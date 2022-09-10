(KMAland) -- Riverside emerged victorious in Griswold while Missouri Valley did the same in Shenandoah on Saturday.
Shenandoah Tournament
Missouri Valley won the tournament after a 4-0 day while Lenox Lenox went 2-2, but managed a second-place finish in bracket play. Shenandoah won their pool and ultimately took third after a 3-1 performance. Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Panorama finished fourth, fifth and sixth with respective records of 1-3, 1-2 and 0-3.
Check out all of the scores from the Shenandoah Tournament below.
POOL A
Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 18-15
Shenandoah 21-21 Bedford 7-13
Fremont-Mills 21-19-15 Bedford 10-21-12
POOL B
Missouri Valley 21-21 Lenox 7-8
Missouri Valley 21-21 Panorama 7-4
Lenox 21-21 Panorama 17-15
BRACKET PLAY
Semifinal: Missouri Valley 21-21 Fremont-Mills 18-10
Semifinal: Lenox 18-21-16 Shenandoah 21-17-14
Championship: Missouri Valley 21-21 Lenox 12-6
3rd Place: Shenandoah 19-21-15 Fremont-Mills 21-17-11
5th Place: Bedford 21-16-15 Panorama 12-21-12
Griswold Tournament
Riverside won the tournament after going 5-0. Griswold went 3-2 and finished second. ACGC and AHSTW also advanced out of pool play, and AHSTW posted a 2-2 record on the day. Southwest Valley and Exira-EHK also went 2-2 while Creston went 0-3 and Denison-Schleswig was 0-4.
Griswold's runner-up finish was led by 26 kills from Makenna Askeland while Marissa Askeland added 20, Gabbie Greiman had 18, Emma Mundorf posted 13 and R'Nya Kirchhoff had 13. Joey Reynolds posted 82 assists on the day while Marissa and Makenna Askeland served six and five aces, respectively. Whitney Pennock finished the tournament with a team-high 51 digs and Marissa Askeland accounted 44 digs while Makenna Askeland had 38.
The All-Tournament team included Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn and Griswold's Makenna Askeland and Whitney Pennock.
Riverside 21-21 Creston 18-12
Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with eight kills while Mack Olmstead-Mitchell had five winners. Ayla Richardson handed out 14 assists and accounted for five digs. Madison Baldwin also had five digs, and Elly Henderson served four aces.
Riverside 21-22 Griswold 15-20
Veronica Andrusyshyn had a big game with 15 kills, eight digs and an ace. Elyssa Amdor added five kills and five digs while Ayla Richardson posted 20 assists, and Carly Henderson had eight digs. Madison Baldwin led the Bulldogs in digs with 11.
Riverside 21-21 Exira-EHK 11-14
Veronica Andrusyshyn had six kills, three digs and an ace while Sophia Taylor squeezed four kills, and Ayla Richardson handed out 12 assists.
AHSTW 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 14-18
Kaleah Guyer had five kills for AHSTW while Halle Goodman accounted for 13 assists and four digs. Lauren Yates added four kills and a pair of assists.
Southwest Valley 21-10-15 Denison-Schleswig 18-21-10
Katey Lillie had a team-high five kills for Southwest Valley while Ryanne Mullen had 14 assists.
AHSTW 21-21 ACGC 16-19
Saydi Paulsen and Delaney Goshorn paced AHSTW’s offense with four winners apiece while Goshorn also had four aces. Grace Porter led AHSTW’s defense with 14 digs.
Southwest Valley 9-23-15 AHSTW 21-21-12
Tierney Dalton powered her way to 10 kills while Charlee Larsen added five winners. Ryanne Mullen contributed 13 assists in Southwest Valley’s win.
Maegan Akers led AHSTW in the loss with six kills while Delaney Goshorn had five kills and two aces, and Lauren Yates contributed four kills and four digs. Hallie Goodman had 17 assists and eight digs.
ACGC 21-23 Southwest Valley 15-21
Tierney Dalton had five kills for Southwest Valley while Ryanne Mullen had 10 assists. Maggie Haer led the defense with six digs.
Riverside 25-25 ACGC 14-11
Mack Olmstead-Mitchell had a big match with 13 kills and three digs while Veronica Andrusyshyn powered nine kills and shoveled eight digs. Ayla Richardson handed out 17 assists and had four digs.
Exira-EHK 21-21 Southwest Valley 19-16
Maggie Haer managed a team-high three kills for Southwest Valley.
Griswold 25-21-15 AHSTW 13-25-10
Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW’s offense with five kills while Kaleah Guyer had four kills, and Halle Goodman passed out 17 assists to go with her nine digs. Grayson Gettler and Saydi Paulsen posted eight scoops apiece, and Lillian Scott served three aces.
Championship: Riverside 25-25 Griswold 22-18
Riverside claimed the tournament title behind six kills from Mack Olmstead-Mitchell. Veronica Andrusyshyn and Elyssa Amdor had four kills each while Ayla Richardson served three aces and handed out 10 assists.
Other Griswold Tournament Scores
Griswold 21-21 Creston 18-10
Exira-EHK 23-22 Creston 21-20
Griswold 21-21 Exira-EHK 11-13
ACGC 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-15
Creston 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 12-18
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Kuemper went 4-1 on the day, with their lone loss coming to South Central Calhoun.
Kuemper Catholic 21-16-15 East Sac County 14-21-12
Kaci Peter, Brianna Wittrock and Aubrey Heuton had four kills each while Sophie Badding posted five blocks, Kaylie Simons had 14 digs and Macy Simons handed out 10 assists.
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Carroll 17-17
Kaci Peter led Kuemper with seven kills while Sophie Badding added six winners, and Ashlyn Badding had 10 assists. Macy Simons also had 10 helpers, and Kaylie Simons posted a team-high eight digs.
Kuemper Catholic 21-12-15 Winterset 6-21-7
Sophie Badding and Frannie Glynn had six kills each while Ashlyn Badding passed out 13 assists, and Macy Simons added nine. Badding also contributed four blocks while Kaylie Simons led the Knights in digs with 10.
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Ridge View 19-14
Kaci Peters sparked the Kuemper attack with six kills while Ashlyn Badding and Macy Simons had nine and eight assists, respectively. Sophie Badding and Frannie Glynn had three blocks apiece while Kaylie Simons shoveled eight digs.
Kuemper Catholic 21-16-15 Kingsley-Pierson 9-21-5
Sophie Badding pioneered Kuemper’s balanced offense with nine kills while Frannie Glenn had six and Kaci Peter and Aubrey Heuton had five each. Ashlyn Bading posted 18 assists while Macy Simons added 10. Kaylie Simons led Kuemper in digs with 11 while Brooke Rohe added seven scoops, and Sophie Badding and Brianna Wittrock had four blocks each.
South Central Calhoun 22-21 Kuemper Catholic 20-17
Ashlyn Badding passed out seven assists for Kuemper while Macy Simons added five, and Frannie Glenn was a force at the net with four blocks. Sophie Badding added three swats, and Kaylie Simons had seven digs in Kuemper’s loss.
West Monona Tournament
Logan-Magnolia went 4-1 while Boyer Valley went 3-2 at the West Monona Tournament. Check out all of the stats that were made accessible to KMA Sports below.
West Monona 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 19-14
Macanna Guritz had a team-high five kills for Logan-Magnolia. Guritz also had seven digs and two aces. Kattie Troxel had a well-rounded game with four kills, seven assists and seven digs. Jazmyn Guritz handed out seven assists and three digs.
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 West Harrison 11-12
Macanna Guritz had nine kills and Kattie Troxel posted six winners. Jazmyn Guritz served four aces and passed out 10 assists while Troxel and Marki Bertelsen served two aces each.
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Boyer Valley 18-16
Macanna Guritz had six kills and 15 digs while Kattie Troxel had five kills, four digs and three aces. Jazmyn Guritz handed out eight assists, had two blocks and served two aces while Cara Ohl muscled four winners.
Jess O’Day led Boyer Valley with six kills while Lauren Malone had 10 aces.
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Woodbine 17-17
Cara Ohl and Zoe Heim posted five kills each for Logan-Magnolia while Ohl also had seven digs. Kattie Troxel sparked the offense with 14 assists while Marki Bertelsen and Macanna Guritz led the defense with 10 and eight digs, respectively.
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 MMCRU 18-17
Macanna Guritz had six kills, five digs, four aces and two blocks to lead Logan-Magnolia while Kattie Troxel added four kills and six digs. Cara Ohl added three kills, two blocks, eight digs and three aces, and Kattie Troxel posted 11 assists.
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 7-9
Jess O’Day muscled 10 kills for Boyer Valley, and Sylvia Sullivan contributed five. Lauren Malone handed out 15 assists, and Zoey Yanak had five digs.
West Monona 16-21-15 Boyer Valley 21-15-9
Jess O’Day had eight kills and eight digs for Boyer Valley while Sylvia Sullivan and Anna Seuntjens added four winners each. Lauren Malone had nine assists and seven digs. Maria Puck also contributed seven scoops.
Boyer Valley 21-19-15 Woodbine 18-21-12
Ava TenEyck had eight kills, and Jess O’Day posted seven winners. Maria Puck led Boyer Valley with 18 digs, and Lauren Malone had 16 assists.
Boyer Valley 21-21 MMCRU 19-17
Jess O’Day had eight kills while Lauren Malone sent out 15 assists, and Maria Puck and Ava TenEyck had nine digs each.
Other West Monona Tournament Scores
West Harrison West Monona
West Harrison Woodbine
West Harrison MMCRU
Woodbine West Monona
Woodbine MMCRU
Chariton Tournament
POOL A
Southeast Warren Davis County
Southeast Warren Pleasantville
Southeast Warren Wayne
Southeast Warren 28-22-15 Albia 26-25-13
Wayne Pleasantville
Wayne Davis County
Chariton 25-25 Wayne 19-12
Southeast Polk Tournament
Abraham Lincoln went 2-1. Azaria Green had 19 kills on the day while Aubrey Sandbothe posted 15 winners, Hutson Rau and Molly Romano had 14 and Jeena Carle posted 10. Romano also had 54 assists and 24 digs. Sandbothe accounted for 24 digs and Rau had 22 scoops.
Iowa City West Tournament
Bishop Heelan went 3-1 on the day. Check out the results from their four matches below.
Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Iowa City West
Ankeny 25-25 Bishop Heelan 12-21
Bishop Heelan 2 Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Bishop Heelan 21-21 Nevada 16-12
Twin Cedars Tournament
Twin Cedars went 1-1 at their home tournament on Saturday.
Seymour 25-25 Twin Cedars 22-15
Jillian French had six kills, nine digs and two aces while Sophie Lyle had four kills, four digs and an ace. Cristen Durian posted four winners, and Ami Mockenhaupt had 13 assists and four digs.
Twin Cedars 25-26 Murray 23-24
Sophie Lyle led Twin Cedars with seven kills, six digs and ace while Kenzyn Roberts accounted for 14 digs, and Kisha Reed had four kills and three digs. Ami Mockenhaupt passed out 13 assists and scooped four digs.
LeMars Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City North
LeMars vs. Sioux City North
Hinton 16-21-15 Sioux City North 21-16-8
Sioux City North vs. Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Dakota Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 LeMars 19-11
Gehlen 14-21-16 LeMars 21-11-14
LeMars 13-21-15 Lawton-Bronson 21-13—13
Malcolm Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock had three wins while Ashland-Greenwood picked up one win in Malcolm on Saturday.
Milford 25 Louisville 16
Scotus Central Catholic 25-25 Louisville 10-8
Elmwood-Murdock 25-31 Fairbury 23-29
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-23
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Scotus Central Catholic 23-12
Ashland-Greenwood 28-26 Centennial 26-24
Archbishop Bergan Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic tallied a pair of wins over Mead and Boys Town.
GOLD POOL
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Mead 17-12
Archbishop Bergan 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 8-12
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Boys Town 20-8
Bellevue East Tournament
Bellevue West 25-24-25 Syracuse 23-26-23
Humboldt-TRS Tournament
POOL A
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Lewiston 19-6
Pawnee City 25-14-25 Johnson-Brock 22-25-22
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-29-25 Humboldt-TRS 15-31-10
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Southern 13-18 ‘
BRACKET
Johnson-Brock 25-27 Falls City Sacred Heart 21-25