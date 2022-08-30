(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Glenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic won in five over Fremont-Mills, Sidney and East Mills also nabbed sweeps, Logan-Magnolia took a five-set win and much more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21
Kate Lantz had seven kills and two blocks, and Ashlynn Hodges added six winners for Shenandoah in the win. Peyton Athen passed out 12 assists, and Genevieve Jones finished with three total blocks for the Fillies.
Red Oak 25-21-25-25 Atlantic 20-25-14-17
Lexi Noelck topped Atlantic with eight kills and 12 assists while Abby Smith had six winners, Ava Rush posted 12 digs and Aubrey Guyer chipped in seven digs.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 15-10-16
Sophie Badding had 11 kills while Aubrey Heuton, Lauren Boell and Brianna Wittrock posted five kills of their own for Kuemper. Kaylie Simons pitched in 10 digs, and Wittrock and Sada Gehling had three aces each.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-25-18-25 Central Decatur 11-18-25-16
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 16-23-8
Stella Kuehl had 20 assists and four aces while Madalyn Welp added 14 kills. Ava Lloyd pitched in 10 winners in the victory for North.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 16-10-18
Gabby Overgaard had seven kills and Brooklyn Metz pitched in 13 digs for Melcher-Dlalas in the loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-22-22-25-15 Fremont-Mills 20-25-25-22-12
Teagan Ewalt had 15 kills, five blocks and nine digs, and Bella Gute posted a team-best 13 digs. Mylie Hughes and Lily Crom also had 10 digs apiece, and Carlie Chambers served seven aces for Fremont-Mills.
Sidney 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 13-16-14
Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes had 10 kills each while Avery Dowling passed out 31 assists for Sidney in the win. Eve Brumbaugh added 15 digs and six kills, and Karlee Graham and Emily Hutt pitched in 11 digs apiece.
East Mills 22-25-25-25 Lenox 25-4-15-9
Emily Williams posted 19 kills, Evy Stoakes had 12 kills and seven blocks and Miah Urban passed out 39 assists for East Mills in the win.
Griswold 25-25 AHSTW 16-16
AHSTW’s Grace Porter finished with seven digs, Halle Goodman finished with four assists and Kaleah Guyer had three kills. Delaney Goshorn also served two aces for the Vikings.
AHSTW 25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-19
Delaney Goshorn slammed in seven winners, Grace Porter added 11 digs and Halle Goodman tallied 17 assists for AHSTW in the sweep.
Logan-Magnolia 25-22-13-25-15 Woodbine 22-25-25-21-10
Kattie Troxel finished with 11 kills, 18 assists and 10 digs for a triple-double to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Macanna Guritz pitched in 10 kills, nine digs and five aces, and Jazmyn Guritz tallied 12 assists and five digs. Cara Ohl served six aces, and Marki Bertleson had a team-high 17 digs.
CAM 25-25-25 East Union 7-8-19
Meredith Rich finished with seven aces and eight digs, Eva Steffensen pitched in seven kills and two aces and Emma Follmann had four kills, two blocks and two aces for CAM in the win. Bree Bower directed the offense with 18 assists and served three aces of her own for the Cougars.
Heartland Christian 25-19-17-25-16 Cedar Bluffs 18-25-25-22-14
Mady Junt led Heartland Christian with 10 kills and 17 digs, Grace Heffernan added 10 kills and 19 digs and Kayci Brennan pitched in 14 digs of her own. McKenna McCord tallied a team-high 21 digs for the Eagles. Both Heffernan and McCord had five aces apiece.
Other Non-Conference
Griswold 25-25 Nodaway Valley 21-12
Martensdale-St. Marys at Colo-NESCO (MISSING)
Southeast Warren Invitational (Moravia, Seymour, Grand View Christian, Colfax-Mingo, Ankeny Christian) MISSING
Lamoni 25-25-20-25 Wayne 19-17-25-12
Orient-Macksburg 22-25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 25-23-13-21
Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 17-13
Cherokee 21-23 LeMars 16-21
LeMars 21-21 Spencer 13-18
MOC Floyd-Valley 10-21-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-18-7
Heartland Christian Whiting
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 8-19-14
Natalie Hedlund had a monster performance for East Atchison with 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks while Claire Martin posted 26 assists and six aces in the win.
Jacquelyn Cline finished with five aces and three assists, and Lauren Herndon pitched in three kills and two blocks for North Nodaway. Addalea Barcus led with six digs.
South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-9
Tanea Whaley led South Holt with 14 kills, 10 digs and three blocks while Mylee Prussman pitched in 22 digs. Meghan Markt also had a strong defensive performance with 21 digs, Riley Schroeder finished with 15 scoops and Brianna Biondo had 12. Hanna Buckles (16 assists) and Hadley Coleman (13 assists) combined on 29 assists, and Prussman served six aces. Lauren Quinlin also served well with five aces.
Reganne Fast had 10 digs and three aces to lead Nodaway Valley in the defeat. Anastyn Nielson served seven aces, Sydney Marriott posted eight digs and Savanna Marriott had four assists.
Other Area Missouri
Mound City 25-19-25-25 Union Star 19-25-17-15
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Mead 16-18-14
Sunnie Rother had 12 kills, Ashley Beethe posted 10 kills, eight digs and four aces and Arely Cabrales pitched in 30 assists and three kills for Johnson County Central. Harley Lubben pitched in seven kills and three blocks, and Bailee Sterup ended up with six digs and four aces.
Other Area Nebraska
Crete 23-25-25-18-15 Nebraska City 25-13-23-25-4
Beatrice at Plattsmouth (MISSING)
Conestoga 23-20-25-26-15 Weeping Water 25-25-18-24-7
Sterling 26-25-27-25 Freeman 28-20-25-21
Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 15-18-11
Elmwood-Murdock 22-19-25-25-15 Auburn 25-25-18-17-13
Yutan 25-25-28-25 Syracuse 23-27-26-14
Waverly 3 Ashland-Greenwood 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-18-25 Tri County 6-11-25-9