(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Riverside and Weeping Water all won tournament championships while Missouri Valley was second at Harlan, East Atchison took third at home and Nebraska City was third at Plattsmouth, among lots of other volleyball on Saturday.
HARLAN TOURNAMENT
Missouri Valley was the top area finisher at the Harlan Tournament on Saturday, falling in the championship to Indianola to finish 4-1 for the day. The Big Reds beat East Sac County, Harlan and St. Albert in pool play and advanced past Sidney into the championship before losing to Indianola.
Glenwood beat Sidney for third, Treynor took down Harlan for fifth, St. Albert was seventh with a win over Underwood and Logan-Magnolia came in ninth with a victory over East Sac County.
Find other scores and stats from the tournament below.
Pool A
Missouri Valley 23-21 East Sac County 21-19
Ava Hilts posted eight kills while Maya Contreraz finished with nine assists, five kills and six digs to lead Missouri Valley in the win. Ella Myler also had five winners for the Big Reds.
Missouri Valley 14-21-15 Harlan 21-7-10
Ella Myler led the way for Missouri Valley with eight kills and four blocks, and Henley Arbaugh posted 10 assists. Maya Contreraz also had a solid game with eight assists, eight digs and five kills.
Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 12-10
Ella Myler and Ava Hilts posted five kills each, and Maya Contreraz had six assists and 10 digs in a dominant Missouri Valley win.
POOL B
Sidney 19-21-15 Glenwood 21-15-9
Glenwood 21-18-15 Underwood 15-21-6
Sidney 21-21 Underwood 11-11
POOL C
Treynor 21-16-15 Logan-Magnolia 12-21-7
Indianola 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 4-8
Indianola 21-16-15 Treynor 13-21-7
POOL CROSSOVERS
Glenwood 21-21 Treynor 17-17
Indianola 21-21 Underwood 12-15
Sidney 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 5-14
BRACKET PLAY
Indianola def. Glenwood (2-0)
Missouri Valley def. Sidney (2-0)
3rd: Glenwood def. Sidney (2-0)
Championship: Indianola def. Missouri Valley (2-0)
Treynor def. St. Albert (2-0)
Harlan 22-12-15 Underwood 20-21-9
5th: Treynor 21-17-15 Harlan 11-21-10
7th: St. Albert def. Underwood (2-0)
9th: Logan-Magnolia def. East Sac County (2-0)
LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central went 4-0 and swept through their round robin tournament to claim the championship on Saturday. The Titans beat Tri-Center, Stanton, Thomas Jefferson and Omaha Bryan — all in straight sets to win their home tournament.
Tri-Center ended up 3-1, Stanton was 2-2, Thomas Jefferson went 1-3 and Omaha Bryan finished without a win.
View the complete scores below:
Lewis Central 21-21 Tri-Center 13-5
Lewis Central 21-21 Stanton 10-13
Lewis Central 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 6-8
Lewis Central 21-21 Omaha Bryan 5-3
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 15-9
Tri-Center 21-21 Stanton 13-18
Stanton 21-21 Omaha Bryan 17-5
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-17
Tri-Center 21-21 Omaha Bryan 10-12
Thomas Jefferson 18-21-15 Omaha Bryan 21-11-13
AHSTW TOURNAMENT
Riverside had a perfect 5-0 day with pool play wins over Atlantic, Essex and East Mills before sweeping past Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic in the championship bracket.
Veronica Andrusyshyn had a big performance with 33 kills, 27 assists, 18 digs and 13 aces while Madi Baldwin posted 38 digs and Ayla Richardson had 45 assists, 12 kills and nine digs. Elly Henderson tallied 11 kills, 11 blocks and seven aces, Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell finished with 17 kills, five digs and three blocks and Lili McCready posted five aces and 15 digs. Sophia Taylor (9 kills), Carly Henderson (13 aces, 19 digs) and Elyssa Amdor (9 kills, 2 blocks) also had strong performances.
East Mills had a 3-1 day at the tournament behind 35 kills, 43 digs and nine aces from Emily Williams. Evy Stoakes pitched in 21 kills and nine aces, and Miah Urban passed out 75 assists.
The complete results from the tournament:
POOL A
Denison-Schleswig 21-10-15 AHSTW 18-21-9
Denison-Schleswig 22-21 Earlham 20-18
CAM 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 11-19
AHSTW 21-21 Earlham 18-18
CAM 22-21 AHSTW 20-18
Earlham 14-21-15 CAM 21-10-11
POOL B
Atlantic 25-23 East Mills 23-21
Atlantic 21-21 Essex 8-4
Riverside 21-17-16 Atlantic 14-21-14
Riverside 21-21 Essex 7-7
Riverside 21-21 East Mills 18-18
East Mills 21-21 Essex 12-10
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Atlantic 21-21 CAM 12-15
Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 18-9
Riverside 25-25 Atlantic 20-13
CONSOLATION BRACKET
AHSTW 14-22-15 Essex 21-20-13
East Mills 21-21 Earlham 8-6
East Mills 21-21 AHSTW 7-11
BONDURANT-FARRAR TOURNAMENT
Red Oak had a 2-4 day at the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament, dropping all three of their original pool play games in the third and deciding set before a 2-1 showing in the consolation pool. Check out the full results below.
POOL PLAY
Gilbert 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-19-8
Burlington Notre Dame 16-21-20 Red Oak 21-17-18
Des Moines Roosevelt 21-13-15 Red Oak 16-21-13
CONSOLATION POOL
Red Oak 22-24 Boone 20-22
Red Oak 21-21 Fort Madison 9-13
Holy Trinity Catholic 21-21 Red Oak 16-18
HUMBOLDT TOURNAMENT
South Hardin def. Kuemper Catholic
Kuemper Catholic Spirit Lake
Kuemper Catholic South Central Calhoun
Kuemper Catholic Grand View Christian
Kuemper Catholic Humboldt
Kuemper Catholic Fort Dodge
EAST ATCHISON TOURNAMENT
POOL B
Benton 2 Fremont-Mills 1
Teagan Ewalt had 11 assists, seven kills and four blocks, and Carlee Chambers posted five kills for Fremont-Mills.
Fremont-Mills 26-25 Nodaway Valley 24-16
Bella Gute served nine aces for Fremont-Mills, and Teagan Ewalt and Carlee Chambers both had six kills each.
East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-16
Claire Martin led East Atchison with 23 assists and three aces, and Tommi Martin slammed in 10 kills. Natalie Hedlund added a team-best nine digs.
Paige Hanson led Nodaway Valley with 10 assists, and Sydney Marriott posted three aces.
Benton 25-25 East Atchison 22-22
Claire Martin finished with 26 assists and 10 digs while Natalie Hedlund posted 10 winners and Emilee Caudill had three aces. Hedlund also had three blocks in the loss for the Wolves.
East Atchison 25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-17
Natalie Hedlun and Claire Martin both had five blocks while Martin passed out nine assists. Lizzie Schlueter had a team-best four kills for the Wolves.
BRACKET
3rd: East Atchison 21-25-26-25-15 South Holt 25-11-28-16-5
Claire Martin had an impressive performance for East Atchison with 37 assists and seven aces. Natalie Hedlund posted 17 kills, Emilee Caudill tallied 30 digs and Lizzie Schlueter finished with five blocks.
5th: Fremont-Mills 3 Rock Port 2
Mylie Hughes had 12 assists, Carlee Chambers posted 11 kills and Teagan Ewalt had 10 winners for Fremont-Mills. Ellie Switzer pitched in nine kills and three blocks, and Bella Gute tallied 18 digs.
View some of the other scores from the tournament below.
POOL A
Rock Port 25-25 St. Joseph Christian 11-14
Rock Port def. Mound City
South Holt 25-25 Rock Port 15-20
South Holt 25-25 South Holt 14-23
South Holt St. Joseph Christian
Pool B: Fremont-Mills, East Atchison, Nodaway Valley (MO), Benton
BRACKET
3rd: East Atchison 21-25-26-25-15 South Holt 25-11-28-16-5
5th: Fremont-Mills 3 Rock Port 2
COLFAX-MINGO TOURNAMENT
Nodaway Valley Coon Rapids-Bayard
Nodaway Valley Baxter
Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo
Coon Rapids-Bayard Colfax-Mingo
Coon Rapids-Bayard Baxter
CLARKE TOURNAMENT
Lamoni was the only KMAland conference school to pick up a win at the Clarke Tournament. The Demons beat Martensdale-St. Marys and fell to Chariton and Ballard in pool play before falling to Saydel in a fifth place match. Check out the complete rundown from the tournament below.
HS GYM POOL
Des Moines Lincoln 21-21 East Union 13-19
Clarke 21-21 East Union 13-8
Saydel 21-21 East Union 14-14
MS GYM POOL
Chariton 21-22 Martensdale-St. Marys 9-20
Ballard 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-7
Lamoni 21-22 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-11
Chariton 21-21 Lamoni 18-19
Ballard 21-21 Lamoni 17-10
CONSOLATION BRACKET
5th Place: Saydel 23-25-15 Lamoni 25-23-10
ANKENY CENTENNIAL TOURNAMENT
Three Missouri River Conference teams played in the Ankeny Centennial Tournament on Saturday. Abraham Lincoln went 2-3 to lead the trio with wins over Sioux City North and Nevada. Both North and Sioux City East went 0-4.
Check out the complete results from the tournament below.
POOL A
Abraham Lincoln 12-21-15 Sioux City North 21-16-12
Iowa City Liberty 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 16-16
Ankeny 21-19-15 Abraham Lincoln 10-21-7
Iowa City Liberty 21-21 Sioux City North 15-11
Ankeny 21-21 Sioux City North 13-14
POOL D
Waukee 2 Sioux City East 1
Pleasant Valley 2 Sioux City East 0
Urbandale 2 Sioux City East 1
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Abraham Lincoln 17-25-15 Nevada 25-23-6
WDM Valley 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 15-20
Waukee Northwest 19-25-15 Sioux City North 25-18-11
WDM Valley 2 Sioux City East 0
MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT TOURNAMENT
Ankeny Christian 19-21-16 Vinton-Shellsburg 21-11-14
Ankeny Christian Belle Plaine
Ankeny Christian North Tama
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Meskwaki Settlement 4-14
PLATTSMOUTH TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City took third and Plattsmouth was seventh at the Plattsmouth Tournament on Saturday. The Pioneers beat Raymond Central in the opening round, lost to David City in a semifinal and then won the third place match over David City. Plattsmouth dropped both of their first two matches to Seward and Raymond Central before finishing with a win over Arlington in the seventh place match.
View the complete results below.
Seward 25-25 Plattsmouth 19-20
Nebraska City 19-25-25 Raymond Central 25-23-20
Seward 25-25 Nebraska City 11-15
Raymond Central 25-15-25 Plattsmouth 21-25-15
3rd: Nebraska City 25-26 David City 16-24
7th: Plattsmouth 25-25 Arlington 21-14
BOYS TOWN TOURNAMENT
Weeping Water rolled to a 3-0 record and a Boys Town Tournament championship on Saturday. The Indians beat Walthill, Omaha Nation and Boys Town — all in straight sets. Check out the complete results from the tournament below.
Weeping Water 25-25 Walthill 6-10
Weeping Water 25-25 Omaha Nation 17-15
Weeping Water 25-25 Boys Town 8-5