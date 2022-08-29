(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Essex, Treynor, SW Valley, SC East, Heartland Christian, Nodaway Valley (MO), Maryville, JCC, Falls City & Louisville were all winners in KMAland volleyball on Monday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 25-25-26 Logan-Magnolia 14-17-24
Cara Ohl led Logan-Magnolia with nine kills and nine digs while Macanna Guritz pitched in eight kills in the defeat. Kattie Troxel had 13 assists and seven digs.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-20-25-25 Creston 16-25-11-15
Essex 25-25-25 North Nodaway 14-11-16
Brianne Johnson and Olivia Baker finished with seven kills each to lead Essex in the victory. Brooke Burns passed out 18 assists and had 12 aces, and Cindy Swain had a team-best five digs. Tori Burns tallied seven aces of her own.
Omaha Christian Academy 25-22-17 Heartland Christian 17-25-15
Mady Jundt had eight kills and nine digs, and Grace Heffernan finished with seven kills and eight digs for Heartland Christian in the defeat. McKenna McCord also had nine digs.
Heartland Christian 25-25 Parkview Christian 12-22
Grace Heffernan put in five kills and served four aces while Mady Jundt had six digs and three kills for the Eagles in the win.
Other Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 2 Greene County 1
Kuemper Catholic Boone
AREA MISSOURI
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Maysville 6-5-7
Anastyn Nielson served seven aces, and Rileigh Brown and Paige Hanson led a balanced attack with four kills each. Savanna Marriott added 12 assists and three kills.
Other Area Missouri
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 14-19-23
Maryville 3 Benton 1
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central 21-27-26-25 Conestoga 25-25-24-19
Ashley Beethe finished with 12 kills and 12 digs, Harley Lubben posted six kills and eight digs and Arely Cabrales added 26 assists, seven digs and four kills for Johnson County Central.
Other Area Nebraska
Falls City 25-23-25-23-15 Plattsmouth 12-25-19-25-3
Louisville 25-18-25-25 Brownell-Talbot 21-25-17-18