(KMAland) -- A milestone win for Clarinda and for Glenwood’s Paula Carman, a WIC-clinching victory for Treynor and plenty more from a busy night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Clarinda 23-25-25-25 Harlan 25-9-19-13
Clarinda’s win over Harlan was the first since September 14th, 2010. Brooke Brown led the Cardinals with 13 kills on the evening.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 St. Albert 14-9-19
Lexi Johnson had 16 kills and 12 digs while Tory Carrick added 17 digs and five aces for Red Oak. Merced Ramirez added 21 assists for the Tigers.
Lainey Sheffield and Landry Miller both double-digit digs for St. Albert with 12 and 11, respectively.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 9-9-15
Glenwood coach Paula Carman reached 400 career victories.
NC: East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 23-12-22
Emily Williams had nine kills, three blocks and 18 digs, and Miah Urban passed out 28 assists for East Mills. Mia Goodman pitched in 14 digs on the night.
NC: East Atchison 25-25-25 Essex 14-14-11
Claire Martin led East Atchison with 22 assists, six aces and six digs, and Natalie Hedlund pitched in seven kills and four blocks.
WIC: Underwood 25-20-25-14-15 Missouri Valley 23-25-17-25-8 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-27 Audubon 23-17-25
Jaci Christensen had 12 kills and 12 digs, and Aleah Hermansen posted nine digs, five kills and four blocks for Audubon.
WIC: Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-17-10
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 18 kills and six digs and Ayla Richardson posted 23 assists and seven digs for Riverside in the win.
WIC: Treynor 20-25-27-25 Tri-Center 25-7-25-11
Maddie Lewis was terrific for Treynor with 16 kills, 14 digs and three aces while Emma Flathers passed out 38 assists in the win. Kailey Rochholz added 11 kills, Delaney Simpson had 27 digs and Emma Stock posted 18 digs.
Miranda Ring had 29 assists and 17 digs for Tri-Center, and Marissa Ring posted 11 kills, 18 digs, three blocks and three aces.
POI: Nodaway Valley 14-25-25-26 Martensdale-St. Marys 25-17-12-24
Lindsey Davis had 35 assists and 21 digs, and Maddax DeVault posted 20 kills and 27 digs for Nodaway Valley. Genevieve Livingston also finished with nine kills for the Wolverines.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 16-16-15
Talia Burkhart (13), Leah Cooper (11) and Jess O’Day (11) all had double-digit kills while Lauren Malone added 32 assists and Kristen Neilsen finished with 11 digs for Boyer Valley.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 10-12-22
Gracy Johnson had 15 assists, three aces and three kills for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Brynn Bass added four kills, four digs and three aces, and Mia Leighty posted seven kills.
MO: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 17-18-14
Riley Linville had five kills, Kayelyn Edmondson served seven aces and had five assists and Kloe Jenkins finished with a team-best nine digs for Nodaway Valley.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-7-15
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 25-20-15 East Union 18-25-11
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 13-27-24-18
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-25 Sioux City East 25-16-17
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-21-24-15 Moulton-Udell 17-18-25-26-12
Non-Conference
Winterset 25-25-25 Atlantic 19-23-16
Bedford 25-26 Diagonal 12-24
East Union 25-25 Diagonal 11-21
Lenox 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 14-11-8
Moravia at Wayne
Cherokee 3 Sioux City West 0
Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 12-18-16
South Holt 3 Mound City 0
Maryville 25-21-25-25 Benton 23-25-16-21
Platteview 23-25-25-28 Ashland-Greenwood 25-8-18-26
Yutan 25-25 Louisville 8-15
Fort Calhoun Louisville
Falls City 25-25-25 Conestoga 11-9-9
Mead 25-25 Weeping Water 5-21
Weeping Water Cedar Bluffs
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-15-25 Johnson-Brock 18-25-23
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Palmyra 16-23
Johnson-Brock Palmyra
Auburn 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 18-16-16
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Sterling 11-13-17