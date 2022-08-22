(KMAland) -- Twin Cedars took down Martensdale-St. Marys while Coon Rapids-Bayard dropped their first match of the season in KMAland volleyball on Monday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-17-13
Rylee Dunkin handed out 21 assists and added six digs with two aces while Sophie Lyle pitched in nine kills and six digs for Twin Cedars. Jillian French had eight kills and two aces, Kenzyn Roberts posted 11 digs and Katra Sterner had a team-high four aces.
Earlham 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-21-12
Gracy Johnson topped Coon Rapids-Bayard with an all-around match that included four assists, three kills, two aces, one block and one dig. LaCie Davis added a team-high seven digs, and Maddy Mason and Malia Clayburg posted two kills apiece. Violet Johnson had three digs, and Anna Hart finished with a pair of digs for the Crusaders.