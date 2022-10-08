(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Riverside, Mormon Trail, Sioux City West and Palmyra all won tournament championships in KMAland volleyball on Saturday.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Six KMAland conference teams competed at the Western Christian Tournament with Bishop Heelan Catholic advancing to the championship bracket.
The Crusaders were 2-1 in pool play before losing in a quarterfinal while the rest of the teams — Harlan, Underwood, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East — all moved to the consolation bracket. Sioux City East won the consolation bracket, finishing the day with a 4-2 record.
Underwood was 2-3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 1-3 and Harlan and LeMars were both 0-4. View the KMAland results from the tournament below.
POOL A
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Harlan 18-14
Western Christian 21-21 Harlan 14-8
Underwood 22-21-17 Harlan 24-14-15
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 16-15
Western Christian 21-21 Underwood 9-14
Western Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-14
POOL B
Hinton 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-15
Denver 20-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-20-7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Boyden-Hull 14-14
POOL C
MOC-Floyd Valley 21-21 LeMars 15-11
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21-21 LeMars 6-9
Unity Christian 21-21 LeMars 15-11
POOL D
Dakota Valley 21-21 Sioux City East 18-13
Des Moines Christian 19-21-18 Sioux City East 21-16-16
Sioux City East 21-21 Central Lyon 11-15
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Underwood def. LeMars
Sioux City East def. Boyden-Hull
Central Lyon def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
MOC-Floyd Valley def. Harlan
Semifinal: Sioux City East def. Underwood
Championship: Sioux City East def. MOC-FV
HAMPTON-DUMONT TOURNAMENT
Kuemper Catholic claimed the Hampton-Dumont Tournament championship with a perfect 6-0 day. The Knights beat Webster City, Janesville and Iowa Falls-Alden in pool play before bracket wins over Ames, South Hardin and Webster City a second time.
Check out the complete KMAland results from the tournament below.
POOL A
Kuemper Catholic 23-15-15 Webster City 21-21-5
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Janesville 16-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Iowa Falls-Alden 15-17
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Quarterfinal: Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Ames 14-7
Semifinal: Kuemper Catholic 21-21-15 South Hardin 15-23-12
Championship: Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Webster City 12-12
CAM TOURNAMENT
Riverside put together another perfect day at the CAM Tournament to claim the championship. The Bulldogs beat Griswold, Paton-Churdan and Ar-We-Va in pool play before championship bracket wins over ACGC and Fremont-Mills.
Elyssa Amdor had 26 kills, 27 digs and two blocks, and Veronica Andrusyshyn picked up 25 kills, 22 digs, four aces and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Ayla Richardson added 20 digs, five kills, three blocks and two aces, and Madison Baldwin ended the day with a team-high 36 digs and seven aces.
Carly Henderson (27 digs, 2 aces), Elly Henderson (20 kills, 10 digs, 6 blocks) and Sophia Taylor (18 kils, 4 blocks) also had impressive days for Riverside. Amdor and Andrusysyn were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Fremont-Mills had a terrific day with a 3-0 mark in the Blue Pool with wins over CAM, Orient-Macksburg and ACGC. The Knights added a semifinal win over Griswold before the championship loss to Griswold, which finished 2-2 on the day. The Tigers placed Whitney Pennock and Marissa Askeland on the All-Tournament Team.
CAM and Ar-We-Va went 1-2, and Orient-Macksburg and Paton-Churdan were 0-3.
View the complete list of KMAland scores from the tournament below:
BLUE POOL
Fremont-Mills 12-21-15 CAM 21-10-11
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 11-11
Fremont-Mills 13-21-15 ACGC 21-18-8
CAM 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-13
ACGC 21-14-15 CAM 19-21-12
ACGC 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-12
SILVER POOL
Riverside 21-21 Griswold 17-14
Griswold 21-21 Ar-We-Va 5-13
Griswold 21-21 Paton-Churdan 9-7
Riverside 21-21 Ar-We-Va 12-13
Riverside 21-21 Paton-Churdan 1-7
Ar-We-Va 21-21 Paton-Churdan 14-16
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Semifinal: Riverside 25-23-15 ACGC 20-25-12
Semifinal: Fremont-Mills 17-27-15 Griswold 25-25-12
Championship: Riverside 25-25 Fremont-Mills 22-22
WAYNE TOURNAMENT
Mormon Trail won the Wayne Tournament championship on Saturday. The Saints were a perfect 4-0 on the day, claiming wins in pool play over Central Decatur, East Union and Murray before the championship victory over Seymour, which finished 3-1.
Murray finished third with a 3-1 day, beating Central Decatur and East Union in pool play and taking down the host Wayne in the third-place match. The Falcons finished 2-2. Essex and Central Decatur were 1-2 while Melcher-Dallas and East Union both went 0-3.
View the complete results from the tournament below.
POOL A
Wayne 16-21-15 Essex 16-21-15
Seymour 21-23 Essex 18-21
Essex 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 17-5
Seymour 21-21 Wayne 7-16
Wayne 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 19-19
Seymour 19-21-15 Melcher-Dallas 21-8-13
POOL B
Central Decatur 21-21 East Union 8-9
Mormon Trail 21-21 Central Decatur 12-12
Murray 21-17-15 Central Decatur 15-21-11
Mormon Trail 21-21 East Union 17-14
Murray 17-21-15 East Union 21-18-5
Mormon Trail 21-21 Murray 13-15
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Championship: Mormon Trail 26-25-15 Seymour 24-12-13
3rd Place: Murray 25-25 Wayne 22-12
BENTON TOURNAMENT
WHITE POOL
Maryville 25-25 Bedford 11-18
Bedford Lafayette
Pembroke Hill 25-25 Bedford 19-17
Maryville 23-25 Lafayette 25-18
Pembroke Hill 25-25 Maryville 16-21
BRACKET PLAY
Benton 25-25 Maryville 14-21
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS TOURNAMENT
Southeast Warren went an impressive 4-1 at the Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament, claiming wins over the host, Earlham, Southeast Valley and Pleasantville. Martensdale-St. Marys went 0-5. Check out the KMAland results below.
Earlham 21-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-23-13
Southeast Warren x-21 Martensdale-St. Marys x-7
Southeast Valley 10-22-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-20-8
Pleasantville 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 8-16
Van Meter x-21 Martensdale-St. Marys x-11
Southeast Warren 21-21 Earlham 8-10
Southeast Warren 21-21 Southeast Valley 17-19
Southeast Warren 21-21 Pleasantville 14-19
Van Meter 23-15-17 Southeast Warren 21-21-15
WEST MONONA TOURNAMENT
Sioux City West was a perfect 5-0 at the West Monona Tournament on Saturday. The Wolverines were winners in straight sets over West Monona, Siouxland Christian and Omaha Nation and took a three-set win over both Westwood and Boncraft-Rosalie.
View the KMAland results below.
Sioux City West 21-21 West Monona 18-11
Sioux City West 13-21-15 Westwood 21-15-5
Sioux City West 21-21 Siouxland Christian 16-19
Sioux City West 21-21 Omaha Nation 11-8
Sioux City West 22-9-15 Bancroft-Rosalie 20-21-9
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 25-25 Nebraska City 20-17
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth
FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT
Palmyra claimed the Falls City Tournament championship with a 3-0 record on Saturday. The Panthers beat Falls City in three and Sterling and Pawnee City in two. Falls City was 2-1 and finished second, and Sterling went 1-2 on their way to a third-place finish.
View the scores below.
Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 18-13
Falls City 21-25-25 Sterling 25-16-10
Palmyra 24-26-25 Falls City 26-24-22
Palmyra 26-25 Sterling 24-22
Palmyra 25-25 Pawnee City 13-16
Sterling 25-21-25 Pawnee City 15-25-16