(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got another sweep while Harlan, AL and SBL also grabbed conference wins, Missouri Valley went 3-0, East Atchison kept rolling, Falls City & Palmyra won twice and more from KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 10-7-12
Harlan 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 13-14-9
Claire Leinen led Denison-Schleswig with five kills and five digs while Anna Wires tallied 12 digs for the Monarchs. Addison Inman and Maria Cardenas finished with two blocks each.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 27-25-27 Creston 25-15-25
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 25-25-22-18-15 Stanton 20-16-25-25-2
Other Corner Conference
Griswold at Fremont-Mills (MISSING)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren (MISSING)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 LeMars 15-22-23
Molly Romano finished with 30 assists, seven digs, five kills and two blocks for Abraham Lincoln. Jeena Carle and Azaria Green pitched in 10 kills and three blocks each, and Hutson Rau posted eight kills with 10 digs and two blocks. Aubrey Sandbothe added seven kills and 10 digs, and Josi Clark had 10 digs.
Other Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 5-15-11
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 11-18-17
Tegan Streit had eight aces, Tabatha Henle added six aces, six digs and two blocks and Kaylie Shields passed out 14 assists. Linsie Barnes also had six kills for the Raiderettes.
Olivia Baker had four kills and six blocks, and Tori Burns handed out seven assists and added six digs to lead the way for Essex in the loss.
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-23-10
Jess O’Day scored 12 kills and two aces for Boyer Valley in the win. Lauren Malone added 24 assists and three aces, and Ava TenEyck finished with nine digs, four kills and two aces of her own.
Megan Williams had three blocks and two aces for IKM-Manning in the defeat. Amber Halbur also had six assists, Kylie Powers posted four kills and Anna Stangl tallied eight digs.
Missouri Valley 17-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-6-8
Ava Hilts posted nine kills and 13 digs while Maya Contreraz added 11 assists, three kills, six digs and two blocks for Missouri Valley in the win.
Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 15-7
Ava Hilts had another strong match with 11 kills and five digs, and Maya Contreraz pitched in eight assists for Missouri Valley.
Missouri Valley 21-21 Sioux City West 18-4
Maya Contreraz passed out 10 assists and had six digs, Ava Hilts tallied nine kills and two blocks and Ella Myler chipped in six digs and three aces for the Big Reds.
Bedford 25-25-25 Lamoni 15-16-19
Jaynee Snethen had nine kills, Emily Baker pitched in eight winners, six aces and 14 digs and Emma Teeters finished with 15 assists. Cadence Perkins handed out 13 assists and pitched in five kills of her own, and Destry Bassinger posted 13 digs.
Other Non-Conference
ADM 21-21 Atlantic 16-12
Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 15-11
Norwalk 9-21-15 Atlantic 21-7-7
Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 16-22-20
Clarke 25-26 Central Decatur 22-24
Central Decatur Centerville (MISSING)
Moulton-Udell at Wayne (MISSING)
Glidden-Ralston 3 West Central Valley 2
West Harrison at Whiting (MISSING)
Sioux City East 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 18-19
Sioux City East Western Christian (MISSING)
Sioux City North 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-18
Sioux City North Western Christian (MISSING)
North Mahaska 25-25-25 Moravia 12-11-15
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 13-11-18
Natalie Hedlund had 10 kills, eight aces and two blocks, and Claire Martin passed out 21 assists for East Atchison. Emilee Caudill posted five digs for the Wolves.
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-16-6
Tanea Whaley led South Holt with 13 kills, Riley Schroeder served five aces and Hadley Coleman (15 assists) and Hanna Buckles (11 assists) combined on 26 assists. Mylee Prussman tallied 10 digs of her own.
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Platte 10-14-19
Paige Hanson had 11 assists, four digs and two kills while Savanna Marriot pitched in 10 digs, two aces, two kills and two assists for Nodaway Valley. Reganne Fast added three aces and a team-high five kills. Sydney Marriott tallied eight digs and three kills.
Other Area Missouri
Mound City 25-18-21-25-15 Rock Port 22-25-25-18-13
Northeast Nodaway at Albany (MISSING)
East Buchanan 3 Maryville 0
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 20-25-23
Halle Thompson led Nebraska City with 10 kills, 13 digs and eight aces, and Brooke Thorne slammed in 12 winners. Casey Smith led the offense with 27 assists, and Laney Denniston added 10 digs for the Pioneers.
Blair 25-25-26 Plattsmouth 22-16-24
Riley Pletka topped Plattsmouthw with eight kills and three aces, and Josey Freel added four kills and one ace for the Blue Devils.
Falls City 25-21-25 Johnson County Central 15-25-21
Ashley Beethe topped Johnson County Central with nine kills and nine digs while Arely Cabrales pitched in 20 assists and nine digs. Sunnie Rother had seven kills, and Harley Lubben tallied three blocks.
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-23
Bailee Sterup had eight digs, four kills and three aces, and Sunnie Rother and Ashley Beethe added four kills apiece. Harley Lubben had three blocks, and Arely Cabrales passed out 11 assists.
Other Area Nebraska
Malcolm 25-25-25 Louisville 11-4-12
Falls City 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-10
Palmyra 25-25 Weeping Water 22-13
Palmyra 25-25 Dorchester 18-18
Dorchester 25-20-25 Weeping Water 21-25-22
Fairbury 23-25-25-25 Auburn 25-11-15-21
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 15-18-10
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 12-22
Omaha Concordia 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 16-18
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-26 Bishop LeBlond 17-23-24
Freeman Tournament
POOL A
Freeman 17-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-23-20
Johnson-Brock 16-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-22-23
Elmwood-Murdock 20-25-25 Freeman 25-23-22
POOL B
Sterling 25-25 Deshler 13-16
Diller-Odell 25-21-25 Sterling 19-25-22