(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic and Nodaway Valley were all winners at tournaments on Saturday in KMAland.

Glenwood Quad

The Glenwood volleyball squad went a perfect 3-0 at their home quad on Saturday, beating Tri-Center (25-16, 25-20), Sidney (25-14, 25-9) and Underwood (25-9, 25-15) to finish the day perfect.

Underwood was 2-1 with victories over Sidney (25-18, 25-11) and Tri-Center (26-25, 25-15) while Tri-Center went 1-2 with their win over Sidney (20-25, 25-19, 15-12).

Harlan Quad

The Treynor volleyball team went 2-1 and won the tiebreaker to capture the quad. The Cardinals beat Harlan (27-25, 25-17) and Logan-Magnolia (25-18, 25-15) and lost to St. Albert (25-20, 25-19) on the day.

Harlan was also 2-1 with wins over Logan-Magnolia (25-17, 25-20) and St. Albert (25-19, 25-19). Both Lo-Ma and St. Albert were 1-2 on the day.

AHSTW Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic both went 3-0 on Saturday at the AHSTW Tournament. The Monarchs beat CAM (21-16, 21-18), AHSTW (21-16, 21-12) and Earlham (21-17, 21-14) to win the first session.

Atlantic swept through Essex (21-10, 21-8), Riverside (21-14, 21-16) and Thomas Jefferson (21-7, 21-6) to take the top spot in the second session.

CAM and Riverside went 2-1 and AHSTW and Thomas Jefferson were 1-2 in their respective sessions. Kenna Ford led the Bulldogs with 30 assists while Ella Hensley had a seven-ace performance against Essex. 

Colfax-Mingo Tournament 

Nodaway Valley went a perfect 6-0 in sets on their way to claiming the Colfax-Mingo Tournament championship on Saturday.

The Wolverines swept through Coon Rapids-Bayard, Baxter and Colfax-Mingo to claim the title. Coon Rapids-Bayard went 2-1 on the day, as they swept Baxter and beat Colfax-Mingo in three sets.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Glenwood Quad

Glenwood 25-25 Tri-Center 16-20

Glenwood 25-25 Sidney 14-9

Glenwood 25-25 Underwood 9-15

Underwood 25-25 Sidney 18-11

Tri-Center 20-25-15 Sidney 25-19-12

Underwood 26-25 Tri-Center 24-15

Harlan Quad

Harlan 25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-20

Treynor 27-25 Harlan 25-17

Harlan 25-25 St. Albert 19-19

Logan-Magnolia 17-25-15 St. Albert 25-20-12

Treynor 25-25 Logan-Magnolia 18-15

St. Albert 25-25 Treynor 20-19

AHSTW Tournament (Two Session Round Robin)

Session 1

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 CAM 16-18

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 AHSTW 16-12

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Earlham 17-14

CAM 21-21 Earlham 14-19

CAM 20-21-16 AHSTW 22-13-14

AHSTW 16-22-15 Earlham 21-20-7

Session 2

Atlantic 21-21 Essex 10-8

Atlantic 21-21 Riverside 14-16

Atlantic 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 7-6

Riverside 21-21 Essex 8-11

Riverside 21-21 Thomas Jeferson 14-18

Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Essex 16-15

Humboldt Tournament (Round Robin)

South Hardin 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 12-16

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Spirit Lake 14-16

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 12-14

Grand View Christian 16-21-15 Kuemper Catholic 21-17-11

Humboldt 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 12-12

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-15 Fort Dodge 27-23-8

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (Pool Play into Gold, Silver, Bronze, Consolation Bracket)

Red Oak 21-21 Bondurant-Farrar 9-14

Red Oak 21-21 Norwalk 15-14

Red Oak 2 North Polk 1

Gold Bracket: Waverly-Shell Rock 16-21-15 Red Oak 21-14-10

Colfax-Mingo Tournament (Round Robin)

Nodaway Valley 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Baxter 18-11

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 8-14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Baxter 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Colfax-Mingo 1

Bellevue West Tournament 

Abraham Lincoln

Other 

Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Chariton 7-9-12

