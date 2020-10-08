(KMAland) -- Harlan, Tri-Center, CAM and Lourdes Central Catholic all won in five sets while Bedford went 2-0, F-M nabbed a win and more from the night in KMAland volleyball action.
H-10: Harlan 25-22-22-25-15 Clarinda 15-25-25-23-12
Macie Leinen had 17 kills for Harlan while Lauren Andersen also had nine winners. Jocelyn Cheek posted 20 digs for the Cyclones, and AshleyHall had a team-high 32 digs.
Jessalee Neihart topped Clarinda with 17 kills and 28 digs while Taylor Cole had 28 digs of her own. Teya Stickler also pitched in 30 assists for the Cardinals.
H-10: St. Albert 25-25-25 Red Oak 20-20-20
View the complete recap from St. Albert’s upset win at our Local Sports News Page linked here.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 10-10-18
Grace Boles had 26 assists for Glenwood while Coryl Matheny and Brynlee Arnold had nine kills each. Arnold also had three blocks, and Kelly Embray posted a team-high 16 digs for the Rams.
H-10: Lewis Central 21-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-14-19-20
Paige Andersen led Denison-Schleswig with 14 kills, 22 digs and four blocks while Ellie Magnuson posted 24 digs and 11 kills. Kennedy Marten chipped in 35 assists and three blocks, Sophie Sonnichsen had 26 digs and Teryn Fink finished with 14 digs.
NC: East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 17-23-15
Rachel Drake had 12 kills, 10 digs and five blocks for East Mills in the win. Emily Williams added 10 kills and five blocks, and Miah Urban pitched in 33 assists.
WIC: Tri-Center 22-26-19-25-15 Treynor 25-24-25-19-13
Presley Pogge had 12 kills, 11 digs and eight blocks to lead Tri-Center in the victory. Miranda Ring added 33 assists and three aces, and Marissa Ring had 18 digs. Abby Stamp (13 digs), Meredith Maassen (6 blocks) and Mikenzie Brewer (4 blocks) also had big matches on defense for the Trojans.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Audubon 4-14-11
Elizabeth Zaiger had eight kills and six kills for Audubon, and Addie Hocker added eight assists for the Wheelers.
WIC: Underwood 23-25-25-25 Missouri Valley 25-11-17-15
Peyton Cook had a double-double with 46 assists and 10 digs to lead Underwood in the victory. The offense was balanced with Zoe Rus (15 kills, 6 aces), Alizabeth Jacobsen (14 kills), Delaney Ambrose (10 kills), Brianna Justsen (9 kills) and Macy VanFossan (9 kills, 16 digs) all having strong nights.
Leslie Morales-Foote added a team-high 24 digs for the Eagles while Aliyah Humphrey had 11 digs of her own in the win.
WIC: Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 21-16-14
Kenna Ford had 27 assists for Riverside in the win while Izzy Bluml (9 kills) and Veronica Andrusyshyn (8 kills, 14 digs) led a balanced offense. Madi Baldwin had 12 digs, and Ari McGlade finished with 11.
NC: CAM 25-20-25-22-15 AHSTW 23-25-20-25-12
Marissa Spieker led CAM on defense with 20 digs while Breanna Bower and Maddie Holtz had 14 each. Taylor Bower passed out 29 assists, Mallarie Peach had six blocks and Mallory Behnken added five blocks and four aces. Eva Steffensen pitched in 10 kills for the Cougars.
AHSTW’s Ally Meyers broke the AHSTW school record for assists in a match with 42. She also had 13 digs and two aces. Natalie Hagadon posted 20 kills and 16 digs, Grace Porter had a team-high 28 digs and Halle Hall posted 10 kills and 11 digs. Megan Wise also had a strong game with 13 kills and three blocks, and Claire Harris posted 12 digs.
POI (NC): Bedford 25-25 East Union 20-10
Macie Sefrit had 22 assists and eight digs for Bedford while Darcy Davis led the Bulldogs with nine kills. Abby Dukes had eight digs, Kennedy Weed served four aces and Destry Bassinger added three aces.
NC: Bedford 25-25 Diagonal 20-7
Macie Sefrit topped Bedford with 17 assists and eight digs while Abby Dukes pitched in eight digs of her own. Kennedy Weed served three of the Bulldogs’ seven aces.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 West Nodaway 9-16-11
Brynnan Poppa guided a balanced performance and finished with 18 assists on the evening. Natalie Hedlund, Cheyenne Gray and Emilee Caudill all had four kills each, and Ella Rolf pitched in five aces. Caudill also led the team with seven digs.
MO: Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 18-10-16
Shaina Culp had seven kills while Payton Walker and Kayelyn Edmondson added six kills apiece for Nodaway-Holt. Krista Hart chipped in 11 assists, and Kloe Jenkins had five aces.
NE: Yutan 25-26 Louisville 23-24
Lexi Hans had 12 kills, McKenzie Norris finished with 13 digs and three aces and Lea Kalkowski added 22 assists for Louisville.
NE: Fort Calhoun 25-23-25 Louisville 20-25-14
Lexi Hans led the Lions with nine kills, eight digs and four aces, Mckenzie Norris had a team-high nine digs and Lea Kalkowski posted 22 assists.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 19-25-19-25-15 Johnson-Brock 25-23-25-18-13
Sofia Fulton topped the Knights with 34 assists, 14 digs and four aces while Gina McGowen added 19 kills and six blocks in the victory. Aspen Meyer posted 12 kills and 11 digs, Gracie Ragland added 21 digs and three aces and Emma Heng (11 digs) and Ruby Bruggeman (10 digs) also had strong defensive nights.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 25-22-22-25-15 Clarinda 15-25-25-23-12
St. Albert 25-25-25 Red Oak 20-20-20
Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 10-10-18
Lewis Central 21-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-14-19-20
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Audubon 4-14-11
Underwood 23-25-25-25 Missouri Valley 25-11-17-15
Riverside 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 21-16-14
Tri-Center 22-26-19-25-15 Treynor 25-24-25-19-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 25-25 East Union 20-10
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-12-17
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-20-23
Other Area Iowa
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25-25 Woodbine 8-27-21-8
East Mills 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 17-23-15
CAM 25-20-25-22-15 AHSTW 23-25-20-25-12
Bedford 25-25 Diagonal 20-7
East Union at Diagonal
Wayne at Moravia
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ogden 15-9-14
Cherokee 22-25-25-25 Sioux City West 25-17-16-15
Chariton 3 Twin Cedars 0
Centerville 25-25-25 Seymour 19-18-15
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 West Nodaway 9-16-11
Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 9-11-8
South Holt 25-25-25 Mound City 18-20-18
Maryville 25-25-25 Benton 7-18-11
Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 18-10-16
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Platteview 0
Johnson County Central at Auburn
Fort Calhoun 25-23-25 Louisville 20-25-14
Yutan 25-26 Louisville 23-24
Lourdes Central Catholic 19-25-19-25-15 Johnson-Brock 25-23-25-18-13
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Southern 12-17-14
Sterling 29-25-21-25 Elmwood-Murdock 27-22-25-18
Cedar Bluffs at Weeping Water
Mead 25-25 Weeping Water 8-20