(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic and Nodaway Valley were all winners at tournaments on Saturday in KMAland.
Glenwood Quad
The Glenwood volleyball squad went a perfect 3-0 at their home quad on Saturday, beating Tri-Center (25-16, 25-20), Sidney (25-14, 25-9) and Underwood (25-9, 25-15) to finish the day perfect.
Underwood was 2-1 with victories over Sidney (25-18, 25-11) and Tri-Center (26-25, 25-15) while Tri-Center went 1-2 with their win over Sidney (20-25, 25-19, 15-12).
Harlan Quad
The Treynor volleyball team went 2-1 and won the tiebreaker to capture the quad. The Cardinals beat Harlan (27-25, 25-17) and Logan-Magnolia (25-18, 25-15) and lost to St. Albert (25-20, 25-19) on the day.
Harlan was also 2-1 with wins over Logan-Magnolia (25-17, 25-20) and St. Albert (25-19, 25-19). Both Lo-Ma and St. Albert were 1-2 on the day.
AHSTW Tournament
Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic both went 3-0 on Saturday at the AHSTW Tournament. The Monarchs beat CAM (21-16, 21-18), AHSTW (21-16, 21-12) and Earlham (21-17, 21-14) to win the first session.
Atlantic swept through Essex (21-10, 21-8), Riverside (21-14, 21-16) and Thomas Jefferson (21-7, 21-6) to take the top spot in the second session.
CAM and Riverside went 2-1 and AHSTW and Thomas Jefferson were 1-2 in their respective sessions. Kenna Ford led the Bulldogs with 30 assists while Ella Hensley had a seven-ace performance against Essex.
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
Nodaway Valley went a perfect 6-0 in sets on their way to claiming the Colfax-Mingo Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Wolverines swept through Coon Rapids-Bayard, Baxter and Colfax-Mingo to claim the title. Coon Rapids-Bayard went 2-1 on the day, as they swept Baxter and beat Colfax-Mingo in three sets.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Glenwood Quad
Glenwood 25-25 Tri-Center 16-20
Glenwood 25-25 Sidney 14-9
Glenwood 25-25 Underwood 9-15
Underwood 25-25 Sidney 18-11
Tri-Center 20-25-15 Sidney 25-19-12
Underwood 26-25 Tri-Center 24-15
Harlan Quad
Harlan 25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-20
Treynor 27-25 Harlan 25-17
Harlan 25-25 St. Albert 19-19
Logan-Magnolia 17-25-15 St. Albert 25-20-12
Treynor 25-25 Logan-Magnolia 18-15
St. Albert 25-25 Treynor 20-19
AHSTW Tournament (Two Session Round Robin)
Session 1
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 CAM 16-18
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 AHSTW 16-12
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Earlham 17-14
CAM 21-21 Earlham 14-19
CAM 20-21-16 AHSTW 22-13-14
AHSTW 16-22-15 Earlham 21-20-7
Session 2
Atlantic 21-21 Essex 10-8
Atlantic 21-21 Riverside 14-16
Atlantic 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 7-6
Riverside 21-21 Essex 8-11
Riverside 21-21 Thomas Jeferson 14-18
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Essex 16-15
Humboldt Tournament (Round Robin)
South Hardin 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 12-16
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Spirit Lake 14-16
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 12-14
Grand View Christian 16-21-15 Kuemper Catholic 21-17-11
Humboldt 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 12-12
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-15 Fort Dodge 27-23-8
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (Pool Play into Gold, Silver, Bronze, Consolation Bracket)
Red Oak 21-21 Bondurant-Farrar 9-14
Red Oak 21-21 Norwalk 15-14
Red Oak 2 North Polk 1
Gold Bracket: Waverly-Shell Rock 16-21-15 Red Oak 21-14-10
Colfax-Mingo Tournament (Round Robin)
Nodaway Valley 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Baxter 18-11
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 8-14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Baxter 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Colfax-Mingo 1
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Chariton 7-9-12