(KMAland) – Stanton went 3-0 in Lenox, Kuemper Catholic went 2-0 and Creston, East Atchison and Essex were also among the winners in KMAland volleyball Monday.
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 25-17-15 Lenox 23-25-11
Abby Eaton had six kills to lead Mount Ayr in the win. Breya Nickle and Hayden Ruggles added three apiece while Ruggles also had nine kills and served six aces. Olivia Huntington recorded seven digs.
Non-Conference
Stanton 20-25-15 Clarinda 25-12-11
Lauren Johnson sparked Stanton’s attack with eight kills while Leah Sandin had six winners. Hannah Olson and Kyla Hart posted five kills apiece. Hart handed out 12 assists while McDonald accounted for 10 helpers. Johnson and McDonald posted 16 and 14 digs, respectively.
Clarinda 25-25 Mount Ayr 17-22
Abby Eaton and Breya Nickle had three kills each for Mount Ayr in the loss. Hayden Ruggles passed out six assists, and Olivia Huntington had five digs.
Lenox 21-31-15 Clarinda 25-29-11
No stats reported.
Stanton 25-25 Lenox 19-19
Lauren Johnson and Hannah Olson had nine and eight kills, respectively, for Stanton. Kyla Hart and Elly McDonals posted eight assists each. Johnson had 15 digs, and Olson posted two blocks.
Stanton 25-25 Mount Ayr 18-14
Lauren Johnson led Stanton with seven kills while Hannah Olson had five winners. Kyla Hart handed out nine assists and Elly McDonald posted seven helpers. McDonald also had seven digs and two aces.
Aubree Shields had five kills for Mount Ayr while Hayden Ruggles contributed nine assists. Olivia Huntington led the Raiderettes in digs with eight.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25 Boone 21-13
Kaci Peter had 11 kills to lead Kuemper while Frannie Glynn had three kills and two blocks. Elsa Tiefenthaler handed out 15 assists and scooped five digs, and Kaylie Simons led the Knights in digs with 13. Karsyn Overmohle handed out five assists for Kuemper, and Brianna Wittrock had three blocks
Kuemper Catholic 25-25 Greene County 18-22
Lauren Boell had eight kills to lead Kuemper while Brianna Wittrock had six kills, six digs and three blocks. Frannie Glynn, Aubrey Heuton and Kaci Peter had five kills each. Elsa Tiefenthaler posted 18 assists and Karsyn Overmohle added 11 assist. Kaylie Simons led Kuemper's defense with 12 digs while Overmohle and Tiefenthaler had eight apiece.
Creston 25-14-25-20-15 Southwest Valley 13-25-20-25-11
Jaycee Hanson accounted for eight kills and eight digs to lead Creston while Kolbey Bailey had six aces and six kills. Bailee Schmitt managed seven kills, and Brynn Tussey had six kills. Hollynn Rieck added four kills and 15 assists.
Tierney Dalton recorded 18 kills and eight digs for Southwest Valley while Charlee Larsen had nine winners. Morgan Shuler set up the offense with 27 assists. Larsen had a team-high 11 digs and Shuler posted 10.
Essex 25-25-25 North Nodaway 9-12-23
Cindy Swain led Essex with six kills while Brooke Burns handed out 14 assists. Kyndra Gray served seven aces and paced the Trojanettes with four digs.
Lauren Herndon led North Nodaway with seven kills while Lily Blaine had four. Lacy Riley handed out 12 assists for the Mustangs, and Addalea Barcus led North Nodaway in digs with seven. Herndon also had five dig and served three aces.
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Collins-Maxwell 7-10-15
Ashlynn Tigges had 10 kills and six digs to lead Glidden-Ralson. Lauren Hulsing posted five kills. Addy Boell did a little of everything with an ace, four kills, 24 assists and six digs. Summer Toms managed four kills, and nine digs. Kaitlyn Malcom posted nine digs and served five aces while Tiela Janssen posted 10 digs and four aces.
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-17-25 Falls City 21-23-25-13
Lizzie Schlueter and Tommi Martin led East Atchison with nine kills apiece while Claire Martin kept the offense in sync with 31 assists. Martin and Schlueter had four aces each, Payton Woodring posted four blocks and Grace Oswald accounted for 23 digs.
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 20-7-22
Rylee Jenkins had nine kills to lead Rock Port. Addison Maifeld had 19 assists and eclipsed 1,000 career assists. Avery Meyerkorth scooped 14 digs while Jenkins and Meyerkorth were forces at the net with five blocks each.
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Maysville 8-12-8
No stats reported.
Benton 25-17-25-25-15 Maryville 18-25-19-27-11
No stats reported.
Savannah at Lathrop
No result reported
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Ralston 15-23-14
No Stats Reported
Johnson County Central 25-23-25-13-15 Conestoga 23-25-13-25-10
Ashley Beethe set a school record with 26 kills and posted 16 digs while Arely Cabrales handed out a school-record 51 assists and posted 12 digs. Harley Lubben recorded 15 kills, 17 digs and three blocks, and Sunnie Rother muscled 16 digs and four blocks.
Louisville 27-22-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-25-16-16
No Stats Reported