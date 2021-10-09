(KMAland) -- Underwood won at Cam, Central Decatur took the Wayne title, Southeast Warren nabbed the MSTM title and Palmyra won at Falls City in KMAland volleyball on Saturday.
Western Christian Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 5-0 at the Western Christian Tournament. The Warriors beat Unity Christian, Des Moines Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley, LeMars and Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Sioux City East went 3-2, Heelan was 2-3, LeMars went 1-4 and Harlan ended up 0-5 on the day. View all the scores in the scoreboard below.
CAM Tournament
Underwood stayed red hot with a championship at the CAM Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles were 3-0 in pool pay with wins over Paton-Churdan, Griswold and Riverside before a semifinal victory over the host Cougars and a championship win over ACGC.
Griswold and CAM also had strong performances, advancing out of pool play with 2-1 records. View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Hampton-Dumont Tournament
Kuemper Catholic had a 4-1 day at Hampton-Dumont. The Knights were undefeated in pool play with wins over Janesville, Hampton-Dumont and St. Edmond and then beat St. Edmond a second time in bracket play.
The Knights lost to Roland-Story to finish out the day. View all the scores from the day in the scoreboard below.
Wayne Tournament
Central Decatur went 3-0 on their way to the Wayne Tournament championship. The Cardinals beat Melcher-Dallas and Essex in pool play before a straight sets win over Mormon Trail in the final.
Mormon Trail went 2-1 in Pool A with wins over Murray and Wayne and advanced to the championship. Murray beat Seymour and Wayne were also 2-1 in the district.
Essex took third place in the tournament with a win over Murray.
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Southeast Warren was 5-0 overall and 10-0 in sets on their way to winning the Martensdale-St. Marys. The Warhawks swept MSTM, Pleasantville, Van Meter, Montezuma and Earlham to win the team championship.
View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
West Monona Tournament
Sioux City West placed second and went 4-1 at the West Monona Tournament. The Wolverines beat Siouxland Christian, West Monona, Westwood and Omaha Nation and lost to Hinton on the day.
View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City finished fifth in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Pioneers lost to both Platteview and Wahoo in pool play before beating Ralston for fifth.
Plattsmouth finished fourth with a 1-2 day. The Blue Devils lost to Beatrice and beat Ralston in pool play and then lost to Platteview for third.
Falls City Tournament
Palmyra took a three-set win over Falls City to claim the Falls City Tournament. The Panthers swept past Pawnee City and St. Joseph Christian in pool play.
Falls City also went 2-0 in pool play with victories over Tri County and Sterling. Sterling was the third place finisher with a win over St. Joseph Christian in their final match of the day.
View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
AT Western Christian
Pool A
Boyden-Hull 21-21 Harlan 9-15
Central Lyon 21-21 Harlan 17-17
Western Christian 21-21 Harlan 8-12
Dakota Valley 21-14-15 Harlan 16-21-8
Sioux City East 21-21 Harlan 14-17
Western Christian 21-19-15 Sioux City East 13-21-13
Sioux City East 21-21 Central Lyon 13-11
Sioux City East 21-17-15 Dakota Valley 11-21-7
Boyden-Hull 21-17-16 Sioux City East 10-21-14
Pool B
LeMars 21-14-15 MOC-Floyd Valley 18-21-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-15-15 Unity Christian 8-21-6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 LeMars 15-11
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Des Moines Christian 13-11
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 15-11
Unity Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14-6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 LeMars 14-11
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 12-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 11-10
Des Moines Christian 21-21 LeMars 10-12
Unity Christian 21-21 LeMars 6-7
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14-10
AT Indianola
Gold Pool
Perry 7-22-15 Clarinda 21-20-8
Gold Pool: Clarinda, Perry, Fort Dodge, Indianola
Purple Pool: Glenwood, Williamsburg, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Ballard
Championship Bracket: G1 vs. P2, G2 vs. P1, Losers, Winners
Consolation Bracket: G3 vs. P4, G4 vs. P3, Losers, Winners
AT Hampton-Dumont
Pool B
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Janesville 12-18
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12-7
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 St. Edmond 13-13
Championship Bracket
Kuemper Catholic 25-25 St. Edmond 10-6
Roland-Story 25-25 Kuemper Catholic 21-20
AT CAM
Blue Pool
ACGC 17-21-15 CAM 21-16-10
Ar-We-Va 21-18-17 Orient-Macksburg 10-21-15
CAM 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 6-12
ACGC 21-21 Ar-We-Va 7-18
ACGC 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 4-5
CAM 21-21 Ar-We-Va 13-16
Silver Pool
Griswold 21-21 Riverside 17-15
Underwood 21-21 Paton-Churdan 6-5
Underwood 21-21 Griswold 12-19
Riverside 21-21 Paton-Churdan 3-7
Griswold 21-21 Paton-Churdan 7-14
Underwood 21-15-15 Riverside 19-21-11
Bracket
Underwood 25-25 CAM 12-16
ACGC 25-25 Griswold 15-23
Championship: Underwood 25-25 ACGC 15-18
AT Wayne
Pool A
Seymour 21-19-15 Wayne 13-21-6
Mormon Trail 21-21 Murray 18-19
Mormon Trail 18-21-15 Wayne 21-12-12
Murray 12-21-15 Seymour 21-7-7
Murray 21-21 Wayne 15-17
Seymour 21-18-15 Mormon Trail 16-21-8
Pool B
Central Decatur 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 19-15
Central Decatur 21-21 Essex 17-16
Essex 21-22 Melcher-Dallas 16-20
Championship Bracket
Championship: Central Decatur 25-25 Mormon Trail 19-16
3rd Place: Essex 21-25 Murray 14-23
AT Martensdale-St. Marys
Montezuma 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-15
Earlham 21-15-17 Martensdale-St. Marys 15-21-15
Southeast Warren 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-8
Van Meter 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 7-9
Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21 Pleasantville 17-19
Southeast Warren 21-21 Pleasantville 15-10
Southeast Warren 22-21 Van Meter 20-13
Southeast Warren 21-21 Montezuma 15-16
Southeast Warren 21-21 Earlham 8-19
AT Benton (MO)
Red Pool: Maryville, Cameron, Bishop LeBlond, Lincoln College Prep
White Pool: Bedford, Benton, Lafayette, Pembroke H ill
Bracket: R1/W4, R3/W2, R2/W3, R4/W1, Semifinals, Consolation, Championship
AT West Monona
Sioux City West 21-21 Siouxland Christian 6-19
Sioux City West 21-21 West Monona 12-12
Sioux City West 21-21 Westwood 18-16
Sioux City West 21-21 Omaha Nation 8-11
Hinton 21-21 Sioux City West 17-9
AT Beatrice (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Pool A
Platteview 25-25 Nebraska City 16-22
Wahoo 25-25 Nebraska City 21-15
Pool B
Beatrice 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-18
Plattsmouth 25-25 Ralston 16-20
Bracket
5th Place: Nebraska City 25-24-25 Ralston 19-26-21
3rd Place: Platteview 25-25 Plattsmouth 14-10
AT Falls City (NE)
Pool A
Falls City 25-25 Tri-Center County 11-14
Sterling 25-25 Tri County 17-14
Falls City 25-25 Sterling 9-18
Pool B
Palmyra 25-25 Pawnee City 21-16
Palmyra 25-25 St. Joseph Christian 18-13
Bracket
3rd Place: Sterling 25-25 St. Joseph Christian 21-16
Championship: Palmyra 25-29-25 Falls City 22-31-17