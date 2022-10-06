(KMAland) -- Treynor clinched an outright WIC title, Sioux City East grabbed at least a share of the MRC, Bedford won twice and more from the Thursday in KMAland volleyball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 25-22-25-25 Clarinda 20-25-22-21
Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-18-6
Addison Inman and Claire Leinen had four kills each, and Kaylie Baker posted 11 assists for Denison-Schleswig. Ashlyn Herrig pitched in 10 digs for the Monarchs.
St. Albert 25-25-25 Creston 14-19-20
Ellie Monahan had 22 digs, Ella Klusman passed out 11 assists and Kylie Wesack hit in seven kills to lead St. Albert.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 15-20-16
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 25-26-25 Audubon 22-24-20
Macanna Guritz had a double-double with 17 kills and 11 digs while Kattie Troxel added 25 assists and seven kills for Logan-Magnolia. Jazmyn Guritz pitched in 13 assists, Cara Ohl hit 12 kills and Marki Bertelsen added 12 digs for the Panthers.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Underwood 12-18-22
Ella Myler had a double-double for Missouri Valley with 16 kills and 15 digs. Maya Contreraz added 15 assists, five kills and three blocks, and Henley Arbaugh pitched in 15 assists. Addie Huegli finished with 10 digs, Ava Hilts posted nine kills and Emma Gute had three blocks for the Big Reds.
Delaney Ambrose topped Underwood with 23 assists and three aces, and Aliza Jacobsen had 14 kills. Aliyah Humphrey posted 10 kills and nine digs, and Ruby Patomson had three blocks.
Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-18-6
Ayla Richardson had 26 assists, Madison Baldwin added 12 digs and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell posted nine kills for Riverside in the win. Elyssa Amdor also had a strong match with 13 digs and four kills, and Elly Henderson had six aces, five kills, four digs and four blocks. Sophia Taylor pitched in seven kills and two blocks.
Treynor 25-25-25 Tri-Center 17-13-8
Treynor clinched the outright Western Iowa Conference championship with the win.
Meya Wingert had 15 assists and 11 digs, Mikenzie Brewer pitched in nine kills and Preslie Arbaugh added 11 digs for Tri-Center in the loss.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 30-25 East Union 28-17
Emma Teeters had 12 assists, Emily Baker posted 11 kills and Destry Bassinger finished with 15 digs for Bedford. Jaynee Snethen also had eight kills for the Bulldogs.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 22-15-16
Gracy Johnson led the way for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 20 assists, nine digs and four aces, and Anna Hart added seven kills and six digs. Malia Clayburg had eight kills, six digs and two blocks, and Lacie Davis posted 19 digs. Lydia Hofbauer finished with 18 digs and three kills for the Crusaders.
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 19-10-22
Jess O’Day had 10 kills and 11 digs while Lauren Malone handed out 24 assists for Boyer Valley in the win. Mari Puck also had 10 digs for the Bulldogs.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 17-16-17
Woodbine 25-25-23-18-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-23-25-25-12
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 22-25-25-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-19-23-25-5
Sioux City East clinched at least a share of the Missouri River Conference championship.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
NON-CONFERENCE
East Atchison 25-25-25 Essex 7-7-15
Claire Martin had a strong night with 17 assists and five aces while Patton Woodring had five kills and Emilee Caudill and Lizzie Schlueter had 10 digs apiece. Schlueter and Natalie Hedlund tallied four blocks each, and Caudill served five aces of her own.
Brianne Johnson had four kills while Brooke Burns added nine assists and Tori Burns tallied 12 digs for Essex.
East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-11-11
Emily Wiliams had 13 kills, Miah Urban added 22 assists and Audrey Boban posted four blocks for East Mills. Loycee Palmer added six aces, and Mia Goodman finished with seven kills for the Wolverines.
Bedford 25-23-15 Diagonal 17-25-5
Emily Baker had 13 kills while Cadence Perkins (12) and Emma Teeters (11) added double-digit assists. Destry Bassinger pitched in 22 digs for the Bulldogs.
Other Non-Conference
Atlantic 25-17-25-10-15 Winterset 13-25-19-25-13
Diagonal 17-28-15 East Union 25-26-7
Wayne at Moravia
Heartland Christian vs. Parkview Christian
Sioux City West at Cherokee
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Des Moines Roosevelt 19-15-21
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 25-26-25 Nodaway Valley 19-24-22
Nodaway Valley’s Reganne Fast had six kills while Sydney Marriott posted 16 digs and Paidyn Linville added 10 scoops. Paige Hanson passed out 12 assists for Nodaway Valley.
Other Area Missouri
Mound City at North Nodaway
Union Star at South Holt
Benton 3 Maryville 0
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central 25-26-25 Auburn 15-24-10
Johnson County Central’s Ashley Beethe had 16 kills and 14 digs, Arely Cabrales pitched in 39 assists, 11 digs, three kills and two aces and Bailee Sterup posted nine kills and 21 digs. Harley Lubben chipped in 13 digs and four kills, and Sunnie Rother slammed in eight winners. Maya Straka had a solid night of hitting, too, with six kills.
Other Area Nebraska
Platteview 25-26-25 Ashland-Greenwood 18-24-20
Mead 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-21-19
Weeping Water Cedar Bluffs
Palmyra 25-25 Johnson-Brock 23-22
Palmyra Lourdes Central Catholic
Lourdes Central Catholic Johnson-Brock
Falls City 25-25-24-25 Conestoga 21-19-26-20
Sterling 20-25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-20-15-22
Yutan 25-25 Louisville 18-13
Louisville 25-22-19 Fort Calhoun 22-25-25
Syracuse 25-25-24-25 Logan View 23-19-26-13