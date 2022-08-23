(KMAland) -- Sioux City West took three wins, Stanton, Riverside and Logan-Magnolia won twice and Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Bedford, Glidden-Ralston, West Harrison and Twin Cedars were other winners in KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
Stanton 21-21 Clarinda 11-17
Jenna Stephens (6) and Marleigh Johnson (5) combined on 11 kills. Elly McDonald and Kyla Hart both had five assists while Johnson posted a team-best seven digs. Lauren Johnson had a strong night, too, with four kills and two aces.
Denison-Schleswig 12-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-18-8
Addison Inman had five kills, Kaylie Baker finished with 10 assists and Anna Wiges posted eight digs for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Ashlyn Herrig and Baker also had seven digs each, and Claire Leinen and Baker served in two aces apiece.
Sioux City West 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-19
Denison-Schleswig’s Addison Inman had another five winners while Kaylie Baker passed out 13 assists, Anna Wiges posted 11 digs and Taylor Totten had a team-high three aces.
Siouxland Christian 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 16-17
Addison Inman led the Monarchs with five kills, Anna Wiges posted eight digs and Kaylie Baker passed out five assists. Kaitlyn Bruhn also had a big match with four aces and six digs.
Stanton 21-21 Lenox 16-16
Marleigh Johnson topped Stanton with six kills while Elly McDonald had four assists, four digs and four aces. Kyla Hart also had five assists, and Abby Burke had two blocks.
Riverside 25-25 Essex 7-1
Ayla Richardson led Riverside with 10 aces and three blocks while Elyssa Amdor had six kills. Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with five digs and three kills, and Elly Henderson contributed four blocks.
Cindy Swain led Essex with three kills while Brooke Burns posted three assists.
Bedford 25-25 Essex 18-20
Bedford’s Jaynee Snethen had five kills, Vanessa Hill added five aces and Kendra Sleep posted three total blocks. Emma Teeters tallied 15 assists in the win for the Bulldogs.
Addy Resh and Olivia Baker had three kills each for the Trojanettes. Brooke Burns handed out nine assists, and Tori Burns and Chloe Edie had a team-high four digs each.
Riverside 25-25 Bedford 19-21
Elyssa Amdor led Riverside with seven kills and two digs, and Madi Baldwin posted 13 digs. Veronica Andrusyshyn had a big night with six kills, six digs, three assists, one block and one ace.
Emily Baker had six kills, eight digs and five aces for Bedford in the defeat. Emma Teeters handed out 11 assists.
Logan-Magnolia 25-26 Heartland Christian 9-24
Macanna Guritz led a balanced Logan-Magnolia attack with six kills while Cara Ohl and Kattie Troxel had three winners apiece. Troxel also had 11 assists and two aces in the win.
Grace Heffernan had four kills and three digs while Kayci Brennan passed out nine assists in the loss for Heartland Christian. Brennan led the Eagles with five digs.
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 16-9
Macanna Guritz led Logan-Magnolia with 10 kills and four aces, and Kattie Troxel finished with 12 assists and three digs.
Maclayn Houston topped West Harrison with five aces and seven digs, and Jaysa Lawrenson finished with four digs. Emma Tyson added five digs for the Hawkeyes.
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 East Union 12-18-18
Jillian French had nine kills and three aces for Twin Cedars in the win. Kenzyn Roberts added 10 digs and two aces, Sophie Lyle posted three kills, seven digs and two aces and Ami Mockenhaupt tallied five digs, three kills and three aces. Kisha Reed also had five kills for the Sabers.
Haley Willett had three kills, and Sidney Staver and Brooklyn Mitchell passed out five and four assists, respectively, for East Union. Avery Staver had eight digs and two aces, and Willett and Brylea Woollums finished with three blocks apiece.
West Harrison 18-25-15 Heartland Christian 25-18-12
Jaysa Lawrenson led West Harrison with eight digs and four assists, and Maclayn Houston posted six aces, 15 digs and six kills. Rylee Evans also had four aces, seven digs and three assists, and Ty Stirtz pitched in eight digs. Emma Tyson (7 digs) and Devyn Harris (6 digs) also contributed in the win.
Grace Heffernan had a big match with seven kills and four aces, and Mady Jundt posted four kills with four aces for Heartland Christian. Kelsi Fichter had six assists, and Kayci Brennan tallied five dimes.
Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Collins-Maxwell 9-9
Paige Klocke had nine kills and two aces, and Vanessa Koehler finished with six kills and two digs for Glidden-Ralston. Addy Boell tallied 18 assists, and Lauren Hulsing added five winers of her own in the Wildcats win.
Greene County 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 19-16
Tiela Janssen and Ashlynn Tigges led the Glidden-Ralston defense with 20 and 11 digs, respectively. Addy Boell posted 10 assists, and Lauren Hulsing had a five-kill, two-block performance.
Other Area Scores
Clarinda 21-21 Lenox 6-6
Southeast Warren 21-21 North Mahaska 15-15
Sioux City West def. Siouxland Christian
Sioux City West def. MVAOCOU
North Mahaska 17-21-15 Seymour 21-7-3
North Mahaska 19-21-15 Moravia 21-8-7
