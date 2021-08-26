(KMAland) -- Glenwood went 4-0, East Mills, Mount Ayr & Elmwood-Murdock had 2-0 evenings, Atlantic won a marathon and much more from Thursday in KMAland volleyball.
NC: Glenwood 21-21 Sidney 13-7
NC: Tri-Center 21-21 Sidney 13-16
NC: Sidney 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 4-18
NC: MVAOCOU 21-21 Sidney 10-15
Kaden Payne led Sidney with 11 kills while Harley Spurlock posted seven winners. Aunika Hayes also had 11 kills, six aces and four digs, and Avery Dowling passed out 23 assists with four aces.
NC: Atlantic 28-25-23-30 Des Moines Roosevelt 26-22-25-28
Abby Smith had nine kills while Jada Jensen and Chloe Mullenix posted eight winners each to lead Atlantic. Lexi Noelck passed out 21 assists, and Jensen finished with 11 helpers and three aces. Ava Rush led the defense with 12 digs, and Aubrey Guyer, Smith and Jensen posted nine digs apiece.
CORNER: Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-20-8
Jenna Stephens posted 10 digs, eight kills, five aces and three blocks, and Evy Stoakes finished with three aces and three blocks. Brooklyn Silva and Marleigh Johnson added six kills apiece, Kyla Hart handed out 14 assists and Johnson had a team-high 17 digs for the Viqueens.
NC: Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 12-22
Ryanne Mullen topped Southwest Valley with 15 assists, and Tierney Dalton had four kills and four aces for the Timberwolves.
NC: East Mills 23-28-15 Southwest Valley 25-26-11
Charlee Larsen had eight kills and four aces, Ryanne Mullen passed out 15 assists and Tierney Dalton and Kyli Aldrich posted three blocks apiece for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
NC: Winterset 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-18-22
Maddax DeVault had a team-high 10 kills while Lindsey Davis passed out 12 assists. Both had nine digs, and Emma Lundy posted two aces.
NC: Marion 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-15
NC: Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 21-18
NC: Iowa City High 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 20-16
AL’s Molly Romano had 31 assists, 10 kills, four digs and two blocks, and Azaria Green pitched in 11 kills and two blocks for the Lynx. Baylie Girres had nine kills and three blocks, and Jeena Carle tallied eight kills and two blocks of her own.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 13-26-25-17-15 Moravia 25-24-11-25-13
Addie Hunter had four kills and 10 digs, and Rachel Ogden posted four kills for Moulton-Udell. Zoey Hackathorn served five aces while Stephanie Leager had four aces of her own in the win.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 10-11
Brenna Schmidt had seven kills, seven digs and there blocks, and Bailey Frahm posted seven kills of her own for Elmwood-Murdock. Laney Frahm pitched in 10 assists, and Tatum Backemeyer tallied 17 digs.
Ava Berkebile had five kills and eight digs, and Arely Cabrales had eight assists for Johnson County Central.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Yutan 23-20
Brenna Schmidt had a big 17-kill, 7-dig, 4-blocks match, and Bailey Frahm finished with seven kills. Laney Frahm pitched in 12 assists and six digs, Sela Rikli passed out 15 assists and had 10 digs and Tatum Backemeyer (14 digs) and Madison Justesen (11 digs) also had double-digit digs.
NE: Yutan 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-22
Ava Berkebile picked up eight kills and nine digs while Daisy Ortiz had 10 digs for Johnson County Central in the loss. Arely Cabrales also passed out 16 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-20-8
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 21-11-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 25-21-15 Central Decatur 14-25-11
Mount Ayr 25-25-20-27-15 Bedford 23-23-25-29-7
Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 19-14
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 25-23-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 15-25-21-13
Moulton-Udell 13-26-25-17-15 Moravia 25-24-11-25-13
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Glenwood 21-21 Sidney 13-7
Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 13-18
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-10
Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 6-4
Tri-Center 21-21 Sidney 13-16
Sidney 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 4-18
MVAOCOU 21-21 Sidney 10-15
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 12-9
Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 15-15
Thomas Jefferson 17-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-13-13
Creston 21-11-15 Carlisle 19-21-9
West Marshall 21-21 Creston 12-14
Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 7-7
Atlantic 28-25-23-30 Des Moines Roosevelt 26-22-25-28
Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 12-22
East Mills 23-28-15 Southwest Valley 25-26-11
Griswold 3 Lenox 0
Logan-Magnolia 14-25-25-25 West Monona 25-23-16-17
Audubon 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Winterset 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-18-22
West Harrison Remsen, St. Mary’s
West Harrison River Valley
Marion 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-15
Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 21-18
Iowa City High 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 20-16
Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 14-12
Cherokee 21-21 LeMars 16-11
LeMars Western Christian
Sioux City West 3 Elk Point-Jefferson 2
Nebraska
Plattsmouth 25-19-25-25 Gross Catholic 22-25-22-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 10-11
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Yutan 23-20
Yutan 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-22
Auburn 20-25-25-24-15 Louisville 25-12-23-26-7
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 6-16-10
Falls City 25-21-25 Johnson-Brock 21-25-23
Johnson-Brock Southern
Falls City 25-25 Southern 20-20
Palmyra 25-25 Tri County 8-19
Palmyra 25-27 BDS 21-25
Palmyra Wilber-Clatonia