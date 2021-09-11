(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, AHSTW, Ankeny Christian and Falls City Sacred Heart won tournament championships in KMAland volleyball on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
Shenandoah Tournament
Missouri Valley claimed the Shenandoah Tournament championship on Saturday, beating the hosts in straight sets to clinch it.
The Big Reds swept past Lenox and beat Stanton in three in pool play while Shenandoah was a straight set winner over Fremont-Mills and Bedford in their pool. Missouri Valley followed with a semifinal win (21-15, 21-19) over Fremont-Mills, and Shenandoah beat Stanton (15-21, 21-16, 22-20) in their own semifinal.
Missouri Valley’s championship win was a 25-17, 25-12 triumph. Stanton took third while Bedford was fifth. View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Griswold Tournament
AHSTW was a perfect 6-0 and won the Griswold Tournament on Saturday. The Vikings lost just one set on their way to winning the tournament and picked up sweeps of Griswold, IKM-Manning, Riverside, Southwest Valley and ACGC.
Ally Meyers, Delaney Goshorn, Grace Porter and Natalie Hagadon were all named to the All-Tournament Team for AHSTW in picking up the team championship.
Riverside placed second with a 5-1 record, placing Madi Baldwin, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and Veronica Andrusyshyn on the All-Tournament Team. Andrusyshyn had 39 kills, 52 assists, 18 digs and seven aces while Ayla Richardson posted 19 kills, 47 assists, 13 digs and 10 aces. Baldwin tallied 44 digs and nine aces on the day, and Olmstead-Mitchell finished with 32 kills and 12 aces. Izzy Bluml also had 19 kills, 17 digs and three aces.
ACGC and Griswold ended up 3-3, Denison-Schleswig and Southwest Valley were 2-4 and IKM-Manning finished the day 0-6.
Other All-Tournament Team members from the area included Griswold’s Brenna Rossell and Carolina Arcia, Southwest Valley’s Maggie Haer, Denison-Schleswig’s Sophie Sonnichsen and IKM-Manning’s Bianca Cadwell.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Kuemper Catholic had a perfect 5-0 day and claimed the Master Blaster Tournament at South Central Calhoun.
The Knights swept all five of their opponents: Harlan, Kingsley-Pierson, East Sac County, Ridge View and South Central Calhoun. View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
West Monona Tournament
Logan-Magnolia went 4-1 to place second at the West Monona Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers beat Boyer Valley, West Monona, West Harrison and Woodbine and suffered their only loss to MMCRU.
Boyer Valley and Woodbine finished 2-3 on the day, and West Harrison ended up with a tough 0-5 showing. View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
South Hardin Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard went 1-3 at the South Hardin Tournament. The Crusaders beat Saydel and took losses to Edgewood-Colesburg, South Hardin and Greene County.
View all scores in the scoreboard below.
Southeast Polk Tournament
Abraham Lincoln had a strong finish at the Southeast Polk Tournament, following a trio of pool play losses with a trio of wins to take the Silver Bracket.
The Lynx lost to three state-ranked teams in pool play — WDM Valley, Indianola and North Polk — before wins over Marshalltown, Indianola and Southeast Polk to win the Silver Bracket.
Baylie Girres and Azaria Green had 28 kills each while Molly Romano finished with 78 assists, 25 digs and 19 kills. Girres posted a team-high 48 digs and Jeena Carle posted 11 kills and eight blocks.
View all scores in the scoreboard below.
Twin Cedars Tournament
Ankeny Christian Academy maintained their undefeated mark with a 3-0 day at the Twin Cedars Tournament.
ACA swept Murray, Pleasantville and Twin Cedars to take the team championship. Murray was 1-2 with a win over Twin Cedars, which went 0-3 on the day.
View the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Malcolm Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock placed fourth while Ashland-Greenwood and Louisville were seventh and eighth, respectively, at the Malcolm Tournament.
Elmwood-Murdock went 2-1 on the day with pool play wins over Milford and Ashland-Greenwood before finishing fourth with wins over Scotus Catholic.
Ashland-Greenwood beat Centennial in pool play and then took down Louisville for seventh. Louisville was 0-3 on the day with losses to Scotus, Fairbury and Ashland-Greenwood. View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Humboldt-TRS Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Johnson-Brock to claim the Humboldt-TRS championship on Saturday.
The Irish swept through Pawnee City and HTRS in pool play before a 25-18, 25-22 win over the Eagles in the championship. Johnson-Brock beat both Lewiston and Southern in pool play in straight sets.
View the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament
POOL A
Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 17-17
Shenandoah 21-21 Bedford 15-17
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Bedford 18-15
POOL B
Stanton 21-21 Lenox 7-13
Missouri Valley 21-21 Lenox 18-8
Missouri Valley 21-18-15 Stanton 17-21-12
BRACKET
Missouri Valley 21-21 Fremont-Mills 15-19
Shenandoah 15-21-22 Stanton 21-16-20
3rd Place: Stanton 25-25 Fremont-Mills 11-9
Championship: Missouri Valley 25-25 Shenandoah 17-12
5th Place: Bedford 21-21 Lenox 15-17
Griswold Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Southwest Valley 13-14
Riverside 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 12-17
AHSTW 18-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-10-7
Griswold 23-21 Denison-Schleswig 21-5
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-17
ACGC 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 14-16
Griswold 21-21 Southwest Valley 19-12
ACGC 21-21 Griswold 7-14
Griswold 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-17
Riverside 26-21 Griswold 24-13
Riverside 21-21 Southwest Valley 17-10
Riverside 21-21 ACGC 9-18
Riverside 21-21 IKM-Manning 10-8
AHSTW 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-9
AHSTW 21-21 Riverside 18-19
AHSTW 21-21 Southwest Valley 18-15
AHSTW 21-21 ACGC 15-14
Southwest Valley 21-21 IKM-Manning 7-17
ACGC 21-18-15 IKM-Manning 14-21-5
Southwest Valley 21-16-15 ACGC 17-21-12
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Harlan 28-21 South Central Calhoun 26-16
East Sac County 21-21 Harlan 18-18
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Harlan 14-15
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kingsley-Pierson 13-17
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 East Sac County 18-17
Kuemper Catholic 28-21 Ridge View 26-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 16-13
West Monona Tournament
Logan-Magnolia 21-17-15 Boyer Valley 16-21-12
Logan-Magnolia 22-21 West Monona 20-15
Logan-Magnolia 19-21-15 Woodbine 21-12-11
MMCRU 20-21-15 Logan-Magnolia 22-16-13
Woodbine 22-21 West Harrison 20-15
Woodbine 21-16-15 Boyer Valley 19-21-6
MMCRU 21-21 Woodbine 14-12
West Monona 21-21 Woodbine 19-17
MMCRU 21-21 Boyer Valley 12-11
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 14-14
Boyer Valley 7-21-15 West Monona 21-19-11
West Monona 21-21 West Harrison 5-12
MMCRU 21-21 West Harrison 10-3
Chariton Tournament
Albia 22-25-15 Southeast Warren 25-23-13
Southeast Warren 21-21 Chariton 19-16
Albia 21-21 Wayne 18-8
North Mahaska 21-21 Wayne 12-19
North Mahaska 25-25 East Union 19-20
South Hardin Tournament
NORTH POOL
Edgewood-Colesburg 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-19-15 Saydel 13-21-9
South Hardin 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-7
BRACKET
Greene County 21-14-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-21-10
LeMars Tournament
Sioux City North 21-21 LeMars 16-14
Gehlen Catholic 21-21 LeMars 14-18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Lawton-Bronson 0
Sheldon 24-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-19
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux City North 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Dakota Valley 1
Sheldon 21-21 Sioux City North 13-17
Sioux City North 21-21 Hinton 15-10
Southeast Polk Tournament
POOL B
WDM Valley 21-29 Abraham Lincoln 12-27
Indianola 20-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 22-17-11
North Polk 22-21 Abraham Lincoln 20-19
SILVER BRACKET
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Marshalltown 16-19
Abraham LIncoln 10-21-15 Indianola 21-18-11
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Southeast Polk 17-10
Spencer Tournament
POOL B
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux Central 12-16
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Spencer 12-2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Mason City 16-14
West Lyon 10-21-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-11-7
BRACKET
Twin Cedars Tournament
Murray 21-16-15 Twin Cedars 17-21-13
Pleasantville 21-21 Murray 16-11
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Murray 12-5
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Pleasantville 7-11
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Twin Cedars 9-16
Pleasantville 22-21 Twin Cedars 20-13
Malcolm (NE) Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 22-25-25 Milford 25-20-23
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-22
Scotus Catholic 25-25 Louisville 7-19
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Centennial 18-21
Fairbury 25-25 Louisville 22-17
BRACKET
3RD PLACE: Scotus Catholic 25-27-26 Elmwood-Murdock 16-29-24
7TH PLACE: Ashland-Greenwood 25-17-25 Louisville 17-25-19
Archbishop Bergan (NE) Tournament
GREEN POOL
Humphrey St. Francis 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-19
BRACKET
Humboldt-TRS (NE) Tournament
POOL A
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Lewiston 10-17
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 17-15
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Pawnee City 7-13
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 15-15
BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 18-22