeping Water 10-10-14