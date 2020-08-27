(KMAland) -- Harlan went 3-0 and Glenwood, Lewis Central, East Mills and Bedford were 2-0 on Thursday evening in KMAland volleyball action.
NC: Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 10-10
NC: Glenwood 25-25 MVAOCOU 7-15
Elle Scarborough had 13 kills and Brynlee Arnold and Coryl Matheny pitched in seven each in the wins for Glenwood. Arnold added four blocks, Kelly Embray had 16 digs and Grace Boles finished with 29 assists. Scarborough also had 13 digs and five aces.
NC: Lewis Central 25-25 Sidney 23-15
NC: Sidney 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-17
Sidney’s Harley Spurlock had a team-high nine kills on the night while Kaden Payne added eight kills. Paige Smith led with 14 digs, Makenna Laumann added 11 digs and Keeley Mount finished with 14 assists. Faith Brumbaugh also had 11 assists for the Cowgirls.
CORNER: Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-14-16
Stanton’s Tara Peterson had 11 kills while Jenna Stephens added eight winners and four blocks. Marleigh Johnson and Brooklyn Adams had 11 digs apiece while Johnson added six kills and four aces.
Nicole Vorhies had 14 assists and Brooklyn Silva passed out 12 assists for the Viqueens in their second win of the week.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 West Monona 19-20-11
Macanna Guritz had nine kills and five digs to lead Logan-Magnolia while Ashlyn Doiel (13) and Emme Lake (11) combined for 24 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 14-10-9
Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-14-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 15-14-22
Bedford 25-25 Central Decatur 14-16
Mount Ayr 25-21-15 Central Decatur 9-25-10
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 10-10
Glenwood 25-25 MVAOCOU 7-15
Lewis Central 25-25 Sidney 23-15
Lewis Central 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-8
Harlan 21-21 Newton 15-19
Harlan 2 ADM 1
Harlan 2 Algona 0
Creston 2 Carlisle 1
Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 15-13
Griswold 25-25-25 Lenox 21-11-11
Sidney 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-17
East Mills 25-25 Southwest Valley 11-19
Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 13-17
Tri-Center def. MVAOCOU
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Audubon 18-18-20
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 West Monona 19-20-11
Winterset 25-25-23-25 Nodaway Valley 23-20-25-21
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Elk Point-Jefferson 20-19-x
LeMars 21-21 Spencer 19-15
LeMars 21-21 Okoboji 19-17
Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 18-11-15
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 21-25-25-25 Gross Catholic 25-15-16-20
Auburn 25-25-25 Louisville 16-11-14
Southern 25-17-25 Falls City 18-25-15
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Falls City 16-20
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 8-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-20
Yutan 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-20
Yutan 25-24-25 Johnson County Central 10-26-8
Elkhorn South 25-25 Gretna 15-10
Gretna vs. Millard West (at Elkhorn South)
Elkhorn South 25-25 Millard West 11-20
Millard North at Omaha Westside