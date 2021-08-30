(KMAland) -- Creston beat Southwest Valley and Nodaway Valley (MO), Johnson County Central and Falls City were also winners on Monday in KMAland volleyball.
NC: Creston 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 19-20-19
Brianna Fields led Creston with eight kills, and the Panthers served in on 52 of 56 serves on the evening.
Ryanne Mullen had 24 assists for Southwest Valley in the defeat. Charlee Larsen had a team-best seven kills, and Tierney Dalton added six winners. Maggie Haer posted 14 digs, and Norah Lund had 10 digs.
MO: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Maysville 14-18-19
Emma Bohannon served a team-high five aces while Reagan Hagey had four kills on the night to lead Nodaway Valley.
NE: Falls City 22-25-26-25 Plattsmouth 25-14-24-12
Sydney Hobscheidt and Lyndsey Caba had nine kills each, and Katie Torres finished with seven kills for Plattsmouth.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Creston 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 19-20-19
Missouri
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 13-14-21
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Maysville 14-18-14
Benton 24-25-25-25 Maryville 26-16-22-23
Nebraska
Johnson County Central 25-25-10-26 Conestoga 14-15-25-24
Falls City 22-25-26-25 Plattsmouth 25-14-24-12