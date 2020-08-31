(KMAland) -- Creston, Maryville and Plattsmouth were winners on a light night in KMAland volleyball on Monday.
NC: Creston 25-25-27-25 Southwest Valley 15-18-29-21
Samantha Larsen had four kills and two blocks to lead four players with at least three kills for Southwest Valley. Isabelle Inman had 15 assists, and Maggie Haer and Norah Lund added six digs apiece.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Creston 25-25-27-25 Southwest Valley 15-18-29-21
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 14-22-14
Maryville 3 Benton 0
Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Falls City 17-9-17