(KMAland) -- Sioux City West had a perfect 3-0 night, TJ was 2-0, Kuemper Catholic and West Harrison had one victory each and East Union won a five-set thriller in KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
Dike-New Hartford 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 13-9
No stats reported.
Nevada 22-21 Kuemper Catholic 20-18
No stats reported.
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Winterset 12-10
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 16-15
Claire Leinen had eight assists and one block, and Maria Cardenas finished with four kills for the Monarchs.
MVAOCOU 21-22 Denison-Schleswig 13-20
Addison Inman led Denison-Schleswig with six kills while Claire Leinen had seven assists. Elli Heiden posted a team-high 10 digs and two aces. Kamden Bruhn also served two aces.
Siouxland Christian 22-21 Denison-Schleswig 20-15
Claire Leinen had another 11 assists with Avery Bock and Addison Inman both posting four kills for Denison-Schleswig. Inman also led the team with 11 digs, and Maria Cardenas had two blocks.
East Union 20-25-25-19-15 Twin Cedars 25-20-22-25-11
Sidney Staver had 18 assists, Avery Staver posted 28 digs and Haley Willett had six kills and a solo block to lead East Union in the five-set win. Brylea Woollums pitched in 17 digs, Brooklyn Mitchell and Marlys Mitchell had four kills apiece and Kinzey Ripperger served five aces. Willett and Sidney Staver also finished with four aces each.
West Harrison 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-21
Rylee Evans had 11 assists while Maclayn Houston posted seven kills and Tylar Stirtz had five for West Harrison.
Thomas Jefferson 25-25 West Harrison 20-14
Alexis Poole hit .363 efficiency for Thomas Jefferson in the win while Rylee Perrine added a .235 efficiency.
Rylee Evans led the way for West Harrison with nine assists in the loss.
Thomas Jefferson 25-25 Heartland Christian 12-17
Rylee Perrine topped Thomas Jefferson with an .800 hitting efficiency, and Alexis Poole hit .285 for the match.
Sioux City West 2 MVAOCOU 0
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 2 Siouxland Christian 0
No stats reported.