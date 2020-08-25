(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia and Riverside both posted 2-0 nights while Stanton beat Lenox to highlight Tuesday's volleyball action in KMAland.
NC: Stanton 25-25-25 Lenox 13-21-19
Tara Peterson, Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson led Stanton with nine, eight and seven kills respectively. You can find the full recap from Tuesday's contest at our Local Sports page.
NC: Riverside 25-25 Essex 19-16
Izzy Bluml had eight kills and two aces. Veronica Andrusyshyn added seven kills and Kenna Ford served out 35 assists and went over 1,000 for her career.
NC: Riverside 25-20-16 Bedford 22-25-14
Izzy Bluml and Veronica Andrusyshyn had eight kills apiece. Kenna Ford pieced together four aces, two blocks and 24 assists. Ella Hensley added seven kills an Ari McGlade had seven digs.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 14-14
Ruby Nolting served seven aces while Ashlyn Doiel added five and 13 assists. Ashley Christians had four aces. Courtney Ohl and Emilie Thompson had four kills apiece while Macanna Guritz had three kills. Katie Troxel had four blocks.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 Heartland Christian 4-12
Ashlyn Doiel posted 16 aces and 15 assists. Courtney Ohl had 7 kills. Emilie Thompson added six.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 8-7-25-25-15 Wayne 25-25-21-19-11
Non-Conference
Bedford 25-18-15 Essex 12-25-12
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 East Union 15-20-14
Lynnville-Sully 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 7-13-17
Central Decatur 25-19-15 Chariton 20-25-12
Wayne 25-25 Chariton 16-14
West Harrison at Heartland Christian
Greene County 26-21-15 Glidden-Ralston 24-25-11
Collins-Maxwell at Glidden-Ralston