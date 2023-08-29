(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Red Oak, Kuemper, SWV, SCW, SCE, Mormon Trail, J-B, LCC, Woodbine, IKMM, CAM (2x), Exira/EHK, Wayne, O-M, SBL (2x), E. Atchison, Mound City, S. Holt, Elmwood-Murdock, JCC, Palmyra, Conestoga, Syracuse & HTRS were area winners in KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday in KMAland volleyball below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 18-15-11
Charley Hernandez had 16 kills in the Glenwood win. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page or linked here.
Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 15-18-14
Merced Ramirez finished with 17 assists, 10 digs and seven kills, and Marley Gray hit in a team-best eight kills for Red Oak in the win. Alexis Joint added 10 assists, Nicole Bond posted 13 digs and Joint and Gray both had two aces for the Tigers.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 15-7-7
Frannie Glynn and Lauren Boell had seven kills apiece for Kuemper Catholic. Kaylie Simons added 17 digs, and Elsa Tiefenthaler tallied 17 assists for the Knights.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 18-14-10
Mackenzie Fast had a team-high eight kills, and Morgan Shuler passed out 20 assists for Southwest Valley in the win. Charlee Larsen pitched in five kills of her own for the Timberwolves.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City West 25-22-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-25-14-18
Sioux City West had a big night on defense with 31 digs from Korbin Olorundami, 28 from Hannah Burge and 25 from Zoey Riessen. Angelica Rivera added 19 assists and three aces, Kiley Elgert finished with 13 assists and nine kills and Kiah Davis served seven aces in the win.
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 20-16-19
Sioux City East’s Hollie Peterson finished with eight kills, 11 assists and nine digs, and Olivia Mentzer tallied six kills and nine digs. Ivy Mehlhaff finished with 10 digs, and Mackenzie Crawford totaled five assists and two solo blocks.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 11-12-22
Brooklyn Metz had 10 digs and two aces, and Hayden Brandon added nine digs for Melcher-Dallas.
NON-CONFERENCE
Johnson-Brock 15-25-25-25 Sidney 25-20-16-22
Taryn Ottemann and Natalie Knippelmeyer had 14 kills each while Chloe Vice posted 22 digs and Brooklyn Buchmeier had 31 assists for Johnson-Brock in the win.
Addyson Foster had 21 assists while Lilly Peters added seven kills and Eve Brumbaugh and Macey Graham had five winners apiece for Sidney.
Lourdes Central Catholic 10-25-25-19-15 Fremont-Mills 25-15-23-25-10
Carlie Chambers had a big night for Fremont-Mills with 14 kills and four aces while Lana Alley added 15 assists and 17 digs. Bella Gute had 31 digs, Mylie Hughes posted 13 assists and nine digs and Lindze Smith, Ellie Switzer, Emily Madison and Kinley Blackburn all had six kills apiece for the Knights.
Griswold 25-25 AHSTW 17-20
Gabbie Greiman had nine kills while R’nya Kirchhoff posted eight for Griswold in the win. Carolina Arcia added 22 assists and seven digs, and Whitney Pennock posted 10 digs with two aces.
Griswold 25-25 Nodaway Valley 12-14
Griswold’s Marissa Askeland had 10 kills and three aces, and Gabbie Greiman put in seven kills. Carolina Arcia totaled 16 assists, three kills and seven digs for the Tigers. Whitney Pennock tallied 10 digs and three aces.
Nodaway Valley 25-25 AHSTW 14-23
Lillian Scott, Saydi Paulsen and Delaney Goshorn all had four kills, Lauren Yates had 11 assists and Grayson Gettler had 10 digs and three aces for AHSTW.
Woodbine 13-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-13-21-21
Addison Murdock had 22 assists while Nicole Hoefer had eight kills and 15 digs. Katy Pryor added nine kills, Danyelle Steinkuehler tallied six winners and Madison Thomas had three aces for Woodbine in the win.
East Sac County 25-25 IKM-Manning 11-14
IKM-Manning’s Karlee Arp had five assists while Megan Williams added three kills. Grace Carroll and Eryn Ramsey finished with four digs apiece.
East Sac County 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-18
Anna Hart had three kills and eight digs, Ella Heithoff passed out five assists and Aubrey Hofbauer finished with seven blocks and four digs for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
IKM-Manning 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-15
Kaylee Arp posted seven kills and six assists, Megan Williams had six kills and Ella Richards finished with 10 assists for IKM-Manning. Eryn Ramsey also had a team-high five digs, and Ella Richards was hot at the service line with six aces for the Wolves.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Anna Hart and Aubrey Hofbauer had three kills apiece. Hart also led the team with five digs, and Mya Downing and Ella Heithoff had three assists each.
CAM 25-25 East Union 15-11
Sidney Staver finisehd with nine assists and six digs, and Haley Willett had six kills for East Union. Avery Staver also had a strong defensive game with 21 digs.
CAM 25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 22-22
Brooklyn Flathers had 10 assists, Jaelynn Petersen added nine kills and Mayne Jorgensen posted five digs for the Spartans in the loss.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25 East Union 21-10
Brooklyn Flathers had nine assists and Riley Miller passed out seven helpers while Jaelynn Petersen hit in seven kills and had four aces.
Brooklyn Mitchell and Kinzey Ripperger had four kills each, and Sidney Staver finished with four assists for East Union. Ripperger also had a team-best nine digs.
Wayne 22-26-25-25 Lamoni 25-24-14-18
No stats reported.
Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys
No stats reported.
Southeast Warren Ankeny Christian
Southeast Warren Grand View Christian
Ankeny Christian Grand View Christian
Moravia Colfax-Mingo
Nothing reported.
Seymour 25-25 Moravia 22-12
Seymour 25-25 Colfax-Mingo 19-21
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 7-13
No stats reported.
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley Invite
Nothing reported.
Orient-Macksburg 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-15-14
Orient-Macksburg’s Kinsey Eslinger served 14 aces, passed out five assists and added three digs and three kills. Emma Boswell pitched in six kills for the Bulldogs.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 10-12-7
Tommi Martin slammed in 10 kills and added three aces for East Atchison in the win. Claire Martin had 26 assists and three aces of her own, and Liz Schlueter led with eight digs. Jasey Smith also had three aces.
Lauren Herndon had six kills while Lacy Riley added eight assists for North Nodaway in the loss. Addalea Barcus and Herndon also had six digs apiece.
Mound City 25-25-18-25 Union Star/King City 11-22-25-18
No stats reported.
South Holt 25-26-25 Nodaway Valley 17-24-20
Nodaway Valley’s Sydney Marriott had a team-best 15 digs while Savanna Marriott added 11 digs, eight assists, four kills and three aces. Paige Hanson posted 10 digs, four kills, three assists and two aces, and Paidyn Linville picked up 12 digs on the night.
AREA NEBRASKA
Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 9-15-13
No stats reported.
Beatrice 3 Plattsmouth 0
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Auburn 16-13-15
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Mead 7-7-15
Ashley Beethe had 19 kills, eight digs and three aces, and Harley Lubben posted 11 kills, 11 digs and three blocks for Johnson County Central. Arely Cabrales put up 37 assists, Bailee Sterup totaled 14 digs and four aces and Sunnie Rother had five kills of her own for the Thunderbirds.
Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 19-14-19
No stats reported.
Conestoga 3 Weeping Water 1
No stats reported.
Syracuse 15-20-25-25-16 Yutan 25-25-20-19-14
No stats reported.
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Lewiston 9-7-8
No stats reported.
Tri County 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-20-17
Makinley Scholl had 17 kills and 14 digs to lead Falls City Sacred Heart, which also got 13 kills from Jentry Lechtenberg. Daycee Witt totaled 20 assists, and Lexi Brewer had a team-best 18 digs for the Irish.
Freeman 25-25-25 Sterling 10-15-14
No stats reported.