(KMAland) -- Stanton, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia and Wayne had 2-0 nights in KMAland volleyball action on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
NC: Stanton 19-25-27-26 Clarinda 25-21-25-24
Marleigh Johnson had a 14-kill, 14-dig double-double, and Jenna Stephens also had a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs. Kyla Hart added 20 assists, Elly McDonald passed out 12 helpers and Leah Sandin had 12 digs.
NC: Stanton 25-25-25 Lenox 18-15-22
Jenna Stephens posted 14 kills and Marleigh Johnson added nine winners. Evelyn Stoaks also pitched in eight kills off sets from Kyla Hart (14 assists) and Elly McDonald (12 assists). Johnson tallied 13 digs and three aces, and Stoaks also had two solo blocks.
NC: Riverside 25-25 Essex 20-18
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn had 10 assists, four kills and three digs while Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell slammed in eight winners. Ayla Richardson tallied seven assists, five digs and five kills, and Izzy Bluml had three kids and three digs.
NC: Riverside 25-25 Bedford 22-13
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 10 assists, five aces, five digs and four kills, and Ayla Richardson posted seven assists and five kills for the Bulldogs. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell pitched in eight kills, and Madi Baldwin tallied nine digs.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 Heartland Christian 9-11
Ruby Nolting and Brooke Johnsen had six kills each, Kattie Troxel passed out 10 assists and Nolting added a team-high three aces for the Panthers.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 16-12
Kattie Troxel led the Panthers with eight kills and nine assists, and Ruby Nolting passed out a team-high 14 assists. Samantha Yoder pitched in 10 digs, and Macanna Guritz had three aces and five digs.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 3 Central Decatur 1
Non-Conference
Clarinda 25-25-25 Lenox 12-18-17
Stanton 19-25-27-26 Clarinda 25-21-25-24
Stanton 25-25-25 Lenox 18-15-22
Bedford 25-19-15 Essex 20-25-7
Riverside 25-25 Bedford 22-13
Riverside 25-25 Essex 20-18
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 Heartland Christian 9-11
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 16-12
Heartland Christian 2 West Harrison 0
Chariton 2 Central Decatur 1
Wayne 2 Chariton 1
Twin Cedars 25-23-25-25 East Union 20-25-21-16
Greene County 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 22-23
