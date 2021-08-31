(KMAland) -- A 2-0 night for AHSTW and big wins for Sidney, East Mills, Audubon, Lamoni, East Atchison, Syracuse and plenty others on Tuesday in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Glenwood 20-14-25-25-15 Kuemper Catholic 25-25-23-19-9
Brynlee Arnold led Glenwood with 11 kills, eight blocks and six aces, and freshman Charley Hernandez added 13 kills. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Harlan 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 16-17-19
Harlan’s Zophi Hendricks had 15 kills while Shelby Sisson and Claire Schmitz finished with eight winners each. Maci Schmitz added 28 assists, and Madison Kjergaard had 11 digs and six assists.
Anna Wiges led the Monarchs with 14 digs while Kira Langenfeld had five kills and Kaitlyn Bruhn posted three blocks.
NC: Sidney 25-27-25 Johnson-Brock 22-25-12
Avery Dowling had 31 assists to lift Sidney to the win over the state-ranked Eagles. Kaden Payne added 12 kills, Eve Brumbaugh slammed in 10 winners and Fallon Sheldon picked up seven kills of her own.
NC: East Mills 25-25-22-25 Lenox 17-16-25-22
East Mills’ Ryleigh Brodigan had a team-high 14 kills while Jaimee Davis posted 13 winners and Mia Goodman finished with 11. Miah Urban passed out 40 assists, and Kobe Viner came out with 22 digs.
NC: AHSTW 25-25 Griswold 15-22
Halle Hall had a team-high eight kills while Ally Meyers passed out 13 assists. Darian Hansen pitched in nine digs, Delaney Goshorn had three blocks and Megan Wise served three aces.
NC: AHSTW 25-18-15 Nodaway Valley 16-25-7
Halle Hall had 13 kills and Natalie Hagadon slammed in 12 winners while Ally Meyers had 21 assists for AHSTW. Hagadon pitched in three blocks and seven digs, and Megan Wise and Delaney Goshorn also had two blocks each.
NC: Audubon 25-25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 19-13-28-20
Aleah Hermansen had 10 kills, nine assists and three aces, Addie Hocker posted 11 assists and Kylee Hartl finished with 11 digs and four aces to lead Audubon.
Kora Obrecht had 11 kills and eight digs, Delaney Schurke added 16 assists and three aces and Jamie Hausman tallied five kills and four aces for Ar-We-Va.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 23-8-14
Ryanne Mullen led Southwest Valley with 22 assists and four aces, and Charlee Larsen had 10 kills on the night. Maggie Haer also posted 17 digs, and Samantha Larsen had three blocks.
NC: CAM 25-25-25 East Union 20-14-17
Bree Bower had 15 assists and three aces to lead CAM in the win. Mady McKee also had four kills and five digs, and Marissa Spieker posted 12 digs and two aces.
MRC: Sioux City North 25-25-25 Sioux City West 21-11-14
Madalyn Welp had nine kills and Ashlyn Strohbeen finished with eight winners to lead Sioux City North. Avery Beller was celebrated for her 1,000th career dig, and Maddie Craighead posted seven kills.
NC: Skutt Catholic 25-25-27 Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-14-25
Maddie Gengler (9) and Maddie LaFleur (8) combined for 17 assists to lead Heelan while Grace Nelson and Maliyah Hacker had four kills apiece.
MO: East Atchison 20-20-25-25-16 South Holt 25-25-20-14-14
Claire Martin led East Atchison with 29 assist and 20 digs, and Natalie Hedlund topped the Wolves with 16 kills. Tommi Martin added three blocks and five aces, and Tessa Rolf also served five aces in the win.
MO: Nodaway Valley 25-24-25-25 Mound City 22-26-20-14
Payton Walker and Emma Bohannon led Nodaway Valley with seven kills each while Reagan Hagey had nine aces, five kills and two blocks. Kloe Jenkins tallied 12 digs and four kills, and Kayelyn Edmondson passed out a team-high nine assists.
NE: Crete 26-22-25 Nebraska City 24-25-17
Katie Schreiter had a double-double for Nebraska City with 15 kills and 12 digs, and Laney Denniston added nine kills. Casey Smith finished with 21 assists on the night.
NE: Nebraska City 25-25 Nebraska Lutheran 19-21
Casey Smith had 22 assists and four aces, and Katie Schreiter posted 12 kills and eight digs for Nebraska City. Laney Denniston added 10 kills of her own for the Pioneers.
NE: Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 12-16-17
Ava Berkebile had six kills for Johnson County Central while Daisy Ortiz had three aces, Bailee Sterup finished with seven digs and Arely Cabrales tallied 11 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Missouri River Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 3 Melcher-Dallas 1
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-23-15 Griswold 21-25-10
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 14-18-19
East Sac County 3 IKM-Manning 0
Colo-NESCO at Martensdale-St. Marys
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Southeast Warren 17-9
Southeast Warren 25-25 Moravia 18-9
Southeast Warren 25-20-15 Colfax-Mingo 20-25-12
Lamoni 25-25-25 Wayne 8-7-13
LeMars 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 19-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 LeMars 10-8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sheldon 19-19
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-15
Missouri
Union Star 20-25-25-25 North Nodaway 25-14-17-20
Nebraska
Beatrice 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 13-18-22
Syracuse 25-25-25 Yutan 8-19-15
Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 11-12-20
Conestoga 15-25-25-25 Weeping Water 25-17-14-20
Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 13-13-10
Elmwood-Murdock 23-25-25-25 Auburn 25-14-12-14
Sterling 25-25-25 Freeman 14-20-18
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Tri County 10-8-8