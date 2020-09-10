(KMAland) -- East Mills beat Bedford and Stanton, CAM went 2-0, Nodaway Valley won the Perry Tournament and more from the night in KMAland volleyball action.
NC: East Mills 24-25-15 Stanton 26-13-13
Rachel Drake had 17 kills and 20 digs for East Mills in the victory. Emily Williams chipped in a double-double of her own with 11 kills and 19 digs. Miah Urban passed out 38 assists, and Jaimee Davis had five blocks.
Marleigh Johnson led Stanton with nine kills and seven digs, and Tara Peterson had seven kills of her own.
NC: Stanton 25-25 Bedford 12-16
Tara Peterson led Stanton with 10 kills while Nicole Vorhies (11) and Brooklyn Silva (10) combined on 21 assists. Jenna Stephens chipped in five kills and three blocks.
Emily Baker had five kills for Bedford while Macie Sefrit added nine assists and Vivian Tracy chipped in six digs.
NC: East Mills 25-25 Bedford 19-16
East Mills’ Emily Williams had 11 kills and eight digs, and Rachel Drake added 10 kills and five aces. Miah Urban passed out 24 assists and added eight digs.
Macie Sefrit had 11 assists for Bedford in the defeat. Vivian Tracy led the way with seven digs, and Emily Baker had a team-high four kills.
NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-21-25 Sidney 20-18-25-7
Harley Spurlock had 10 kills to lead Sidney while Eve Brumbaugh and Kaden Payne had nine and eight kills, respectively. Avery Dowling passed out 25 assists in the loss.
WIC: Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 22-19-19
Audubon’s Jaci Christensen had five kills while Mattie Nielsen and Elizabeth Zaiger added four apiece. Aleah Hermansen passed out 12 assists and finished with seven digs, and Nielsen chipped in a team-high 19 digs. Zaiger had a team-high six aces.
WIC: Underwood 25-25-25 Tri-Center 21-18-21
WIC: Missouri Valley 25-25-26 IKM-Manning 10-23-24
Ava Hilts had eight kills while Ella Myler added seven and Maya Contrerez finished with six and five aces.
IKM-Manning’s Bre Muhlbauer had six kills in the loss.
POI: Lenox 25-25-25 Central Decatur 23-20-13
Lauren Christensen had 16 assists and 10 digs for Lenox while TJ Stoaks added eight kills and 18 digs for Lenox. Cassidy Nelson (14) and Ashlee David (11) also had double-digit digs, and Christensen served four aces.
PERRY TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 21-21 South Hamilton 19-7
PERRY TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 21-21 West Central Valley 5-14
PERRY TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 21-21 Earlham 10-15
PERRY TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 21-22 Perry 12-20
Maddax DeVault led Nodaway Valley to the Perry Tournament championship, finishing with 26 kills, 34 digs and 11 aces on the evenin.g
Corinne Bond chipped in 24 kills and 24 digs, Lexi Shike had 47 assists and 19 digs and Natalie Yonker chipped in 28 digs.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-17-7
Jillian Shanks topped Abraham Lincoln with 11 kills and 10 digs while Kayla Schleifman added 10 kills and 3.0 total blocks. Molly Romano had 25 assists for the Lynx, and Emma O’Neal had a team-high 12 digs. Savannah Maisel also served five aces.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 24-25-15 Stanton 26-13-13 (NC)
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 15-15-14
Riverside 25-25-25 Audubon 22-19-19
Missouri Valley 25-25-26 IKM-Manning 10-23-24
Underwood 25-25-25 Tri-Center 21-18-21
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-25-25 Central Decatur 23-20-13
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 18-27-25-19-15 Boyer Valley 25-25-17-25-12
Paton-Churdan 25-25-24-25 Ar-We-Va 18-20-26-14
CAM 21-24-25-25-15 Woodbine 25-26-22-16-5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 18-12-17
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-17-7
Sioux City East 25-25-25 LeMars 20-15-14
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 25-24-25-25 Ankeny Christian Academy 23-26-20-22
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Other Area Iowa
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-21-25 Sidney 20-18-25-7
Stanton 25-25 Bedford 12-16
East Mills 25-25 Bedford 19-16
Griswold 25-25 Woodbine 14-20
CAM 2 Griswold 1
Mount Ayr vs. Pleasantville (at Clarke)
Mount Ayr at Clarke
Nodaway Valley 21-21 South Hamilton 19-7
Nodaway Valley 21-21 West Central Valley 5-14
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Earlham 10-15
Nodaway Valley 21-22 Perry 12-20
Cherokee 3 Sioux City North 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-17-25-25 Western Christian 21-25-19-18
Sioux City West 3 South Sioux City 0
Heartland Christian at Weeping Water
Missouri/Nebraska Area
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 15-10-19
South Holt 25-25-25 West Nodaway 9-6-13
Union Star at Mound City
Maryville 25-25-25 Bishop LeBlond 12-6-14
Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 20-19-16
Norris 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 17-17-15
Syracuse 25-25-25 Lincoln Christian 13-15-16
Auburn 23-25-16-25-16 Johnson-Brock 25-20-25-22-14
Falls City at Pawnee City
Falls City vs. Sterling (at Pawnee City)
Sterling at Pawnee City
Palmyra at Johnson County Central
Southern at Weeping Water
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic