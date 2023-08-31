(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, LC & Harlan won in the H10, Stanton & Griswold took Ws in the Corner, AL and SBL won in the MRC and O-M moved to 4-0 with a Bluegrass win in KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
Other area winners included Mount Ayr, East Mills, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK, Bedford, West Harrison, East Atchison, Rock Port, Nodaway Valley (MO), South Holt, Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson County Central, Humboldt-TRS, Weeping Water, Louisville and Syracuse.
Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 23-25-25-25 Creston 25-16-13-13
Ashlynn Hodges finished with 14 kills, 11 digs, three aces and two blocks, and Peyton Athen totaled 15 assists, nine digs and four aces. Aliyah Parker tallied 13 assists, five blocks and two aces, and Macey Finlay had 15 digs and three assists for the Fillies.
Creston’s Hollynn Rieck had 13 assists while Ella Turner and Jaycee Hanson posted five kills each for the Panthers. Kolbey Bailey and Mila Kuhns both had 14 digs, and Brynn Tussey added three blocks.
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 16-17-14
Clarinda’s Dakota Wise passed out 14 assists, Jerzee Knight and Carsen Wellhausen had five kills each and Presley Jobe and Knight both had eight digs.
Harlan 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 22-15-6
Addison Inman had seven kills, five digs and four blocks for Denison-Schleswig. Claire Leinen passed out 10 assists for the Monarchs.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 16-25-25-25 Sidney 25-23-22-20
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Griswold 25-25-26 Fremont-Mills 21-15-24
Carolina Arcia had a big night with 24 assists, eight digs and five aces while R’Nya Kirchhoff had 11 kills and Gabbie Greiman added nine winners. Whitney Pennock totaled 17 digs.
Carlie Chambers had eight kills, Mylie Hughes tallied 10 assists and Bella Gute had another big defensive night with 22 digs for Fremont-Mills.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southeast Warren 22-25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-23-13-14
No stats reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-22-27 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-17-25-25
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-25-20-25-15 LeMars 25-16-25-16-5
Aubree Leusink had 35 assists for LeMars in the loss.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 25-25-25 Diagonal 16-16-21
Emma Boswell served eight aces and added 15 kills on 17 attempts for Orient-Macksburg in the win. Kinsey Eslinger pitched in six aces, Kaydence Kirkland tallied 12 assists and Tiffany Ott finished with five kills.
Diagonal’s Lauren Burton had seven kills and six digs, Zoey Shelley tallied six assists and Kylie Hubbard had three aces.
Seymour 25-20-27-22-15 Mormon Trail 17-25-25-24-9
Olivia Power had 18 kills and three blocks while Kaitlyn Keller passed out 21 assists to lead Seymour in the win. Maysen Trimble tallied 10 digs and had seven blocks for the Warriorettes.
NON-CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 17-14-19
Aubree Shields had nine kills, Breya Nickle added eight with 10 digs and Abby Eaton finished with seven and four aces. Hayden Ruggles finished with 15 assists, 15 digs and four aces of her own, and Dannie Stewart had 10 assists. Olivia Huntington pitched in a team-best 25 digs.
Brooke Burns had eight assists, Tori Burns added seven digs and Addy Resh posted three blocks for Essex in the defeat.
East Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 10-12-18
Evelyn Stoakes had 13 kills, Loycee Palmer added nine winners and 18 digs and Mia Goodman finished with 18 assists and seven aces. Venna Sayers also had 10 assists, and Ryleigh Brodigan totaled five blocks.
Boyer Valley 20-29-15 IKM-Manning 25-27-9
Megan Williams finished with 10 kills, Ella Richards had 13 assists and Karlee Arp tallied 11 assists for IKM-Manning in the loss. Eryn Ramsey led with 17 digs, and Grace Carroll had 16 digs. Richards also had 13 digs and three aces, and Anna Stangl totaled 12 digs for the Wolves.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-25-16 IKM-Manning 25-17-14
Brooklyn Flathers had 15 assists, Jaelynn Petersen tallied 11 kills and Mayne Jorgensen, Taryn Petersen and Gemini Goodwin all had a team-best five digs for the Spartans.
IKM-Manning’s Ella Richards (16) and Karlee Arp (11) combined on 27 assists, and Addisyn Band finished with nine kills. Megan Williams had eight kills, and Grace Carroll finished with a team-high 11 digs for the Wolves.
Boyer Valley 25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17-12
Jaelynn Petersen led Exira/EHK with five kills while Brooklyn Flathers posted six assists.
MVAOCOU 15-25-11-25-16 Missouri Valley 25-18-25-18-14
Missouri Valley’s Brooklyn Lange had a big night with 29 digs while Henley Arbaugh posted a double-double with 16 assists and 17 digs. Nikayla Fichter also had double figures in digs with 12, and Grace Herman had a team-best 11 kills. Fichter and Arbaugh both served four aces, and Lea Gute had three aces of her own.
Bedford 25-25-25 Lamoni 18-20-18
Jaynee Snethen had 12 kills while Vanessa Hill added 11 kills and nine digs for Bedford in the win. Emma Teeters served six aces, and Cadence Perkins passed out 27 assists.
Emaleigh Pierschbacher had six digs and four kills to lead Lamoni in the defeat.
Wayne at Moulton-Udell
Nothing reported.
Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars
Nothing reported.
Central Decatur, Clarke at Centerville
Nothing reported.
Earlham 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-15-22
Malia Clayburg had three kills and 12 digs, and Anna Hart posted 11 digs for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss.
West Harrison 25-25-25 Whiting 7-8-12
Maclayn Houston topped West Harrison with 12 kills, 14 digs and eight aces, and Rylee Evans posted 15 assists and 12 digs. Sophia Blue added four aces for the Hawkeyes.
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City East 17-9
No stats reported.
Sioux City East MOC-Floyd Valley
No stats reported.
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 14-18
No stats reported.
Sioux City North MOC-Floyd Valley
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 26-25-25 King City/Union Star 24-14-18
Liz Schlueter had eight kills and three aces while Claire Martin passed out 25 assists, Tommi Martin added 15 digs and Addie Noland posted four blocks. Jersi Poppa also had a three-ace match.
Rock Port 25-23-25-25 Mound City 17-25-14-13
Rylee Jenkins had 13 kills, five aces and five blocks while Avery Meyerkorth posted 17 digs and Addison Maifeld had 27 assists.
Nodaway Valley 25-26-25 North Platte 11-24-17
Nodaway Valley’s Savanna Marriott had 20 assists, eight digs, four kills and three aces while Reganne Fast posted 12 kills and Sydney Marriott had 13 digs. Paidyn Linville also had 10 digs, and Paige Hanson finished with four aces, four kills and five digs.
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 15-9-2
No stats reported.
East Buchanan 3 Maryville 1
No stats reported.
St. Joseph Christian at Savannah
Nothing reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Nebraska City 11-13-17
No stats reported.
Malcolm 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 16-18-10
No stats reported.
Fairbury 25-25-25 Auburn 8-22-22
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 25-25 Falls City 11-12
Ashley Beethe had 11 kills, Harley Lubben tallied 12 digs and there kills and Bailee Sterup pitched in 11 digs and three kills of her own for Johnson County Central. Sunnie Rother totaled three kills and three aces, and Arely Cabrales posted 20 assists and two aces.
Johnson County Central 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-18
Ashley Beethe had another 11 kills for the Thunderbirds in the win. Arely Cabrales had 19 assists and two blocks, Harley Lubben totaled seven kills and two blocks and Bailee Sterup finished with three kills and four aces.
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City 11-19
No stats reported.
Weeping Water 2 Palmyra 1
No stats reported.
Weeping Water 2 Dorchester 1
No stats reported.
Palmyra Dorchester
Nothing reported.
Louisville 25-26-25 Ralston 13-24-15
No stats reported.
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-21-13
No stats reported.
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 12-15
No stats reported.
Lourdes Central Catholic Omaha Concordia
Nothing reported.
Bishop LeBlond def. Falls City Sacred Heart
Nothing reported.