KMAland Volleyball
Stock Photo

(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Treynor, Lamoni and Weeping Water all won volleyball tournaments on Saturday.

Atlantic had a perfect day at the AHSTW Tournament while Treynor knocked off Missouri Valley in the Harlan championship. Lamoni went to Clarke to pick up a championship, and Weeping Water was perfect at Boys Town.

View all the tournament action from volleyball on Saturday.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

AHSTW Tournament 

POOL A

AHSTW 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 19-6

AHSTW 21-21 CAM 10-17

Earlham 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 16-3

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 CAM 19-17

Earlham 23-10-15 AHSTW 21-21-11

Earlham 14-21-15 CAM 21-14-4

POOL B

Atlantic 24-26 Riverside 22-24

Atlantic 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-18

Atlantic 21-21 East Mills 11-17

Riverside 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 16-5

Riverside 21-19-15 East Mills 13-21-12

East Mills 21-25 Thomas Jefferson 9-23

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Riverside 21-21 Earlham 13-12

Atlantic 16-21-15 AHSTW 21-19-12

Championship: Atlantic 21-21 Riverside 10-18

CONSOLATION BRACKET

East Mills 21-21 CAM 19-8

Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-21

East Mills 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-13

Harlan Tournament 

POOL A

Tri-Center 21-21 Underwood 17-15

Underwood 21-21 Sidney 17-17

Tri-Center 21-13-15 Treynor 18-21-7

Treynor 21-21 Underwood 17-10

Indianola 21-21 Harlan 10-11

Sidney 21-21 Harlan 18-17

Treynor 18-21-15 Indianola 21-19-11

Harlan 21-21 Underwood 18-9

Tri-Center 21-11-15 Harlan 19-21-5

Treynor 21-21 Sidney 8-17

Treynor 22-21 Harlan 20-19

Indianola 21-21 Underwood 13-15

POOL B

Missouri Valley 22-21 Glenwood 22-18

Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 13-12

Missouri Valley 21-21 East Sac County 14-19

Missouri Valley 2 Logan-Magnolia 0

Glenwood 21-21 East Sac County 10-16

Glenwood 21-22 St. Albert 19-20

Glenwood 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 12-16

Glenwood 21-21 East Sac County 10-16

East Sac County 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 12-7

St. Albert 21-21 East Sac County 8-15

East Sac County 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-19

St. Albert 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 9-8

BRACKET

Championship: 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-12

Consolation: Glenwood 2 Indianola 1

Fifth Place: St. Albert 15-21-15 Tri-Center 21-12-13

Seventh Place: Sidney 21-21 East Sac County 16-15

Ninth Place: Harlan 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 11-9

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament 

POOL D

Burlington Notre Dame 19-21-15 Red Oak 21-19-8

Red Oak 19-21-15 Woodward-Granger 21-18-8

Carroll 22-21 Red Oak 20-7

REPOOL

Pella Christian 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-19-13

Red Oak 21-21 Ames 10-13

Red Oak 21-21 Williamsburg 11-17

Humboldt Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 15-9

Kuemper Catholic def. Grand View Christian

Kuemper Catholic def. Spirit Lake

South Hardin def. Kuemper Catholic

Humboldt def. Kuemper Catholic

East Atchison Tournament 

St. Joseph Christian def. South Holt

Rock Port def. Fremont-Mills

Benton def. Mound City

Nodaway Valley 25-18-15 East Atchison 21-25-4

St. Joseph Christian def. Rock Port

Benton def. Nodaway Valley

THIRD: Rock Port 3 Nodaway Valley 0

CONSOLATION

East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 20-10-17

South Holt def. Fremont-Mills

South Holt 25-25-25 East Atchison 15-25-15-23

Fremont-Mills Mound City

Clarke Tournament 

POOL A 

East Union 21-11-15 Clarke 17-21-12

Des Moines Lincoln 21-25 East Union 23-15

POOL B

Lamoni 17-21-15 Chariton 21-11-6

Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21-15 Saydel 23-8-6

Chariton 19-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-15-13

Lamoni 21-21 Saydel 5-7

Lamoni 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-14

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Lamoni 25-25 East Union 21-18

Lamoni 25-25 Chariton 23-22

CONSOLATION BRACKET

Colfax-Mingo Tournament

ROUND ROBIN

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 12-10

Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-13

Nodaway Valley 20-21-15 Colfax-Mingo 22-5-7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Nodaway Valley 17-19

Ankeny Centennial Tournament 

POOL A

Sioux City North Urbandale

Iowa City Liberty 25-25 Sioux CIty North 18-7

Sioux City North WDM Valley

POOL B

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Waukee 17-18

Ankeny 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 11-21

Abraham Lincoln 9-21-17 Davenport West 21-16-15

POOL C

Sioux City East 21-21 Clinton 14-12

Nevada 25-25-15 Sioux City East 23-27-6

Ankeny Centennial 21-21 Sioux City East 15-9

CONSOLATION

Iowa City Liberty 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 18-7 

Meskwaki Settlement School 

SOUTH POOL

Denver 21-21 Ankeny Christian 11-14

-South Pool: Ankeny Christian Academy, Denver, Belle-Plaine, Colo-Nesco

-North Pool: Meskwaki Settlement, Vinton-Shellsburg, North Tama, Roland-Story

-Championship Bracket: S1 vs. N2, N1 vs. S2, Losers & Winners

-Consolation Bracket: S3 vs. N4, N3 vs. S4, Losers and Winners

Plattsmouth Tournament 

BRACKET

Norris def. Ralston

Plattsmouth 25-25 Platteview 22-16

Seward 25-25 Nebraska City 9-12

Raymond Central def. Arlington

Norris 25-25 Plattsmouth 14-12

Raymond Central def. Seward

Arlington 25-25 Nebraska City 16-16

Ralston 25-27 Nebraska City 22-25

THIRD: Raymond Central 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-18

Boys Town Tournament 

Weeping Water 25-25 Boys Town 14-16

Weeping Water 12-25-25 Walthill 25-8-9

Weeping Water 25-25 Omaha Nation 14-16

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.