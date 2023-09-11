(KMAland) -- Essex and Heartland Christian went 2-0, Missouri Valley took down Lo-Ma, Hamburg was a winner, East Atchison won in 5 over Maryville and more from a busy Monday in KMAland volleyball.
Other area winners included Southeast Warren, Lamoni, Glidden-Ralston, Mound City, King City/Union Star, Louisville, Johnson County Central, Palmyra and Humboldt-TRS. Check out the full recap from Monday below.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 25-24-25-25 Hamburg 20-26-9-11
Cindy Swain had a big match with 17 kills while Brooke Burns passed out 26 assists for Essex in the victory. Kirsten Kalkas added two solo blocks, and Tori Burns went for eight digs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 25-25-24-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-11-26-22
Missouri Valley’s Henley Arbaugh finished with 11 assists, eight digs and five kills while Grace Herman had seven kills, seven aces and six digs. Brooklyn Lange had a team-best 11 digs while Hailey Ferris also had double-digit digs (10).
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 22-19-9
No stats available.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell
Nothing reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Essex 25-25 Diagonal 14-11
Cindy Swain had seven kills and eight aces to lead Essex in the win. Tori Burns totaled nine digs with four aces, and Brooke Burns had 15 assists.
Hamburg 25-25 Diagonal 21-12
Lauren Burton had four kills and five digs, and Kylie Hubbard added three assists for Diagonal in the loss. Ashlynn Allee had three aces for the Maroons.
Lydia Hoffmann had three assists and five digs and Lauren Burton finished with four kills.
Interstate 35 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 19-17
No stats available.
Southeast Warren Interstate 35
Nothing reported.
Lamoni 25-26-25 Central Decatur 11-24-14
No stats available.
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Madrid 11-9
No stats available.
Glidden-Ralston Baxter
Nothing reported.
Glidden-Ralston Collins-Maxwell
Nothing reported.
Colo-Nesco at Paton-Churdan
Nothing reported.
Heartland Christian 25-25 Boys Town 16-19
Emma Brown had four kills for Heartland Christian in the win.
Heartland Christian 17-25-25 College View Academy 25-22-22
Emma Brown had a five-kill, six-dig night while Kayci Brennan posted six assists in the Heartland Christian win.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-27-17-11-16 Maryville 22-25-25-25-14
Tommi Martin had 15 kills while Claire Martin posted 31 assists and six aces to lead East Atchison in the win. Grace Oswald totaled 24 digs, and Liz Schlueter finished with four blocks.
Mound City 26-12-25-26 Mid-Buchanan 24-25-14-24
No stats available.
East Buchanan def. South Holt
No stats available.
King City/Union Star 25-25-25 Maysville 9-11-13
No stats available.
AREA NEBRASKA
Louisville 25-25-25 Nebraska City 19-17-22
No stats available.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION
Johnson County Central 25-26-25 Johnson-Brock 23-28-15
Ashley Beethe had 18 kills and 14 digs while Arely Cabrales posted 27 assists and 11 digs for Johnson County Central in the win. Harley Lubben tallied nine kills, 13 digs and two blocks, and Sunnie Rother also had 18 digs, five kills and two blocks for the Thunderbirds.
Palmyra 25-25 Diller-Odell 21-18
No stats available.
Other Mudecas Tournament — A Division
Meridian 24-25-25 BDS 26-16-11
Freeman 25-25 EMF 17-13
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Lewiston 9-7
No stats available.
Pawnee City vs. Sterling
Nothing reported.
Parkview Christian vs. Falls City Sacred Heart
Nothing reported.
Other Mudecas Tournament — B Division
Tri County 25-25 Southern 12-10