(KMAland) -- Stanton, East Mills, Sidney, CAM, East Atchison and Rock Port were among the winners in KMAland volleyball action on Tuesday.
NC: Stanton 25-25-25 Clarinda 21-11-18
Stanton’s Tara Peterson had eight kills and seven digs while Marleigh Johnson added seven winners and Jenna Stephens had five. Nicole Vorhies pitched in 11 assists, and Brooklyn Silva finish with 10 assists and a team-high three aces.
H-10: Harlan 23-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-15-18-21
Zophi Hendricks had 10 kills while Macie Leinen added nine kills, five aces and two blocks for Harlan. Jocelyn Cheek had a team-high 17 assists, and Ashley Hall chipped in 26 digs.
Hannah Neemann slammed in 13 kills and Paige Andersen had six for the Monarchs.
NC: East Mills 23-25-25-25 Lenox 25-15-7-21
Emily Williams led the Wolverines with 18 kills while Rachel Drake and Kaylor Horgdal added 11 apiece. Miah Urban passed out 39 assists, and Drake chipped in seven total blocks.
NC: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 21-23-18
Kenna Howard had 13 kills and Teagan Ewalt added eight digs for Fremont-Mills.
NC: Sidney 25-21-22-25-18 Johnson-Brock 18-25-25-21-16
Harley Spurlock landed in 15 kills to lead Sidney in the win. Kaden Payne chipped in 11 and Eve Brumbaugh had 10. Emily Hutt finished with 24 digs, and Paige Smith had 18 digs.
Makenna Laumann (16 digs) and Lily Johnson (12) combined for 28 digs, and Keeley Mount passed out 30 assists. Faith Brumbaugh chipped in 20 assists for the Cowgirls.
NC: Ar-We-Va 25-18-25-20-15 Audubon 21-25-18-25-10
Jaci Christensen had eight kills and 20 digs for Audubon in the defeat. Aleah Hermann added 10 assists, six aces and 14 digs, and Mattie Nielsen finished with 13 digs.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 7-11-23
March Larsen had seven kills and three aces, and Sam Larsen finished with five aces and three kills for the Timberwolves. View a complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 South Holt 22-18-8
Ella Rolf had 11 kills while Brynnan Poppa added 21 assists for East Atchison in teh victory. Sophia Martin added 10 digs, and Cheyenne Gray had three blocks.
Laci Kurtz led South Holt with 17 digs, and Tanea Whaley had five kills.
MO: Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 Mound City 15-18-19
Shaina Culp had 13 kills, four aces and four digs for Nodaway-Holt in the win. Krista Hart added 24 assists and two aces.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Other Area Iowa
Nodaway Valley 25-25 Griswold 17-12
Griswold 20-25-15 AHSTW 25-16-9
Nodaway Valley 25-25 AHSTW 14-20
East Sac County 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 13-18-9
CAM 25-25-14-25 East Union 15-16-25-17
Colo-Nesco 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-13-12
Southeast Warren def. Moravia
Southeast Warren def. Colfax-Mingo
Southeast Warren def. Ankeny Christian
Lamoni 25-26-22-28-15 Wayne 18-28-25-26-5
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-14-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sheldon 19-7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-21-15 Cherokee 21-16-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 6-11
MOC-Floyd Valley 25-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-19
Ankeny Christian vs. Colfax-Mingo (at Southeast Warren)
Moravia vs. Colfax-Mingo (at Southeast Warren)
Cedar Bluffs 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 7-15-15
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-7
North Nodaway 22-25-25-25 Union Star 25-23-18-20
Maryville at East Buchanan
Beatrice 25-17-25-16-15 Plattsmouth 23-25-23-25-11
Waverly 23-25-25-29 Ashland-Greenwood 25-22-21-27
Palmyra 25-25-25 Louisville 17-21-12
Syracuse 25-25-25 Yutan 22-17-21
Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock
Mead 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 13-19-19
Freeman 25-27-25-20-16 Sterling 18-29-20-25-14