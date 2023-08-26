(KMAland) -- Treynor, Lewis Central, Riverside and Lenox won team championships in KMAland volleyball on Saturday. Check out the full rundown from the area below.
BONDURANT-FARRAR TOURNAMENT
Red Oak went 3-3 at the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament, following an 0-3 start in pool play with a 3-0 showing in the Consolation Pool. The Tigers lost to North Polk, Pella and Wapsie Valley in pool play and then handled Boone, Fort Madison and Burlington Notre Dame in the consolation pool.
View the complete Red Oak scores below.
POOL A
North Polk 23-22 Red Oak 21-20
Pella def. Red Oak
Wapsie Valley def. Red Oak
CONSOLATION POOL
Red Oak 21-21 Boone 10-18
Red Oak 21-21 Fort Madison 10-10
Red Oak 21-21 Burlington Notre Dame 17-17
HARLAN TOURNAMENT
Treynor claimed the team championship in Harlan and finished with a perfect 5-0 day. The Cardinals swept Harlan, Carroll and Missouri Valley in pool play before a sweep of St. Albert in the semifinals and a three-set championship win over Glenwood.
The Rams were 3-0 in their own pool with a perfect 6-0 mark in sets with Underwood, East Sac County and St. Albert. St. Albert and Harlan also advanced to the Gold Bracket with a pair of wins in pool play. The Cyclones were led by 17 kills and six blocks from Erica Rust, 16 kills, three aces and two blocks from Sammie Ineson and 15 kills and three blocks from Aubrey Schweiso. Macy Mueller had 61 assists, and Kami Stork totaled 41 digs.
In the Silver Bracket, Underwood finished second after going 0-3 in pool play and then winning a semifinal meeting with Carroll.
Check out complete results from the tournament below.
POOL A
Treynor 21-21 Harlan 13-12
Carroll 14-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-16-13
Harlan 21-21 Missouri Valley 13-10
Treynor 21-22 Carroll 8-20
Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 6-6
Harlan 21-21 Carroll 16-16
POOL B
Glenwood 21-21 Underwood 12-14
St. Albert 21-21 East Sac County 7-13
Glenwood 24-21 East Sac County 22-14
St. Albert 21-22 Underwood 15-20
East Sac County 21-21 Underwood 18-15
Glenwood 21-21 St. Albert 18-16
GOLD BRACKET
Semifinals: Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 16-11
Semifinals: Glenwood 21-19-15 Harlan 14-21-5
Championship: Treynor 21-17-15 Glenwood 13-21-6
SILVER BRACKET
Semifinals: Underwood 21-14-15 Carroll 15-21-13
Semifinals: East Sac County 15-27-15 Missouri Valley 21-25-12
Final: East Sac County 21-21 Underwood 18-11
LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
The Lewis Central girls won their home tournament with a perfect 4-0 record and did not lose a set along the way in beating Thomas Jefferson, Omaha Bryan, Stanton and Tri-Center.
Tri-Center was 3-1 in second while Stanton went 2-2 and Thomas Jefferson was 1-3.
Check out the complete results below.
Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-9
Tri-Center 21-21 Omaha Bryan 11-9
Lewis Central 21-21 Omaha Bryan 7-8
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-16
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Omaha Bryan 12-15
Tri-Center 18-21-15 Stanton 21-19-12
Lewis Central 21-21 Stanton 8-8
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-15
Lewis Central 21-21 Tri-Center 15-12
Stanton 21-21 Omaha Bryan 16-19
AHSTW TOURNAMENT
Riverside claimed the team championship with sweeps over AHSTW, CAM, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Earlham and a three-set win over East Mills.
Ayla Richardson had 69 assists, 19 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces for the tournament while Elyssa Amdor added a team-high 24 kills with 23 digs, eight aces, five assists and a block. Sophia Taylor also had 21 kills, six blocks, four digs and three assists, and Elly Henderson posted 18 kills, 19 digs, eight assists, two blocks and two aces.
Bentley Rone tallied 17 kills, 12 assists, 13 digs, nine aces and four blocks for the Bulldogs, Madison Kelley had 12 kills, 10 digs, seven aces and four blocks and Carly Henderson finished with 38 digs and three aces.
East Mills was 4-1 on the day to finish in second while Atlantic went 3-2 and AHSTW and CAM were both 2-3. Check out the full results from the tournament below.
Riverside 21-21 AHSTW 10-18
Riverside 21-21 CAM 7-14
Riverside 21-21 Atlantic 18-15
Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 8-7
Riverside 21-21 Earlham 11-16
Riverside 22-21-15 East Mills 24-9-13
East Mills 25-21 Denison-Schleswig 23-12
East Mills 21-21 AHSTW 7-12
East Mills 21-21 Earlham 14-14
East Mills 21-21 CAM 13-16
East Mills 21-21 Atlantic 16-17
Atlantic 21-21 Earlham 14-13
Atlantic 21-21 CAM 19-17
Atlantic 16-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-9-13
Earlham 15-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-15-9
Earlham 21-21 AHSTW 16-8
Earlham 18-22-15 CAM 21-20-11
AHSTW 21-26 Atlantic 13-24
AHSTW 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 14-18
CAM 15-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-11-11
CAM 21-14-15 AHSTW 11-21-11
LENOX TOURNAMENT
Lenox went a perfect 5-0 on their way to winning their home tournament on Saturday. The Tigers swept Diagonal and Essex and won three-set battles with Bedford, Interstate 35 and Creston on their way to the perfect mark.
Creston was 4-1, Bedford went 3-2, Essex finished 1-4 and Diagonal ended up 0-5 on the day.
Essex stats, courtesy of Coach Kim Burns:
Bedford2 essex0
21-7, 21-17
Assist- Brooke Burns 6
Kills- Tori Burns-3
Blocks- Kisten Kalkas -2
Digs- Tori Burns-6
Ace serves- Tori Burns 4
I-35- 2 Essex 1
21-17,11-21,15-5
Assist- Brooke Burns -20
Kills-Cindy Swain 10
Blocks- Kirsten Kalkas- 3
Digs- Tori Burns-7
Ace-Cindy Swain -4
Lenox-2 Essex 0
21-6, 21-8
Assist Tori Burns 2
Kills-Brooke Burns-2
Blocks-Kirsten Kalkas-2
Digs-Kirsten Kalkas - 4
Ace- Kirsten Kalkas-2
Cindy went 3/3 at the serving line
Creston 2 Essex 0
21-8, 21-9
Assist- Brooke Burns -2
Kills- Mariska Kirchert-2
Digs-Kirsten Kalkas -4
Ace Kirsten Kalkas -4
Diagonal-0 Essex-2
12-21, 12-21
Assist- Brooke Burns -11
Kills-Tori Burns- 4
Blocks- Promise Steng-2
Digs - Kyndra grey- 4
Ace serves 8- Cindy Swain
Check out the full results below.
Lenox 21-21 Diagonal 6-8
Bedford 21-21 Essex 5-17
Creston 21-21 Diagonal 13-2
Interstate 35 21-11-15 Essex 17-21-5
Lenox 21-21-15 Bedford 11-23-11
Creston 21-16-15 Interstate 35 13-21-6
Lenox 21-21 Essex 6-11
Bedford 21-21 Diagonal 7-4
Creston 21-21 Essex 8-9
Interstate 35 21-21 Diagonal 9-17
Creston 21-19-15 Bedford 15-21-10
Lenox 21-19-17 Interstate 35 10-21-15
Essex 21-21 Diagonal 12-12
Bedford 21-21 Interstate 35 16-19
Lenox 21-17-15 Creston 19-21-3
HUMBOLDT TOURNAMENT
Kuemper Catholic bounced back from a loss in their opener to finish with a 5-1 mark and a second-place finish at the Humboldt Tournament. The Knights lost in two tight sets to South Hardin — the eventual champion — before running off dominant sweeps of Spirit Lake, South Central Calhoun, Grand View Christian, Humboldt and Fort Dodge.
Check out all Kuemper scores below.
South Hardin 22-22 Kuemper Catholic 20-20
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Spirit Lake 4-12
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 13-18
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Grand View Christian 11-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Humboldt 9-13
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Fort Dodge 16-9
COLFAX-MINGO TOURNAMENT
Coon Rapids-Bayard had a solid 2-1 showing with wins over Nodaway Valley and Baxter and a los to Colfax-Mingo. Check out the area scores reported to KMA Sports below.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-21 Nodaway Valley 20-14
Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo
Nodaway Valley Baxter
Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Baxter 15-6
CLARKE TOURNAMENT
East Union was 2-2 on the day and won their final match of the day in the consolation bracket. The Eagles beat Saydel and lost to Des Moines Lincoln and Clarke in pool play before beating Pride of Iowa Conference rival Martensdale-St. Marys to close the tournament.
For East Union, Sidney Staver had 36 assists while Kinzey Ripperger posted seven aces and 26 digs. Haley Willett added 10 kills and six aces, Brooklyn Mitchell hit 13 winners and had five aces and Marlys Mitchell finished the day with eight kills. Avery Staver led the defense with 37 digs.
Also from the area, Martensdale-St. Marys went 1-3 with a win over Lamoni and losses to Ballard, Chariton and East Union. Lamoni was 0-3 on the day.
Check out the area scores reported to KMA below.
POOL A
East Union 21-21 Saydel 13-10
Des Moines Lincoln 22-21 East Union 20-8
Clarke 21-21 East Union 11-13
POOL B
Ballard 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-10
Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21 Lamoni 11-17
Chariton 16-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-9-11
Chariton def. Lamoni
Ballard def. Lamoni
CONSOLATION
East Union 18-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-14-8
ANKENY CENTENNIAL TOURNAMENT
Abraham Lincoln went 1-3 at the Ankeny Centennial Tournament, narrowly missing a much better day with a couple three-set losses. The Lynx swept Davenport West and took a sweep to Dowling Catholic, but they also lost in a couple race-to-15 bouts with Waukee in pool play and Norwalk in bracket play.
Sioux City East finished 2-2 on the day with wins over Iowa City Liberty and Norwalk in pool play. They also lost in pool play to Ankeny Centennial before losing in the opening round of bracket play to Dowling Catholic.
East’s day was led by a 23-assist, 24-kill, 28-dig, 5-ace performance from Hollie Peterson. Ivy Mehlhaff led the defense with 44 digs, Olivia Mentzer added 23 kills and 15 digs and Maggy Mehlhaff had 20 assists and 21 digs.
Check out the full scores below.
POOL C
Ankeny Centennial 21-21 Sioux City East 11-12
Sioux City East 21-19-15 Liberty 12-21-10
Sioux City East 12-21-15 Norwalk 21-19-8
POOL D
Waukee 17-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-17-11
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Davenport West 11-12
Dowling Catholic 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 14-13
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Norwalk 25-26-15 Abraham Lincoln 20-28-11
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Dowling Catholic 25-27 Sioux City East 20-25
ALBIA TOURNAMENT
Both Moravia and Seymour had two wins each at the Albia Tournament on Saturday. Moravia beat Montezuma and Southeast Warren while Seymour was a winner over Moravia and Pleasantville. Southeast Warren ended their day 0-4.
Check out the complete results from the tournament below.
POOL PLAY
Pleasantville 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-13
Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 12-16
Moravia 21-21 Montezuma 10-12
North Mahaska 21-21 Moravia 17-18
Seymour 22-24 Moravia 20-22
Albia 2 Seymour 0
Seymour 21-21 Pleasantville 16-18
BRACKET PLAY
Moravia 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-15
North Mahaska 2 Seymour 0
Montezuma 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-15
UNITY CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton both went 2-2 at the Unity Christian Tournament on Saturday. Heelan beat Southwest Christian and Unity Christian and lost to Hinton in pool play while Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 1-2 in pool play with a win over Gehlen Catholic and losses to Sioux Falls Christian and Cherokee.
In bracket play, Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept Southwest Christian (MN) while Heelan lost to Cherokee in three sets. Check out the complete area results below.
POOL A
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Southwest Christian 13-10
Bishop Heelan Catholic 24-22 Unity Christian 22-20
Hinton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-15
POOL B
Sioux Falls Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-19
Cherokee 21-19-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-21-6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-21-15 Gehlen Catholic 21-11-12
BRACKET PLAY
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-21 Southwest Christian 23-15
Cherokee 23-8-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21-9
MESKWAKI SETTMENT TOURNAMENT
The only score reported to Bound was a loss for Ankeny Christian to Denver.
Denver 19-21-15 Ankeny Christian 21-19-10
Ankeny Christian Vinton-Shellsburg
Ankeny Christian Colo-Nesco
Ankeny Christian Meskwaki Settlement School
PLATTSMOUTH TOURNAMENT
The Plattsmouth volleyball team went 2-1 on Saturday to finish in fifth place at their home tournament. The Blue Devils lost their first round match to Seward before beating Nebraska City and Arlington to finish the day on a strong note.
Nebraska City lost all three of their matches to David City, Plattsmouth and Ralston. Check out the complete area results below.
FIRST ROUND
Seward 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-17
David City 25-25 Nebraska City 10-10
CONSOLATION
Plattsmouth 25-25 Nebraska City 18-16
Plattsmouth 25-25 Arlington 18-16
Ralston 25-25 Nebraska City 17-13
OTHER
Louisville 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 11-20-8
No stats reported.