(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Treynor, Lamoni and Weeping Water all won volleyball tournaments on Saturday.
Atlantic had a perfect day at the AHSTW Tournament while Treynor knocked off Missouri Valley in the Harlan championship. Lamoni went to Clarke to pick up a championship, and Weeping Water was perfect at Boys Town.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
AHSTW Tournament
POOL A
AHSTW 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 19-6
AHSTW 21-21 CAM 10-17
Earlham 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 16-3
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 CAM 19-17
Earlham 23-10-15 AHSTW 21-21-11
Earlham 14-21-15 CAM 21-14-4
POOL B
Atlantic 24-26 Riverside 22-24
Atlantic 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 9-18
Atlantic 21-21 East Mills 11-17
Riverside 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 16-5
Riverside 21-19-15 East Mills 13-21-12
East Mills 21-25 Thomas Jefferson 9-23
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Riverside 21-21 Earlham 13-12
Atlantic 16-21-15 AHSTW 21-19-12
Championship: Atlantic 21-21 Riverside 10-18
CONSOLATION BRACKET
East Mills 21-21 CAM 19-8
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-21
East Mills 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 17-13
Harlan Tournament
POOL A
Tri-Center 21-21 Underwood 17-15
Underwood 21-21 Sidney 17-17
Tri-Center 21-13-15 Treynor 18-21-7
Treynor 21-21 Underwood 17-10
Indianola 21-21 Harlan 10-11
Sidney 21-21 Harlan 18-17
Treynor 18-21-15 Indianola 21-19-11
Harlan 21-21 Underwood 18-9
Tri-Center 21-11-15 Harlan 19-21-5
Treynor 21-21 Sidney 8-17
Treynor 22-21 Harlan 20-19
Indianola 21-21 Underwood 13-15
POOL B
Missouri Valley 22-21 Glenwood 22-18
Missouri Valley 21-21 St. Albert 13-12
Missouri Valley 21-21 East Sac County 14-19
Missouri Valley 2 Logan-Magnolia 0
Glenwood 21-21 East Sac County 10-16
Glenwood 21-22 St. Albert 19-20
Glenwood 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 12-16
Glenwood 21-21 East Sac County 10-16
East Sac County 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 12-7
St. Albert 21-21 East Sac County 8-15
East Sac County 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-19
St. Albert 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 9-8
BRACKET
Championship: 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-12
Consolation: Glenwood 2 Indianola 1
Fifth Place: St. Albert 15-21-15 Tri-Center 21-12-13
Seventh Place: Sidney 21-21 East Sac County 16-15
Ninth Place: Harlan 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 11-9
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
POOL D
Burlington Notre Dame 19-21-15 Red Oak 21-19-8
Red Oak 19-21-15 Woodward-Granger 21-18-8
Carroll 22-21 Red Oak 20-7
REPOOL
Pella Christian 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-19-13
Red Oak 21-21 Ames 10-13
Red Oak 21-21 Williamsburg 11-17
Humboldt Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 15-9
Kuemper Catholic def. Grand View Christian
Kuemper Catholic def. Spirit Lake
South Hardin def. Kuemper Catholic
Humboldt def. Kuemper Catholic
East Atchison Tournament
St. Joseph Christian def. South Holt
Rock Port def. Fremont-Mills
Benton def. Mound City
Nodaway Valley 25-18-15 East Atchison 21-25-4
St. Joseph Christian def. Rock Port
Benton def. Nodaway Valley
THIRD: Rock Port 3 Nodaway Valley 0
CONSOLATION
East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 20-10-17
South Holt def. Fremont-Mills
South Holt 25-25-25 East Atchison 15-25-15-23
Fremont-Mills Mound City
Clarke Tournament
POOL A
East Union 21-11-15 Clarke 17-21-12
Des Moines Lincoln 21-25 East Union 23-15
POOL B
Lamoni 17-21-15 Chariton 21-11-6
Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21-15 Saydel 23-8-6
Chariton 19-21-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-15-13
Lamoni 21-21 Saydel 5-7
Lamoni 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-14
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Lamoni 25-25 East Union 21-18
Lamoni 25-25 Chariton 23-22
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
ROUND ROBIN
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 12-10
Colfax-Mingo 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-13
Nodaway Valley 20-21-15 Colfax-Mingo 22-5-7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Nodaway Valley 17-19
Ankeny Centennial Tournament
POOL A
Sioux City North Urbandale
Iowa City Liberty 25-25 Sioux CIty North 18-7
Sioux City North WDM Valley
POOL B
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Waukee 17-18
Ankeny 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 11-21
Abraham Lincoln 9-21-17 Davenport West 21-16-15
POOL C
Sioux City East 21-21 Clinton 14-12
Nevada 25-25-15 Sioux City East 23-27-6
Ankeny Centennial 21-21 Sioux City East 15-9
CONSOLATION
Iowa City Liberty 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 18-7
Meskwaki Settlement School
SOUTH POOL
Denver 21-21 Ankeny Christian 11-14
-South Pool: Ankeny Christian Academy, Denver, Belle-Plaine, Colo-Nesco
-North Pool: Meskwaki Settlement, Vinton-Shellsburg, North Tama, Roland-Story
-Championship Bracket: S1 vs. N2, N1 vs. S2, Losers & Winners
-Consolation Bracket: S3 vs. N4, N3 vs. S4, Losers and Winners
Plattsmouth Tournament
BRACKET
Norris def. Ralston
Plattsmouth 25-25 Platteview 22-16
Seward 25-25 Nebraska City 9-12
Raymond Central def. Arlington
Norris 25-25 Plattsmouth 14-12
Raymond Central def. Seward
Arlington 25-25 Nebraska City 16-16
Ralston 25-27 Nebraska City 22-25
THIRD: Raymond Central 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-18
Boys Town Tournament
Weeping Water 25-25 Boys Town 14-16
Weeping Water 12-25-25 Walthill 25-8-9
Weeping Water 25-25 Omaha Nation 14-16