(KMAland) -- Sidney had a three-win night, Glenwood, East Mills, Griswold and Falls City took two wins each and Stanton, T-C, Mt Ayr, Bedford, SW Valley, Audubon, AL, Melcher, JCC, A-G, J-B, Palmyra, Auburn & Sacred Heart were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 10-17-15
Lauren Johnson had 11 kills, 10 digs and four aces, and Kyla Hart posted 14 assists. Elly McDonald pitched in 12 assists, Jenna Stephens tallied eight kills and Marleigh Johnson hit in seven winners. Leah Sandin had a team-best 13 digs.
Teagan Ewalt led Fremont-Mills with six kills, seven assists and 11 blocks.
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 6-12-12
Emily Williams led the way for East Mills with 10 kills and 12 digs, Evy Stoakes posted eight kills and three blocks and Miah Urban tallied 20 assists. Kobe Viner also had a team-high four aces.
Brooke Burns had seven assists while Olivia Baker had three kills for Essex in the defeat.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 21-20
Hayden Ruggles had four aces, and Tegan Streit posted three kills for Mount Ayr in the win.
Bedford 25-26-21-25 Mount Ayr 21-24-25-19
Tegan Streit had a team-best 13 kills while Kacee Klommhaus added eight winners for Mount Ayr.
Other POI Scores
Bedford Central Decatur (MISSING)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 16-23-25-25-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-25-18-14-10
Saydi Benz hit in 15 kills while Brooklyn Metz, Gabby Overgaard and Kianna Jackson all had seven kills for Melcher-Dallas in the win. Jenna Mickey passed out 14 assists, and Kasyn Reed had 13 dimes. Summer Karpan posted eight digs and four aces, and Metz also had four aces.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 21-21 Glenwood 13-17
Avery Dowling had 16 assists, and Aunika Hayes and Eve Brumbaugh posted six kills apiece.
Des Moines Roosevelt 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-17-13
Lexi Noelck and Jada Jensen had four kills each while Noelck had 11 assists, Abby Smith posted eight digs and Ava Rush had three aces.
Sidney 21-21 MVAOCOU 17-13
Avery Dowling handed out 17 assists, including many to Kaden Payne, who finished with 10 kills. Emily Hutt pitched in seven digs.
Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 17-13
Kaden Payne had 12 kills, Avery Dowling posted 12 assist and Aunika Hayes tallied six kills. Emily Hutt and Eve Brumbaugh also had seven digs each.
East Mills 25-25 Southwest Valley 8-15
Emily Williams finished with eight kills and eight digs, Miah Urban posted 12 assists and Jaimee Davis had five total blocks in the East Mills win. Evy Stoakes also had a strong showing with five aces and four kills, and Kobe Viner and Urban added eight digs apiece. Audrey Boban pitched in three blocks.
Southwest Valley’s Maggie Haer had two kills, Ryanne Mullen added four assists and Haidyn Top posted four digs.
Southwest Valley 25-26 Essex 15-24
Katey Lillie had four kills while Tierney Dalton added four blocks and Ryanne Mullen posted seven assists for Southwest Valley. The Timberwolves had 10 aces, led by three from Lillie.
Olivia Baker topped Essex with five kills while Brooke Burns passed out six assists.
West Monona 24-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 26-18-15-16
Macanna Guritz had a team-high 10 kills for Logan-Magnolia while Kattie Troxel added 18 assists and 16 digs for a double-double. Marki Bertlesen and Guritz also had 12 digs each, and Brooke Johnsen finished with four blocks.
Panorama 26-19-15 Audubon 24-25-13
Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with nine kills while Harlow Miller added eight winners. Addie Hocker posted 20 assists and four aces, and Kylee Hartl had a team-high four digs.
Audubon 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-12
Mattie Nielsen led the way for the Wheelers with nine kills, and Harlow Miller pitched in seven kills of her own. Addie Hocker posted 17 assists, and Kylee Hartl had 11 digs.
Lydia Hofbauer had eight digs and three kills, Gracy Johnson added four assists and three kills and Malia Clayburg had a team-best four blocks for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the defeat.
Panorama 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-16
Grace Johnson led Coon Rapids-Bayard with five kills and four assists while Lacie Davis added three digs and two aces. Lydia Hofbauer ended up with four digs, and Aubrey Hofbauer tallied two blocks.
Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-21
Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Iowa City High 23-20
Marion 20-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 25-19-6
Hutson Rau led Abraham Lincoln with 19 kills, 13 digs and four blocks while Molly Romano posted 53 assists, 16 digs, seven kills and five blocks. Azaria Green pitched in 13 kills, five blocks and three digs, and Aubrey Sandbothe tallied 10 kills, 27 digs and three blocks. Josi Clark had a team-best 34 digs, Jenna Carle added eight digs, six blocks and five kills and Lydia Dix pitched in seven kills and five blocks.
Heartland Christian 25-22-23-25-15 North Nodaway 22-25-25-11-5
Grace Heffernan and Mady Jundt both had 15 kills while Heffernan added 23 digs and Kayci Brennan had 20 scoops. McKenna McCord (13 digs) and Jundt (12 digs) also had double-digit digs, and Kelsi Fichter served a team-high nine aces.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 14-10
Glenwood 21-18-15 Tri-Center 17-21-4
Carlisle 21-21 Creston 11-11
Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 11-14
West Marshall 22-21 Creston 20-15
Griswold 26-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-9
Griswold 18-25-15 Lenox 25-18-5
Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 8-14
Lenox Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING)
Winterset 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 15-18-16
West Harrison River Valley (MISSING)
West Harrison Remsen, St. Mary’s (MISSING)
Gehlen Catholic 21-19-15 LeMars 13-21-13
Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 18-12
Cherokee 21-21 LeMars 9-8
NEBRASKA
Yutan 24-25-25 Johnson County Central 26-12-16
Arely Cabrales had a big night with 29 assists while Ashley Beethe added 12 kills and Bailee Sterup finished with seven kills and nine digs for Johnson County Central. Sunnie Rother pitched in five kills, nine digs and two blocks, and Kinze Gordon finished with six digs.
Johnson County Central 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-16
Johnson County Central’s Arely Cabrales tallied 21 assists, Sunnie Rother added 10 digs and four kills and Ashley Beethe finished with seven kills and eight digs. Bailee Sterup posted five kills and 10 digs of her own for the Thunderbirds.
Other Area Nebraska Scores
Beatrice 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 22-23
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Crete 21-16
Gross Catholic 25-25-26-23-16 Plattsmouth 16-21-28-25-14
Falls City 25-25 Southern 19-7
Falls City 25-25 Johnson-Brock 17-23
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 10-12
Yutan 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-20
BDS 25-25 Palmyra 20-18
Palmyra 25-25 Tri County 12-16
Palmyra Wilber-Clatonia (MISSING)
Auburn 25-25-25 Louisville 15-20-17
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 12-11-13
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-19-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-16-25-14