(KMAland) -- Glenwood went 3-0, Audubon, SW Valley and Johnson-Brock went 2-0, Stanton, East Mills, Bedford and Orient-Macksburg won in conference and plenty more from the first night of KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown below.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 25-25-24-25 Fremont-Mills 22-21-26-15
Lauren Johnson led Stanton with 16 kills, 24 digs and four ace serves. Leah Sandin added eight kills and 17 digs, and Carly Roberts (3) and Hannah Olson (2) combined on five solo blocks.
Carlie Chambers posted 12 kills, Mylie Hughes had 14 assists and Lana Alley tallied 12 assists for Fremont-Mills in the tight loss. Bella Gute had a big night of her own with 31 digs and three aces, and Emily Madison had six total blocks for the Knights.
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 4-11-10
Ryleigh Brodigan had a team-high 14 kills for East Mills in the win. Evelyn Stoakes posted 12 kills and four total blocks, Mia Goodman tallied 21 assists and Venna Sayers finished with 13 helpers. Jenna Thornburg and Loycee Palmer both totaled 10 digs.
Brooke Burns had seven assists, and Kirsten Kalkas tallied three blocks and three kills to lead Essex in the defeat. Cindy Swain also had three kills, and Tori Burns totaled seven digs.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 17-25-25-25 Mount Ayr 25-19-13-20
Cadence Perkins finished with 25 assists and 13 digs for Bedford in the win. Lizzie Miller and Jaynee Snethen both had six kills each, and Vanessa Hill finished with 13 digs and nine kills for the Bulldogs.
Breya Nickle led Mount Ayr with eight kills while Abby Eaton had six winners for the Raiderettes. Hayden Ruggles finished with 15 assists and five aces.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 21-25-20-25-15 Melcher-Dallas 25-15-25-20-7
Emma Boswell led Orient-Macksburg with six kills and two blocks while Kasyn Shinn (8) and Kinsey Eslinger (7) combined for 15 aces. Shinn added 16 digs and Kaydence Kirkland had eight assists.
Jenna Mickey had 21 assists and seven aces for Melcher-Dallas in the loss. Brooklyn Metz, Gabby Overgaard and Saydi Benz had five kills apiece, and Karsyn Mateer tallied seven digs.
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Nothing reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 21-19-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-21-3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 2-1 on the night and got 27 kills and five aces from Bre Van Den Top. Aussie Obbink added 52 assists, Olivia Winter had 15 digs, and Jayden Kneifl posted 14 kills and 12 digs. Kamea Van Kalsbeek also had five blocks for the Warriors.
Glenwood 13-21-15 Sidney 21-18-11
No stats reported.
Glenwood 21-15-15 Tri-Center 10-21-6
Meya Wingert had 13 assists and there digs while Avilyn Killpack had a team-best seven digs for Tri-Center. Isah VanArsdol posted six kills, and Mykenzie Brewer posted four kills, two aces and two digs for the Trojans.
Underwood 14-21-15 Harlan 21-10-10
Alizabeth Jacobsen had nine kills, three digs and a solo block to lead Underwood in the win. Hailey Ambrose served four aces and Carly Nelson had three while Allissa Fischer passed out 15 assists. Nelson also had four kills in the victory.
Harlan Des Moines Christian
Nothing reported.
ADM 21-21 Harlan 9-6
No stats reported.
Des Moines Roosevelt 25-25-25 Atlantic 17-16-20
Atlantic’s Paytn Harter (5) and Maddie Richter (4) combined on nine kills while Claire Schroeder had eight assists. Richter also had seven assists for the Trojans.
Carlisle 21-21 Creston 7-14
West Marshall 21-21 Creston 6-12
Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 18-12
Jaycee Hanson and Bailee Schmitt both had seven kills for Creston on the night. Mila Kuhns finished with 17 digs, and Kolbey Bailey served three aces.
Storm Lake 20-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-11-18-19
Claire Leinen led Denison-Schleswig with 12 assists and 14 digs while Maria Cardenas and Maya Slater had five kills apiece. Elli Heiden seven four aces for the Monarchs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20-21-15 Sidney 22-18-10
Sidney 21-15-15 Tri-Center 15-21-11
Meya Wingert had a double-double with 14 assists and 10 digs, and Harlie Leaders tallied six kills and three total blocks for Tri-Center. Avilyn Killpack had seven digs, and Isah VanArsdol totaled three kills with five aces and two digs for the Trojans. Taylor Kenkel also had five digs, and Cassidy Cunningham went for three kills and a solo block.
Southwest Valley 25-21-15 East Mills 20-25-12
Morgan Shuler had 19 assists and six digs while Katey Lillie totaled eight kills and Charlee Larsen had six for Southwest Valley. Haidyn Top also starred on defense with 11 digs.
Evelyn Stoakes and Ryleigh Brodigan had nine kills each, Mia Goodman posted 13 assists and Loycee Palmer had nine digs for the Wolverines. Brodigan also had a team-best 10 digs.
Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 9-17
Morgan Shuler handed out 11 assists to lead a balanced offensive performance for Southwest Valley. Charlee Larsen, Tierney Dalton and Mackenzie Fast all had three kills each, and Madeline Bevington served four aces.
Tori Burns had six digs and five aces, and Brooke Burns passed out seven assists to reach 500 in her career for Essex. Cindy Swain led the offense with three kills.
Griswold Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
No stats reported.
Lenox 8-25-15 Griswold 25-21-10
Sadie Cox had a team-best nine kills for Lenox while Gabby Robles had eight digs and Zoey Reed finished with eight assists. Delaney Funk served five aces, and Robles, Ava Junker and Izzy Curtis all had four kills.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-21 Tri-Center 21-17
Meya Wingert had another strong match for Tri-Center with 11 assists, and Mikenzie Brewer and Tess Casey had four kills apiece. Cassidy Cunningham added three kills, two aces and one solo block, Isah VanArsdol served three aces and Avilyn Killpack finished with five digs.
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Underwood 7-15
Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood with seven kills, Allissa Fischer posted nine assists and Finley Roberts tallied five digs.
ADM 21-21 Underwood 11-16
Allissa Fischer had seven assists, Alizabeth Jacobsen posted three kills and three blocks and Carly Nelson and Fischer totaled three digs apiece.
LeMars 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 14-15 (Sheldon Early Bird)
See LeMars stats below.
Logan-Magnolia 21-10-15 Sheldon 13-21-10 (Sheldon Early Bird)
No stats reported.
Cherokee 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 7-7 (Sheldon Early Bird)
No stats reported.
Audubon 25-25 Panorama 10-15
Mattie Nielsen and Harlow Miller had eight kills each for Audubon in the win. Anna Larsen had a big night with five digs and six aces for the Wheelers.
Audubon 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-14
Harlow Miller led the offense with eight kills and the defense with two blocks and five digs for Audubon. Mattie Nielsen posted six kills, seven digs and two aces, and Addie Hocker also had two aces in the win.
Malia Clayburg had four kills and three digs, and Ella Heithoff had four assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Lenox 25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10-21
Sadie Cox slammed in 11 kills, Delaney Funk posted eight assists and Zoey Reed had seven digs for Lenox in the sweep.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25 Panorama 22-19
Ella Heithoff had three assists and two aces, Anna Hart added three winners and Mya Downing tallied three assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Lydia Hofbauer also had three digs for the Crusaders.
Woodbury Central 25-25-25 West Harrison 18-17-21
Maclyn Houston finished with 12 kills and 18 digs, Jaysa Lawrenson pitched in 10 digs and Rylee Evans tallied 17 assists for West Harrison in the defeat.
Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 18-17
Iowa City High 25-25-17 Abraham Lincoln 25-20-15
Abraham Lincoln Marion
No stats reported.
LeMars 21-21 Sheldon 11-9 (Sheldon Early Bird)
Western Christian 21-21 LeMars 7-6 (Sheldon Early Bird)
Taylor Mackey led LeMars’ 2-1 night with 20 kills while Holly McNaughton had 12 and Lexi Hurd hit in 10. Sarah Brown posted 21 digs, Hurd tallied four aces and McNaughton and Brenna Leraas had three aces apiece.
Newton 21-21 Twin Cedars 10-12
Twin Cedars Lynnville-Sully
Twin Cedars PCM
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Gross Catholic 3 Plattsmouth 2
No stats reported.
Louisville 25-26-25 Auburn 14-24-20
No stats reported.
Yutan 25-25 Johnson County Central 16-15
Ashley Beethe topped Johnson County Central with 10 kills for Johnson County Central. Arely Cabrales had 17 assists, and Sunnie Rother tallied 10 digs for the Thunderbirds.
Elmwood-Murdock 17-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-17-16
Arely Cabrales had 20 assists, 12 digs and one ace, and Ashley Beethe hit in 16 kills for Johnson County Central. Sunnie Rother posted 11 digs and three blocks.
Yutan 24-26-25 Elmwood-Murdock 26-24-23
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Falls City 15-14
Natalie Knippelmeyer led Johnson-Brock with six kills while Brooklyn Buchmeier added 17 assists and Charlotte Metschke posted six digs.
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 10-14
Brooklyn Buchmeier had another 15 assists in the win for Johnson-Brock. Taryn Ottemann slammed in six winners, and Natalie Knippelmeyer and Anna Lillenas had two aces apiece.
Falls City 25-25 Southern 7-11
No stats reported.
BDS 21-25-25 Palmyra 25-17-15
Palmyra Tri-County
Palmyra Wilber-Clatonia
No stats reported.
Douglas County West at Conestoga
Nothing reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 14-19-22
Makinley Scholl had 16 kills and seven digs, Jentry Lechtenberg added 11 kills and four digs and Daycee Witt and Destry Groth both had 16 assists for Sacred Heart in the victory. Lexi Brewer had a team-best 24 digs, and Groth, Lechtenberg and Scholl all had three aces apiece for the Irish.